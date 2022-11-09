Read full article on original website
WTVC
Chattanooga officer arrives at gunfight and opens fire; two sent to hospital, say police
CHATTANOOGA, Tn. — Two people were injured during a gunfight in East Chattanooga, according to Chattanooga Police. Police responded to the 2000 Block of Cooley Street where they encountered a gunfight, says CPD. Hamilton County Sheriff's Office says a Chattanooga officer engaged with the suspects. First responders say the...
WTVC
Man robbed at gunpoint in Chattanooga Friday, police say
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A man was robbed at gunpoint in Chattanooga Friday, according to police. Chattanooga police responded to the robbery at 5600 Brainerd Road:. A man was held at gun point and had his items taken, CPD says. The suspect then ran away, according to CPD. Police say...
eastridgenewsonline.com
November 10 Police Briefs
The following information is courtesy of the East Ridge Police Department. 22-015498- 1517 Tombras Ave- Suspicious Activity- Police were once again called to Pioneer Playground for unruly teens cussing at young children. Police spoke with a large group of juveniles at the nearby pavilion and admonished them against using the playground.
Produce delivery driver suspected of carrying drugs outside elementary school
A Huntsville, Alabama man is spending the night in the Franklin County Jail after a school resource officer at Sewanee Elementary School found drugs inside his delivery truck.
eastridgenewsonline.com
Municipal Court Docket for Nov. 15
The following people are scheduled to appear in East Ridge Municipal Court on Tuesday, November 15. Court is held at City Hall on Tombras Avenue. Justin Barbee – Possession Meth/Resale, Possession Marijuana/Resale, Drug Paraphernalia, Forgery/Alias Capias. Andrew Blevins – Revoked DL, Light Law. Qwintrise Branham – Suspended DL/Alias...
WDEF
Collegedale Police make a deal for a new K9
COLLEGEDALE, Tennessee (WDEF) – The Collegdale Police Department has added a new K9 officer, but it took some deal-making to pull it off. The deal followed the hiring of a new, human police officer. Officer Saxe workerd for McMinn County as a Drug recognition Expert and certified K9 handler.
WSMV
Coffee Co. police search for church vandals
TULLAHOMA, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Coffee County Police Department is asking the public for help finding two individuals who vandalized a church this week. According to police, two people were involved in a vandalism incident at Rutledge Falls Church on Sunday, Nov. 6. Pictures of the vandals and the vehicle involved were provided to the public.
WTVC
School cafeteria worker in Bradley County charged with assaulting student
BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — We have obtained the mugshot of a school cafeteria worker in Bradley County who faces charges after authorities say she assaulted a student. The Bradley County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) says officers arrested Michelle Tolin on Thursday at Lake Forest Middle School. Tolin's arrest comes after...
WDEF
Whitwell suspect charged with trying to sell stolen diamond ring
ACWORTH, Georgia (WDEF) – How did a fabulous diamond ring in Hixson end up in Acworth, Georgia?. Police say it’s a long story. They got involved when someone from Celestial Jewelers called them to say something wasn’t right about a diamond sale going on right then. The...
WSMV
Police release body cam video of Tre Hargett’s DUI arrest
TULLAHOMA, Tenn. (WSMV) – Newly released body camera footage shows exactly what happened the night Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett was arrested for driving under the influence. Hargett pleaded guilty in October to driving drunk in a state-issued car after leaving the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival in...
Bradley County man sentenced to 20 years for drug trafficking
A Bradley County man has been sentenced to 20 years after pleading guilty to drug-trafficking charges.
WTVC
Man steals diamond in Chattanooga, tries selling it to Acworth jewelry shop, police say
ACWORTH, Ga. — A Whitwell man is facing charges after trying to sell a diamond he stole in Chattanooga to an Acworth, Georgia jewelry shop, according to Acworth police. On November 4th police were called to Celestial Jewelers at 3150 Cobb Parkway in response to a call about an man trying to sell a stolen item.
WTVC
Train hits car with 2 inside Friday; One rushed to Chattanooga hospital
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — We're working to learn more information about a train that hit a car with two people inside in Chattanooga Friday afternoon. The accident happened at about 2 p.m. near Wauhatchie Pike and Birmingham Highway. Chattanooga Police confirm to us the accident happened. A spokeswoman says one...
Scottsboro woman arrested on multiple drug charges
A Scottsboro woman was arrested on several drug-related charges after a traffic stop earlier this week, according to police.
Food delivery driver to schools in Franklin County arrested for fentanyl
This story is scary and potentially puts hundreds of children at risk. Authorities in Franklin County, Tennessee have arrested a truck driver delivering produce to area schools.
WTVC
Man charged with raping, kidnapping in woman in Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A woman who met a man while he was serving hot dogs to people near but not inside Chattanooga's Community Kitchen says he took her clothes, raped her, and held her against his will at his apartment for several hours. Chattanooga Police arrested 66-year-old Kenneth Jones,...
Dekalb Sheriff warns of scam targeting local seniors
Dekalb County Sheriff Nick Welden is warning residents of a scam that has recently been targeting seniors.
Scottsboro Police Department asking for public’s help in identifying 2 suspects
Scottsboro Police Department is looking for two people in connection to a theft.
WTVCFOX
Bradley County man sentenced to federal prison after drugs, weapons convictions
BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — A Bradley County man convicted in federal court on drugs and weapons charges will spend the next 20 years in prison, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. 40-year-old Matthew Moore was sentenced Thursday morning in federal court in Chattanooga. Prosecutors say Moore pleaded guilty...
WTVC
64-year-old man fighting for life after shooting in Chattanooga early Tuesday morning
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A 64-year-old man is recovering after he was shot early Tuesday morning, according to Chattanooga Police. A release says the incident happened a little before 1 a.m. on the 800 block of W. 14th Street Court. Right now, there aren't many details about what happened. Police...
