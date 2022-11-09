Read full article on original website
Breezy & chilly Sunday
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that it will be breezy and chilly Sunday, then rain and snow will be possible Monday. It will be a cold start to the day Sunday with morning low temperatures near 20 degrees. Afternoon highs will reach the mid to upper 40s over central and eastern Kansas with 50s over western Kansas. South winds will be gusty for most of the state.
Weather looks good for “Opening Weekend” Pheasant hunting
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The weather may be cold, but for pheasant hunters and dogs- it’s perfect. A dry weekend across Kansas with chilly temperatures in the 40s and 50s. This morning and Sunday morning will have temperatures in the teens and low 20s. Skies will remain clear with high clouds increasing Sunday. Our next weather system to affect Kansas is currently moving onshore in the West. This system will move into the Plains on Monday spreading “moisture” northward into Kansas. A mixture of rain and snow will be possible on Monday, especially across southern and eastern Kansas. Storm Team 12′s confidence on the track and timing is improving, with more specifics coming later today and Sunday morning. Slight deviations on the track have large impacts on the type of precipitation and amounts. At this time, it looks like a fast moving system with light precipitation amounts. Some areas could have light snow accumulations by Monday evening.
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Pattern stays cool, eyeing chance for rain/snow mix
Our chilly stint continues this weekend as temperatures stay well below our average for this time of year. Saturday morning lows dropped to the single digits to the northwest, with feels-like temperatures below zero at times. Expect highs to be a few degrees warmer today with a mix of 40s...
Chilly weekend ahead
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that it will remain chilly this weekend. It will be a cold start to the day Saturday with morning low temperatures in the teens. Afternoon highs will reach the 40s to near 50 with plenty of sunshine. North winds will be lighter than the past couple of days.
Kansas Regional Weather for 11/12/22
We are in for a very cold weekend. We could be in the teens by Saturday night. Then we will see rain that may be mixed with some snow by Monday night. High pressure is moving in from the northwest which is sending it very dry air. We will see the clouds clearing out later tonight. There’s also a very broad area of high pressure across the Northern Plains. This area of high pressure will continue to allow all this cold air to come out of Canada. We’ll see a high of only 40 with a north wind at 10 miles an hour.
The first feel of winter in the Wichita area
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Adrian Campa says temperatures this morning are significantly colder than yesterday, down into the teens and 20s across the state. Winds are breezy from the north at 10-20 mph allowing for feels like temps down into the single digits and teens... Brrrrr! You will need to bundle up with a heavy winter coat and keep it handy the entire day!
Low wind chills to start out Friday morning
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Winter temperatures are here to stay for awhile and over the next several days, much of Kansas will have highs running nearly 20 degrees below average. Look for the clouds to finally clear from eastern Kansas and by Friday morning, much of the state will be down in the 20s. Factoring in the wind around 15 mph, it will feel like single digits and teens. The afternoon will have some higher level clouds, but there’s no chance of any moisture Friday or over the weekend.
Tumbling temperatures today
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says a strong cold front will sweep across the state today. Scattered showers, and a few rumbles are likely, mainly along and east of I-135 between 8 am and noon. However, nothing heavy nor severe is expected. Morning temperatures in the lower to...
How much salt is used to care for snowy Kansas roads?
TOPEKA (KSNT) – As temperatures continue to drop, and the possibility of snow increases, drivers may need to start preparing for snowy roads. The Kansas Department of Transportation manages the 10,000 miles of Kansas highways that need snow and ice removal. During the 2021-2022 winter, KDOT used 83,000 tons of salt, and $16.5 million were […]
MADORIN: Seeing western Kansas possibility
In late November of 1996, we moved to a rural property on a limestone hilltop west of Ellis. By the time we got into the house, leaves swirled about the yard, hinting at greenery we could expect to see once spring arrived. A deep draw filled with standing and fallen...
Why is a forecast for snow so difficult to predict and when will Missourians see the first flakes of the season?
JOPLIN, Mo. – Snow. It’s a four-letter word to some, and to others it’s one of the most admired types of precipitation that our atmosphere provides. When is that first cold season snowfall going to happen in the Four States? I will try to hedge a prediction and say next week. It looks like we […]
Irrigation companies busy winterizing sprinkler systems as cold air reaches Kansas
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The weather provided a noticeable change on Thursday in Wichita. With that change, those who service sprinkler systems said now is the time for homeowners to do some routine winter maintenance. Dean Nestor with Reddi Industries is among the irrigation specialists going from house to house...
Companies prepping sprinklers for tumbling temps
Registered nurses at Ascension Via Christi St. Francis vote to unionize. Ascension Via Christi St. Francis Hospital is the largest hospital in Wichita and the first private-sector hospital to become unionized by registered nurses. Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office's newest K9 not trained to detect marijuana. Updated: 5 hours ago. In...
Overnight snow but history by Saturday
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The latest storm system to track across the Plains isn’t quite finished yet, as a batch of rain and snow will change to a few hours of all snow. Accumulations will be limited to grassy areas (due to ground temperatures remaining above freezing), but a T-2″ looks likely before the snow pushes away to the east.
