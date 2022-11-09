Read full article on original website
Passenger Arrested For Masturbating During Two-Hour Flight From JFK To DetroitAbdul GhaniDetroit, MI
Ford Stock Forecast 2022, 2023, 2025, 2030, 2040, 2050CoinglidDearborn, MI
Michigan dog alerts owner to UFO just above tree topsRoger MarshWayne County, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
wdet.org
Temple Grandin takes us inside the world of visual thinking
For millions of neurodivergent people, it can be incredibly difficult to thrive in a world that is full of unspoken rules and narrow thinking. Our language-dominated society tends to sideline visual thinkers, screening them out at school and passing them over in the workplace, even though visual thinkers — many of whom are neurodivergent — constitute a far greater proportion of the population than previously believed.
wdet.org
Why boys and men struggle to maintain friendships — and how to change that
As age-old institutions like churches and social clubs become less prominent for Americans, friendships often fill in the gaps. But when friends aren’t around, life can become quite hard — sometimes intolerably painful. While many struggle with social isolation, boys and men in particular have difficulty retaining friends....
This Is The Most Festive City In Michigan
Thumbtack put together a list of the most festive cities in America.
wdet.org
Detroit Evening Report: First Black Speaker of the House Elected by Michigan Democrats
Listen and Subscribe to the Detroit Evening Report. Democrat Joe Tate has been selected as the next Speaker of the Michigan House of Representatives. Tate represents Detroit’s Lower Eastside and Grosse Pointe Park, Grosse Pointe City and Grosse Pointe Farms. Tate is a former professional football player, former Detroit public school teacher and a former firefighter.
wdet.org
Detroit Evening Report: Mayor Mike Duggan welcomes opening of arts and wellness center Convent Detroit
Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan and city councilmember Scott Benson held a press conference to officially open The Convent Detroit, a new hub for health and wellness businesses in the Campau/Banglatown neighborhood. Listen and Subscribe to the Detroit Evening Report. NPR | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts. Formerly the...
Pride Source
Out Lesbian Detroit Police Corporal Dani Woods Named to Michigan Women’s Hall of Fame
Corporal Danielle “Dani” Woods, a 20-year veteran of the Detroit Police Department, was inducted into the Michigan Women’s Hall of Fame at a ceremony in Detroit this week. In 2013, she was assigned to the Chief’s Neighborhood Liaison Unit as the first ever LGBTQ Liaison for the department.
wdet.org
CuriosiD: Who made Detroit-style pizza first?
WDET’s CuriosiD series answers your questions about everything Detroit. Subscribe to CuriosiD on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, NPR.org or wherever you get your podcasts. In this episode of CuriosiD, listener Tim Kaiser asks…. “What is Detroit-style pizza?”. The short answer. Detroit-style pizza was invented by Gus Guerra and his family...
Detroit News
Longtime Detroit pediatrician 'had a servant heart'
For decades, Dr. Charles Inniss was the friendly pediatrician scores of parents entrusted with their children’s care. The Detroit-based physician’s gentle care and wisdom also meant he kept close ties long after his patients grew up. “He was a fantastic doctor, but he was also so much more...
wkar.org
Michigan students registered in record numbers on Election Day
Data shows two of Michigan’s public universities had a record number of students registering to vote on the day of this year’s election compared to previous years. Students at Michigan State University and the University of Michigan waited in line for hours after polls closed on Election Day to cast their votes.
Police in One Michigan City are Getting a $10,000 Raise
The men and women in blue in one Michigan city have negotiated a new contract to boost officers' salaries by $10,000. In a time where you hear things like defunding the police, cutting jobs, inflation, and budget cuts, it is concerning when some careers that communities need are affected by this.
Owner of Dearborn's famous Miller Bar dies
DEARBORN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - It's a sad day for the famous Miller's Bar in Dearborn. One of the owners, Dennis Miller, died Thursday.Miller's family made the announcement on the bar's Facebook page."We want to thank everyone that has reached out to us, our families and the staff at the bar how grateful we are to have friends and customers who truly care," the Miller family said in the post. "We appreciate your business and we will continue to carry on the Miller tradition of serving our award winning burgers."The bar along Michigan Avenue near Telegraph Road has been...
wdet.org
Essential Cooking: Chef Javier Bardauil brings a wood-fired Argentinian culinary experience to Detroit
Chef Javier Bardauil talks about his time working with Chef Francis Mallmann at his Buenos Aires restaurant, Patagonia Sur. The importance of cultivating the guest experience, from the moment they walk in the door. Chef Bardauil’s experience discovering the culinary scene in Detroit. Subscribe where ever you listen to...
One Michigan stadium isn’t enough: Taylor Swift adds second Ford Field concert
DETROIT - She’s as popular as ever and one stadium show in Michigan just isn’t enough. Taylor Swift has just added a second concert on her “The Eras Tour” at Ford Field in Detroit and both will be on the weekend. Swift has also added multiple stadium concert dates across the country, including three shows at Soldier Field in Chicago.
WGRZ TV
Detroit residents weren’t turned away after being told they’d already voted absentee
As people headed to the polls to vote in the midterm election on Tuesday, Nov. 8, people online, including former President Donald Trump, claimed some voters in Michigan’s largest city were unable to cast their ballots. “The Absentee Ballot situation in Detroit is REALLY BAD,” Trump wrote in a...
awesomemitten.com
Enjoy Thanksgiving Every Day at These 5 Turkey-Themed Restaurants in Michigan
Want a Thanksgiving meal any time of year? These turkey-themed restaurants in Michigan serve your favorite Thanksgiving foods year-round. The Thanksgiving meal is the epitome of the classic, American home-cooked dinner. At the center of the meal, of course, is the fresh-roasted turkey, but it’s the side dishes that truly make the meal stand apart from the rest — stuffing, collard greens, green bean casserole, sweet potatoes, mashed potatoes, macaroni and cheese, fresh-made rolls.
This day in history: Ambassador Bridge construction complete, ready for operation in 1929
(CBS DETROIT) - On Nov. 11, 1929, the Ambassador Bridge was determined to be complete and ready for operation. According to the Ambassador Bridge website, in the 1920s, John W. Austin approached financier Joseph A. Bower with a plan to build the bridge. The meeting ended with the plan to create a $23.5 million privately financed bridge that would link the United States and Canada.The mayor of Detroit at the time, John Smith, opposed a privately owned bridge, but Detroiters voted in favor of the bridge in 1927. The McClintic-Marshal, a construction company, began construction on the bridge in May of 1927,...
Detroit News
Metro Detroit restaurants open and serving on Thanksgiving Day 2022
Rather than turning your kitchen upside down or organizing a family-sized potluck-style dinner for Thanksgiving this year, make nothing but a reservation. Many Metro Detroit restaurants are open and serving guests this holiday, and even more are offering carryout packages with everything taken care of, from appetizers to desserts. Below...
Shri Thanedar becomes first Indian American in Congress from Michigan
HAMTRAMCK, Mich. (WXYZ) — Michigan voters made history after voting to send the first Indian American to Congress from the state. Shri Thanedar, who ran for a seat in the U.S. House, beat out his Republican opponent Martell Bivings. The newly drawn 13th Congressional District that Thanedar will serve...
Chonk Alert: These Michigan Squirrels Have Definitely Not Missed A Meal
Growing up my mom always told me you're not supposed to feed animals human food because it's not good for them. After looking at pictures posted online of some chonky squirrels on the University of Michigan campus in Ann Arbor it definitely appears to be true. The Reddit Ann Arbor...
