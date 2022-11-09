ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WTVC

Man robbed at gunpoint in Chattanooga Friday, police say

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A man was robbed at gunpoint in Chattanooga Friday, according to police. Chattanooga police responded to the robbery at 5600 Brainerd Road:. A man was held at gun point and had his items taken, CPD says. The suspect then ran away, according to CPD. Police say...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
eastridgenewsonline.com

November 10 Police Briefs

The following information is courtesy of the East Ridge Police Department. 22-015498- 1517 Tombras Ave- Suspicious Activity- Police were once again called to Pioneer Playground for unruly teens cussing at young children. Police spoke with a large group of juveniles at the nearby pavilion and admonished them against using the playground.
eastridgenewsonline.com

Municipal Court Docket for Nov. 15

The following people are scheduled to appear in East Ridge Municipal Court on Tuesday, November 15. Court is held at City Hall on Tombras Avenue. Justin Barbee – Possession Meth/Resale, Possession Marijuana/Resale, Drug Paraphernalia, Forgery/Alias Capias. Andrew Blevins – Revoked DL, Light Law. Qwintrise Branham – Suspended DL/Alias...
WDEF

Collegedale Police make a deal for a new K9

COLLEGEDALE, Tennessee (WDEF) – The Collegdale Police Department has added a new K9 officer, but it took some deal-making to pull it off. The deal followed the hiring of a new, human police officer. Officer Saxe workerd for McMinn County as a Drug recognition Expert and certified K9 handler.
COLLEGEDALE, TN
WSMV

Coffee Co. police search for church vandals

TULLAHOMA, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Coffee County Police Department is asking the public for help finding two individuals who vandalized a church this week. According to police, two people were involved in a vandalism incident at Rutledge Falls Church on Sunday, Nov. 6. Pictures of the vandals and the vehicle involved were provided to the public.
COFFEE COUNTY, TN
WDEF

Whitwell suspect charged with trying to sell stolen diamond ring

ACWORTH, Georgia (WDEF) – How did a fabulous diamond ring in Hixson end up in Acworth, Georgia?. Police say it’s a long story. They got involved when someone from Celestial Jewelers called them to say something wasn’t right about a diamond sale going on right then. The...
ACWORTH, GA
WSMV

Police release body cam video of Tre Hargett’s DUI arrest

TULLAHOMA, Tenn. (WSMV) – Newly released body camera footage shows exactly what happened the night Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett was arrested for driving under the influence. Hargett pleaded guilty in October to driving drunk in a state-issued car after leaving the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival in...
TULLAHOMA, TN
WTVC

Man charged with raping, kidnapping in woman in Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A woman who met a man while he was serving hot dogs to people near but not inside Chattanooga's Community Kitchen says he took her clothes, raped her, and held her against his will at his apartment for several hours. Chattanooga Police arrested 66-year-old Kenneth Jones,...
CHATTANOOGA, TN

