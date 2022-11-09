ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, MI

wdet.org

Temple Grandin takes us inside the world of visual thinking

For millions of neurodivergent people, it can be incredibly difficult to thrive in a world that is full of unspoken rules and narrow thinking. Our language-dominated society tends to sideline visual thinkers, screening them out at school and passing them over in the workplace, even though visual thinkers — many of whom are neurodivergent — constitute a far greater proportion of the population than previously believed.
DETROIT, MI
wdet.org

Why boys and men struggle to maintain friendships — and how to change that

As age-old institutions like churches and social clubs become less prominent for Americans, friendships often fill in the gaps. But when friends aren’t around, life can become quite hard — sometimes intolerably painful. While many struggle with social isolation, boys and men in particular have difficulty retaining friends....
DETROIT, MI
wdet.org

Detroit Evening Report: First Black Speaker of the House Elected by Michigan Democrats

Listen and Subscribe to the Detroit Evening Report. Democrat Joe Tate has been selected as the next Speaker of the Michigan House of Representatives. Tate represents Detroit’s Lower Eastside and Grosse Pointe Park, Grosse Pointe City and Grosse Pointe Farms. Tate is a former professional football player, former Detroit public school teacher and a former firefighter.
DETROIT, MI
wdet.org

CuriosiD: Who made Detroit-style pizza first?

WDET’s CuriosiD series answers your questions about everything Detroit. Subscribe to CuriosiD on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, NPR.org or wherever you get your podcasts. In this episode of CuriosiD, listener Tim Kaiser asks…. “What is Detroit-style pizza?”. The short answer. Detroit-style pizza was invented by Gus Guerra and his family...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Longtime Detroit pediatrician 'had a servant heart'

For decades, Dr. Charles Inniss was the friendly pediatrician scores of parents entrusted with their children’s care. The Detroit-based physician’s gentle care and wisdom also meant he kept close ties long after his patients grew up. “He was a fantastic doctor, but he was also so much more...
DETROIT, MI
wkar.org

Michigan students registered in record numbers on Election Day

Data shows two of Michigan’s public universities had a record number of students registering to vote on the day of this year’s election compared to previous years. Students at Michigan State University and the University of Michigan waited in line for hours after polls closed on Election Day to cast their votes.
EAST LANSING, MI
98.7 WFGR

Police in One Michigan City are Getting a $10,000 Raise

The men and women in blue in one Michigan city have negotiated a new contract to boost officers' salaries by $10,000. In a time where you hear things like defunding the police, cutting jobs, inflation, and budget cuts, it is concerning when some careers that communities need are affected by this.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Owner of Dearborn's famous Miller Bar dies

DEARBORN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - It's a sad day for the famous Miller's Bar in Dearborn. One of the owners, Dennis Miller, died Thursday.Miller's family made the announcement on the bar's Facebook page."We want to thank everyone that has reached out to us, our families and the staff at the bar how grateful we are to have friends and customers who truly care," the Miller family said in the post. "We appreciate your business and we will continue to carry on the Miller tradition of serving our award winning burgers."The bar along Michigan Avenue near Telegraph Road has been...
DEARBORN, MI
awesomemitten.com

Enjoy Thanksgiving Every Day at These 5 Turkey-Themed Restaurants in Michigan

Want a Thanksgiving meal any time of year? These turkey-themed restaurants in Michigan serve your favorite Thanksgiving foods year-round. The Thanksgiving meal is the epitome of the classic, American home-cooked dinner. At the center of the meal, of course, is the fresh-roasted turkey, but it’s the side dishes that truly make the meal stand apart from the rest — stuffing, collard greens, green bean casserole, sweet potatoes, mashed potatoes, macaroni and cheese, fresh-made rolls.
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

This day in history: Ambassador Bridge construction complete, ready for operation in 1929

(CBS DETROIT) - On Nov. 11, 1929, the Ambassador Bridge was determined to be complete and ready for operation. According to the Ambassador Bridge website, in the 1920s, John W. Austin approached financier Joseph A. Bower with a plan to build the bridge. The meeting ended with the plan to create a $23.5 million privately financed bridge that would link the United States and Canada.The mayor of Detroit at the time, John Smith, opposed a privately owned bridge, but Detroiters voted in favor of the bridge in 1927. The McClintic-Marshal, a construction company, began construction on the bridge in May of 1927,...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Metro Detroit restaurants open and serving on Thanksgiving Day 2022

Rather than turning your kitchen upside down or organizing a family-sized potluck-style dinner for Thanksgiving this year, make nothing but a reservation. Many Metro Detroit restaurants are open and serving guests this holiday, and even more are offering carryout packages with everything taken care of, from appetizers to desserts. Below...
DETROIT, MI

