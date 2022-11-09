Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
13 WHAM
Hornell man arrested for allegedly shaking child, causing brain injury
Hornell, N.Y. — Hornell Police reported the arrest of Robert E. Taft, 26, of Hornell, following a complaint of suspected child abuse. Police say this was after a child less than five years old was taken to the Emergency Department at St. James hospital in the early morning of October 23.
13 WHAM
RPD: Intoxicated driver with firearm arrested on Dewey Avenue
Greece, N.Y. — Just after 11:00 p.m. on Thursday, officers observed a 2018 Ford Focus weaving in and out of its lane in the area of West Ridge Road and Dewey Avenue. Officers say that they stopped the car and the investigation found that the operator and sole occupant of the vehicle was intoxicated.
13 WHAM
Man recovering after being shot at Genesee Valley Park
Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police Officers responded to Strong Memorial Hospital for the report of a walk-in shooting victim around 9:30 p.m. Saturday. Upon arrival, officers were directed to the victim, a 22-year-old man who was suffering from at least one gunshot wound to his upper body. After treatment,...
13 WHAM
Search warrant executed at Greece residence on Alfonso Drive
Greece, N.Y. — The Livingston County Sheriff's Office has reported that their SWAT team executed a search warrant at a residence on Alfonso Drive with the assistance of Greece PD on Friday. Police say there will be more to follow in the days to come, but nothing of concern...
13 WHAM
Rollover crash investigation on 590 North
Police are investigating a rollover crash that happened on 590 North at Browncroft Boulevard Friday night. State police, Brighton firefighters, and Brighton ambulance were all at the scene. No word on any injuries at this time. The car was up righted and eventually towed away. 13WHAM News will update this...
13 WHAM
Monroe County Fire investigating fire at Silo Restaurant & Bar on Paddy Creek Circle
Greece, N.Y. — Monroe County Fire is investigating a fire that happened at Silo Restaurant & Bar on Paddy Creek Circle on Saturday. Ridge Road Fire was able to get the fire controlled quickly, and Barnard Fire, Gates Fire and North Greece Fire also responded to assist. The restaurant...
13 WHAM
Woman hospitalized after being struck by vehicle on Chili Avenue and Old Scottsville Road
Chili, N.Y. — THe Monroe County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to the area of Chili Avenue and Old Scottsville Road intersection for a pedestrian struck around 5:25 p.m. Thursday. The 36-year-old woman was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital and is currently being treated for her injuries. The 73-year-old...
13 WHAM
Irondequoit Police Chief Alan Laird announces retirement
Alan Laird, chief of the Irondequoit Police Department, is stepping down from his position. He submitted a retirement letter to the town Wednesday night. Laird released a statement Thursday saying his decision was "based upon personal reasons and for my family." "I am eternally grateful to the Town of Irondequoit...
13 WHAM
Monroe County honors veterans
Rochester, N.Y. — The community and the nation are honoring the men and women who have served in the armed forces on this Veterans Day. The Monroe County American Legion held a ceremony Friday morning at the Blue Cross Arena at the War Memorial, including a proper rifle salute and addresses from several local veterans.
13 WHAM
Beikirch, Hasenauer honored with New York State memorial highway designations
New York State — Two men from the Rochester area who served in the U.S. Army are being honored on this Veterans Day with highways named in their memory. Gary Beikirch earned the Medal of Honor for his actions in Vietnam, saving lives as he sustained life-threatening injuries. Upon returning home, Beikirch served as a school counselor in Greece and co-founded the Veterans Outreach Center in Rochester. He died of cancer last year at age 74.
13 WHAM
United and Healing Through Hope hosts church and resource fair
Rochester, N.Y. — United and Healing Through Hope of Monroe County hosted a church and resource fair on Saturday. The event provided the public an opportunity to register to receive a Thanksgiving Food Basket. Those who attended the event were also able to learn about the resources that churches,...
13 WHAM
County Executive Adam Bello unveils proposed 2023 Monroe County budget
Rochester, N.Y. — A property tax break and more funding for public safety are both a part of the proposed budget from Monroe County Executive Adam Bello. Bello said Monroe County is in the strongest financial position in decades and wants to add an additional $14 million to the Sheriff's Office budget, calling public safety a top priority.
13 WHAM
Clergy groups lead town hall meeting to stop gun violence
Rochester, N.Y. — Clergy groups lead a town hall meeting to stop gun violence on Thursday, days after a 4-year-old was shot in Rochester. The event was to bring the community together to try to find an answer to stop gun violence around Rochester. Another goal of the event...
13 WHAM
Central Library of Rochester hosts birthday celebration for late local trailblazer
Rochester, N.Y. — The Central Library of Rochester joined the daughter of activist, author, publisher, historian, and radio personality Howard W. Coles to celebrate what would be his 119th birthday on Sunday,. Coles passed away on December 10, 1998. Members of Coles’ family and loved ones honored the late...
13 WHAM
Students help rake yards of local veterans
Fairport, N.Y. — Showing appreciation for local veterans by helping out. Some students from the Fairport School District helped rake the yards of local veterans on Friday. Leslie-who sent us the picture- said it made her very proud to see young people showing their appreciation for veterans on this Veteran's Day.
13 WHAM
Bright Spot: Mission BBQ
Henrietta, N.Y. — Our Bright Spot shines on a restaurant that thanks our veterans everyday. The National Anthem plays every day at the Mission BBQ in Henrietta, but on Veteran's Day, they did it live. "Our founders that started the restaurant back in 2011 really wanted to create a...
13 WHAM
McQuaid, Hilton and Canandaigua take home Sectional Championships
It all came down to Friday night. McQuaid took down Pittsford 37-14 to win their fourth straight Class AA title. While Hilton upset undefeated Schroeder 40-7 to take home the Class A1 championship. And rounding out the night, in Class A2 Canandaigua won their fourth consecutive brick after they beat...
13 WHAM
Cold air is sticking around
Rochester, NY (WHAM) - Our unusually mild weather pattern has come to an end in WNY. Through the first 12 days of this month the average temperature is nearly 10 degrees above normal. A deep trough of low pressure in the atmosphere will start to quickly turn this trend around over the next few weeks.
13 WHAM
Long dry spell gets soaked on Friday
Hurricane Nicole slammed Florida early Thursday with heavy rain, tornadoes and heavy beach erosion along the East coast of the state. Now Nicole is racing North up the Appalachian mountains set to reach Western New York Friday morning. For us the system will bring sorely needed rain on Veteran's day.
13 WHAM
Salvation Army kicks off annual Red Kettle Campaign
Henrietta, N.Y. — The Salvation Army of Greater Rochester kicked off its annual Red Kettle Campaign Thursday. To help increase donations, the Battle of the Bells contest returns this year, with individual and group bell ringers competing to see who can collect the most money by Christmas Day. This...
Comments / 0