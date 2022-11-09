Despite outrage over the Robb Elementary mass shooting, Uvalde residents voted to keep the state’s GOP in power

Read full article on original website
Uvalde Shooting Victims' Families Disgusted Texas Reelected Governor Greg Abbott
Uvalde voters turning out in droves to reelect Texas Governor Greg Abbott -- despite the town's recent school massacre -- is not sitting well with some of the families whose children were murdered. Kimberly Mata Rubio, whose 10-year-old daughter Lexi was among the 21 victims in May's deadly school shooting,...
Uvalde Residents are Furious Governor Abbott was Re-elected
Governor Greg Abbott has faced criticism after the Robb Elementary School shooting in Valade, Texas which is close to San Antonio. But an overwhelming majority of the local citizens voted for him again as they had in the past two elections and will begin a third term as governor.
Grieving Uvalde Mom Crushed After Community Helps Reelect Texas Gov. Greg Abbott
"I'll fight until I have nothing left to give," said Kimberly Mata-Rubio, whose daughter, Lexi Rubio, was killed at Robb Elementary School in May. "Lexi's legacy will be change" For Kimberly Mata-Rubio, the Texas gubernatorial election was personal. Her daughter Alexandria Aniyah Rubio – "Lexi" — was just 10 years old when she was shot to death by a teenager who walked into her Uvalde, Texas, elementary school in May and went on a 90-minute rampage. Nineteen children and two teachers were killed. Mata-Rubio, a local journalist, mother...
Parents Of Uvalde Victims Are Angry And Disappointed That Their Community Voted To Reelect Gov. Greg Abbott
Several parents of the victims tweeted a graphic of an upside-down #UvaldeStrong.
KSAT 12
Uvalde voters support Abbott, suspended interim police chief in wake of scrutiny over Robb massacre
UVALDE, Texas – In the wake of the Robb Elementary School shooting that left 19 students and two teachers dead, activists pushed for a change in gun laws and campaigned for politicians who would support that. But Nov. 8 showed voters in Uvalde aren’t ready for a revolution. They...
Months after Massacre, Uvalde County Turns Out for Greg Abbott
Uvaldeans voted resoundingly for the incumbent—who opposes even common sense gun control—over Democrat Beto O’Rourke by a 22-point margin. Five and half months after the worst school shooting in Texas history took place in their backyard, Uvalde County voters turned out resoundingly Tuesday night for GOP Governor Greg Abbott, who opposes even common-sense gun control measures. Republican domination in the county prevails despite months of agitation for gun control and transparency by the families of children lost at the Robb Elementary massacre on May 24.
