Salute to veterans: Communities across region honor veterans on Veterans Day
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Communities across the region saluted veterans on Friday for their service to the country. In Charleston on Veterans Day, people came out to Kanawha Boulevard – despite the rain – to honor those men and women who served. There was also a short...
Huntington group rallies for Gold Star Memorial at Ritter Park's Memorial Arch
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — This is the first Veterans Day celebration since the passing of West Virginia's own hero, Woody Williams. The last surviving World War Two recipient of the Medal of Honor died last June at the age of 98. Williams made it his life's mission to champion veterans and his legacy continues to live on.
Mason County, West Virginia, breaks ground on new veterans memorial
MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – It was a very special day in Mason County on Thursday as officials broke ground on a memorial to honor the county’s veterans. Those who have been working hard to raise money to build the monument were able to celebrate its ground breaking, today, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, at Wahama […]
City of Beckley launches warming center for this winter season
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – A collaboration between multiple agencies, organizations, individuals, and representatives from the City of Beckley are launching a Warming Center in Beckley for those in need of one The Beckley Warming Center will be open in the Fellowship Hall of the Beckley Community United Methodist Church, located at 217 South Heber Street, […]
I-64W in Charleston reopens after tractor-trailer crash
UPDATE: (6:58 P.M. Nov. 11, 2022) – Kanawha County dispatchers say I-64 West has reopened at the West Washington Street exit in Charleston after a crash involving a tractor trailer and a smaller vehicle. UPDATE: (6:00 P.M. Nov. 11, 2022) – As of 6 p.m. Friday evening, Kanawha County dispatchers say I-64 West is still […]
Car runs into West Virginia funeral home
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—One person was taken to the hospital after a vehicle ran into a funeral home in Huntington. Cabell County dispatchers say that a car was traveling the wrong way on 3rd Ave. when it was involved in a crash with another car. One of the cars hit Beard Mortuary, which is located on […]
Charleston's West Side getting $380,000 school project
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The West Virginia Department of Education announced a $380,000 project for schools on Charleston's West Side on Wednesday. The project is called Communities in Schools, and it's been slowly expanding across the state since 2018. An initiative led by First Lady Cathy Justice, the project started with three schools and has since expanded to 195 schools in 36 West Virginia counties.
Woman indicted in West Virginia for arson
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A woman accused of setting fire to a home in Charleston was indicted by a grand jury. Amanda Brooks was indicted for third-degree arson and destruction of property. Amanda Brooks allegedly started a fire at an occupied home on 26th Street in North Charleston. The Charleston Fire Department says she lit a car […]
I-64 West back open after crash
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - All lanes of Interstate 64 West are back open Friday evening after a crash near the Washington Street exit (58C) in Charleston that involved a tractor-trailer and another vehicle, Metro 911 reports. At least one person was taken to the hospital. The extent of their injuries...
National Guard aids in battling forest fire at New River Gorge
FAYETTEVILLE, W.Va. — Crews from the West Virginia National Guard are aiding the West Virginia Division of Forestry and the National Park Service in Fayette County on a fire fighting mission. A Blackhawk helicopter from the Guard’s 150th Aviation Regiment in Wheeling is spending the day dropping water onto the leading edge of a fire in the steep terrain of the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve.
I-77N reopens after West Virginia Turnpike crash
UPDATE: (5:57 P.M. Nov. 10, 2022) – Turnpike Control says I-77 North has fully reopened after a crash this evening closed two lanes of traffic. Dispatchers say no injuries were reported in the crash. KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A crash on the West Virginia Turnpike has traffic backed up in Kanawha County. Turnpike Control […]
Kanawha County commissioners to meet as Board of Canvassers following election
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Kanawha County commissioners will gather Monday as the Board of Canvassers to review provisional and absentee ballots received for the primary election. The meeting is set to begin 7 a.m. at the Voters Registration Office on Quarrier Street in Charleston, according to a news release...
19 puppies found dumped in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK)—The Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association says they will need A LOT of puppy chow after taking in 19 puppies. The shelter said that the puppies were found dumped in the area, and a good samaritan rounded them up and dropped them off. They say their intake team is working on getting exams, vaccinations, microchips, […]
Dispatchers: I-64 reopens following wreck near Washington Street West
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Kanawha County dispatchers report westbound traffic on Interstate 64 was affected Friday evening following a crash near the Washington Street West exit. Dispatchers said the interstate reopened about two hours after a crash involving a tractor trailer and a car temporarily closed westbound lanes. No...
Kanawha shelter takes in more than a dozen abandoned puppies Thursday
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — More than a dozen puppies are looking for homes after being dumped in Kanawha County, officials said. Nineteen puppies arrived at the Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association on Thursday and will soon be available for adoption, the organization said in a Facebook post. The puppies will...
Car wreck off Robert C. Byrd Drive near McArthur
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A 2 car wreck has been reported off the 2000th block of Robert C. Byrd Drive and McArthur, near the Little General. The Mabscott Fire Department, West Virginia State Police, and Jancare Ambulance are on scene responding to the crash. Injuries have been reported as a result of the crash. The […]
Wayne Newton gifted West Virginia hero Woody Williams’ challenge coins
LAS VEGAS, NV (WOWK) – It has been five months since the last living Medal of Honor recipient from World War II passed away, but Woody Williams still has work to do, by way of his friends. Wednesday night, another item was crossed off the to-do list. Woody’s friends Kim and Debbie Wolfe, from Cabell […]
Kanawha County grand jury indicts five on murder charges
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Five people were indicted Thursday by a grand jury in Kanawha County on murder charges. In the first case, Vestal Harper, 76, of Charleston was indicted on a first-degree murder charge in the shooting death of Nancy Belcher, 72, whose body was found Aug. 30 on Lower Donnally Road in Charleston with multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Early morning fire in Huntington damages two houses, three outbuildings
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Huntington firefighters said an investigation is underway after a fire spread and damaged two houses and three outbuildings. It happened about 1:30 a.m. Thursday at the corner of 10th Avenue and 23rd Street. Cell phone video shows the intensity of the fire as it spread....
Taylor, Brown win commission races
Political veterans Thomas Taylor and Nathan Brown each won their respective campaigns for the two available seats on the Mingo Commission during the 2022 general election on Nov. 8. Taylor (R) was the incumbent candidate in his race and currently serves as Commission president. Brown (D) was previously the West...
