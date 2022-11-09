ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Comments / 0

Related
KWCH.com

Breezy & chilly Sunday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that it will be breezy and chilly Sunday, then rain and snow will be possible Monday. It will be a cold start to the day Sunday with morning low temperatures near 20 degrees. Afternoon highs will reach the mid to upper 40s over central and eastern Kansas with 50s over western Kansas. South winds will be gusty for most of the state.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Weather looks good for “Opening Weekend” Pheasant hunting

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The weather may be cold, but for pheasant hunters and dogs- it’s perfect. A dry weekend across Kansas with chilly temperatures in the 40s and 50s. This morning and Sunday morning will have temperatures in the teens and low 20s. Skies will remain clear with high clouds increasing Sunday. Our next weather system to affect Kansas is currently moving onshore in the West. This system will move into the Plains on Monday spreading “moisture” northward into Kansas. A mixture of rain and snow will be possible on Monday, especially across southern and eastern Kansas. Storm Team 12′s confidence on the track and timing is improving, with more specifics coming later today and Sunday morning. Slight deviations on the track have large impacts on the type of precipitation and amounts. At this time, it looks like a fast moving system with light precipitation amounts. Some areas could have light snow accumulations by Monday evening.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Chilly weekend ahead

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that it will remain chilly this weekend. It will be a cold start to the day Saturday with morning low temperatures in the teens. Afternoon highs will reach the 40s to near 50 with plenty of sunshine. North winds will be lighter than the past couple of days.
WICHITA, KS
fourstateshomepage.com

Kansas Regional Weather for 11/12/22

We are in for a very cold weekend. We could be in the teens by Saturday night. Then we will see rain that may be mixed with some snow by Monday night. High pressure is moving in from the northwest which is sending it very dry air. We will see the clouds clearing out later tonight. There’s also a very broad area of high pressure across the Northern Plains. This area of high pressure will continue to allow all this cold air to come out of Canada. We’ll see a high of only 40 with a north wind at 10 miles an hour.
KANSAS STATE
KWCH.com

The first feel of winter in the Wichita area

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Adrian Campa says temperatures this morning are significantly colder than yesterday, down into the teens and 20s across the state. Winds are breezy from the north at 10-20 mph allowing for feels like temps down into the single digits and teens... Brrrrr! You will need to bundle up with a heavy winter coat and keep it handy the entire day!
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Low wind chills to start out Friday morning

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Winter temperatures are here to stay for awhile and over the next several days, much of Kansas will have highs running nearly 20 degrees below average. Look for the clouds to finally clear from eastern Kansas and by Friday morning, much of the state will be down in the 20s. Factoring in the wind around 15 mph, it will feel like single digits and teens. The afternoon will have some higher level clouds, but there’s no chance of any moisture Friday or over the weekend.
KANSAS STATE
KWCH.com

Tumbling temperatures today

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says a strong cold front will sweep across the state today. Scattered showers, and a few rumbles are likely, mainly along and east of I-135 between 8 am and noon. However, nothing heavy nor severe is expected. Morning temperatures in the lower to...
WICHITA, KS
KSNT News

How much salt is used to care for snowy Kansas roads?

TOPEKA (KSNT) – As temperatures continue to drop, and the possibility of snow increases, drivers may need to start preparing for snowy roads. The Kansas Department of Transportation manages the 10,000 miles of Kansas highways that need snow and ice removal. During the 2021-2022 winter, KDOT used 83,000 tons of salt, and $16.5 million were […]
TOPEKA, KS
Hays Post

MADORIN: Seeing western Kansas possibility

In late November of 1996, we moved to a rural property on a limestone hilltop west of Ellis. By the time we got into the house, leaves swirled about the yard, hinting at greenery we could expect to see once spring arrived. A deep draw filled with standing and fallen...
ELLIS, KS
KWCH.com

Companies prepping sprinklers for tumbling temps

Registered nurses at Ascension Via Christi St. Francis vote to unionize. Ascension Via Christi St. Francis Hospital is the largest hospital in Wichita and the first private-sector hospital to become unionized by registered nurses. Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office's newest K9 not trained to detect marijuana. Updated: 5 hours ago. In...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Hays handles Salina Central to move to 5A Substate

Inside a west Wichita home, 34-year Navy veteran Laurie Hickle is on a mission the to make a difference through a venture that involves making soap. Strong crowd gathers at Wichita's Veterans Memorial Park to honor those who've served. Updated: 8 hours ago. Wichita's Veterans Memorial Park was one of...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Overnight snow but history by Saturday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The latest storm system to track across the Plains isn’t quite finished yet, as a batch of rain and snow will change to a few hours of all snow. Accumulations will be limited to grassy areas (due to ground temperatures remaining above freezing), but a T-2″ looks likely before the snow pushes away to the east.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Mobile home a total loss after Wednesday morning fire

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wednesday morning fire at Meadowbrook Mobile Home Park rendered one home a total loss, causing about $30,000 in damage. Firefighters responded to the scene near I-35 and 55th, between Hydraulic and Broadway, before 7 a.m. Wednesday and found heavy fire, with an aggressive interior attack determining no one was inside. One resident of the home was accounted for, and that person had no injuries. Ammunition in the home was “popping off,” and firefighters adhered to additional safety measures.
WICHITA, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy