Charleston, WV

WVNS

City of Beckley launches warming center for this winter season

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – A collaboration between multiple agencies, organizations, individuals, and representatives from the City of Beckley are launching a Warming Center in Beckley for those in need of one The Beckley Warming Center will be open in the Fellowship Hall of the Beckley Community United Methodist Church, located at 217 South Heber Street, […]
BECKLEY, WV
WOWK 13 News

I-64W in Charleston reopens after tractor-trailer crash

UPDATE: (6:58 P.M. Nov. 11, 2022) – Kanawha County dispatchers say I-64 West has reopened at the West Washington Street exit in Charleston after a crash involving a tractor trailer and a smaller vehicle. UPDATE: (6:00 P.M. Nov. 11, 2022) – As of 6 p.m. Friday evening, Kanawha County dispatchers say I-64 West is still […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Car runs into West Virginia funeral home

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—One person was taken to the hospital after a vehicle ran into a funeral home in Huntington. Cabell County dispatchers say that a car was traveling the wrong way on 3rd Ave. when it was involved in a crash with another car. One of the cars hit Beard Mortuary, which is located on […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
wchstv.com

Charleston's West Side getting $380,000 school project

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The West Virginia Department of Education announced a $380,000 project for schools on Charleston's West Side on Wednesday. The project is called Communities in Schools, and it's been slowly expanding across the state since 2018. An initiative led by First Lady Cathy Justice, the project started with three schools and has since expanded to 195 schools in 36 West Virginia counties.
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Woman indicted in West Virginia for arson

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A woman accused of setting fire to a home in Charleston was indicted by a grand jury. Amanda Brooks was indicted for third-degree arson and destruction of property. Amanda Brooks allegedly started a fire at an occupied home on 26th Street in North Charleston. The Charleston Fire Department says she lit a car […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

I-64 West back open after crash

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - All lanes of Interstate 64 West are back open Friday evening after a crash near the Washington Street exit (58C) in Charleston that involved a tractor-trailer and another vehicle, Metro 911 reports. At least one person was taken to the hospital. The extent of their injuries...
CHARLESTON, WV
Metro News

National Guard aids in battling forest fire at New River Gorge

FAYETTEVILLE, W.Va. — Crews from the West Virginia National Guard are aiding the West Virginia Division of Forestry and the National Park Service in Fayette County on a fire fighting mission. A Blackhawk helicopter from the Guard’s 150th Aviation Regiment in Wheeling is spending the day dropping water onto the leading edge of a fire in the steep terrain of the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve.
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

I-77N reopens after West Virginia Turnpike crash

UPDATE: (5:57 P.M. Nov. 10, 2022) – Turnpike Control says I-77 North has fully reopened after a crash this evening closed two lanes of traffic. Dispatchers say no injuries were reported in the crash. KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A crash on the West Virginia Turnpike has traffic backed up in Kanawha County. Turnpike Control […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WBOY 12 News

19 puppies found dumped in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK)—The Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association says they will need A LOT of puppy chow after taking in 19 puppies. The shelter said that the puppies were found dumped in the area, and a good samaritan rounded them up and dropped them off. They say their intake team is working on getting exams, vaccinations, microchips, […]
CHARLESTON, WV
wchstv.com

Dispatchers: I-64 reopens following wreck near Washington Street West

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Kanawha County dispatchers report westbound traffic on Interstate 64 was affected Friday evening following a crash near the Washington Street West exit. Dispatchers said the interstate reopened about two hours after a crash involving a tractor trailer and a car temporarily closed westbound lanes. No...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Kanawha shelter takes in more than a dozen abandoned puppies Thursday

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — More than a dozen puppies are looking for homes after being dumped in Kanawha County, officials said. Nineteen puppies arrived at the Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association on Thursday and will soon be available for adoption, the organization said in a Facebook post. The puppies will...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Car wreck off Robert C. Byrd Drive near McArthur

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A 2 car wreck has been reported off the 2000th block of Robert C. Byrd Drive and McArthur, near the Little General. The Mabscott Fire Department, West Virginia State Police, and Jancare Ambulance are on scene responding to the crash. Injuries have been reported as a result of the crash. The […]
MABSCOTT, WV
wchstv.com

Kanawha County grand jury indicts five on murder charges

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Five people were indicted Thursday by a grand jury in Kanawha County on murder charges. In the first case, Vestal Harper, 76, of Charleston was indicted on a first-degree murder charge in the shooting death of Nancy Belcher, 72, whose body was found Aug. 30 on Lower Donnally Road in Charleston with multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Mingo Messenger

Taylor, Brown win commission races

Political veterans Thomas Taylor and Nathan Brown each won their respective campaigns for the two available seats on the Mingo Commission during the 2022 general election on Nov. 8. Taylor (R) was the incumbent candidate in his race and currently serves as Commission president. Brown (D) was previously the West...
MINGO COUNTY, WV

