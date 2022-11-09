Read full article on original website
Major supermarket chain opens another new location in AlabamaKristen WaltersScottsboro, AL
Publix Opens New Stores In 3 StatesBryan DijkhuizenScottsboro, AL
Alabama kayaker reports being followed by bright sphere UFORoger MarshGuntersville, AL
3 Great Seafood Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
WAAY-TV
LIST: Veterans Day events happening across North Alabama
Veterans Day is Friday, November 11. There are many ways you can say 'thank you' to those who have served or are serving. Huntsville Veterans Day Parade: 11:00 a.m., Woodson Street. Tut Fann Veterans Home: 2:00 p.m., Commanding General of Space and Missile Defense will speak to veterans and their...
WAAY-TV
Boomtown: Recruiting military families, veterans to North Alabama
There's a renewed effort to bring more military and veteran families to North Alabama to help fill the booming expansion of defense and veteran-owned businesses. "Redstone (Arsenal) is such a huge component of our community and a really important part of our history," explained Lyndsay Ferguson, vice president of workforce at the Huntsville-Madison County Chamber of Commerce. "When you look to see how our economy has diversified over the years, a lot of that stemmed from the work that initially happened on the Redstone."
ALABAMA members Randy Owen, Teddy Gentry release statements on Jeff Cook’s passing
ALABAMA's Randy Owen and Teddy Gentry released statements Thursday, remembering their "friend, cousin, and bandmate" Jeff Cook, who passed away earlier this week.
WAAY-TV
Salvation Army in Huntsville kicks off annual Angel Tree program
The Huntsville Salvation Army's Angel Tree program kicked off Friday. The tree is on display at Huntsville's Parkway Place Mall, and each angel on it represents a local child in need. Salvation Army Maj. Mark Smith said you might be surprised how close to home those angels hit. "A lot...
This week in HS Sports: Remembering some special people from a special time in my life
This is an opinion piece. I started my journalism career working for the Gadsden Times right out of college some 33 years ago. As I look back on it now, I wonder if I knew then how blessed I was to be in that town, surrounded by those people and covering those athletes and coaches.
Former ALABAMA band road manager remembers Jeff Cook
Fort Payne has always been home to the band, Alabama. Jeff Cook, founding member and legendary guitarist of the country band, was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 2012. He died Monday
WAAY-TV
'Alabama' band member Teddy Gentry shares memories of lifelong friend and bandmate, Jeff Cook
The music industry is mourning the loss of country music legend Jeff Cook, who passed away at the age of 73 on Monday after a long battle with Parkinson's disease. The guitarist, known for his decades with the supergroup "Alabama," left a legacy on his hometown in Fort Payne, and the three founders of the band have become hometown heroes over the past 50 years.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Cullman County, AL
Alabama is a beautiful and bountiful state filled with things to do and see. If you're looking for an off-the-beaten-path activity to enjoy in the area, you'll want to check out these fun activities you can do in Cullman County. From the Clarkson Covered Bridge and St. Bernard Abbey to...
WAAY-TV
Alabama Original: Bald Eagles of Lake Guntersville
Friday, Nov. 4 was a typical morning for John Pate of Grant. He started the day at his lake house on Lake Guntersville, eager to get out on the water. "There were several geese out this morning that came flying on out of here," Pate explained. But it's not geese...
WAAY-TV
Jeff Cook, Fort Payne native and co-founder of the band Alabama, dead at 73
Jeff Cook, co-founder of the band Alabama, has died. The Alabama Fan Club and Museum in Fort Payne, along with the band's publicity firm, confirmed the death Tuesday afternoon. Cook, a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame, Musicians Hall of Fame, Fiddlers Hall of Fame and Gibson's Guitarist...
wbrc.com
Susan Moore High School hosts prayer vigil for three teens who died in Cullman Co. crash
BLOUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - A somber day in Blount County Friday as three teenagers were killed in an early morning car accident in Cullman County with a fourth person still in critical condition. Students, teachers, staff, and community members gathered in prayer Friday afternoon at Susan Moore High School. Schools...
WAFF
Huntsville native turned Broadway star returns home for ‘Anastasia’
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Tickets are selling fast for “Anastasia,” the Broadway musical coming to Huntsville this weekend. While the show is loved by many, so is the male lead, Huntsville native Willem Butler. Butler grew up in Rocket City and got the acting bug at...
WZYP to give away 104 turkeys for Thanksgiving
104.3 WZYP is helping families out for Thanksgiving by giving away more than 100 turkeys next week.
WAAY-TV
Multiple North Alabama organizations to give away groceries, collect for those in need Saturday
As Thanksgiving nears and prices are still high, more families are finding themselves in a bit of a pickle when budgeting for groceries and other necessities. To that end, several North Alabama groups are volunteering to help relieve the burden. Below are the times and locations for giveaways and collection...
This Is The Best Pizza Place In Alabama
Mashed compiled a list of the best pizza places in every US state. Here's the top choice for Alabama.
3 Alabama high school students killed, 1 critically injured in early-morning fiery crash
Three Alabama high school students were killed and a fourth critically injured in an early-morning crash in Cullman County. The crash happened just after 1 a.m. on Alabama 91 near County Road 549, said Coroner Jeremy Kilpatrick. The vehicle lost control in curve, hit a guardrail and then struck a tree.
WAAY-TV
Lack of volunteers means fewer bells ringing for Salvation Army despite rising need for its programs
You will soon see those Salvation Army bell ringers out and about, raising money for people in need. But even though it's a year in which the need is bigger, you may not see as many bell ringers. "People say when they hear the red kettle, the bell ringing, they...
WAFF
Hartselle City Leaders react to passing of local Amendment 1
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On Tuesday, voters in Morgan county made it known that education is a top priority. According to the Alabama Secretary of State, Morgan County’s Local Amendment One received a 73-percent “yes” vote. The vote will ensure that tax dollars generated from online sales will continue to benefit area schools.
What’s closed on Veterans Day 2022?
Schools, banks, mail -what's closed on Friday, November 11?
fox4beaumont.com
Three teens killed in fiery car crash in Alabama
CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — Three teenagers were killed and another person was taken to the hospital after a fiery single-car crash in Alabama early Friday morning, according to the county's coroner's office. The coroner's office said 15-year-old Cayden Blake Britt, 15-year-old Evan Magana, and 16-year-old Dailan Kameron Jennings...
