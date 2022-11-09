ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guntersville, AL

WAAY-TV

LIST: Veterans Day events happening across North Alabama

Veterans Day is Friday, November 11. There are many ways you can say 'thank you' to those who have served or are serving. Huntsville Veterans Day Parade: 11:00 a.m., Woodson Street. Tut Fann Veterans Home: 2:00 p.m., Commanding General of Space and Missile Defense will speak to veterans and their...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Boomtown: Recruiting military families, veterans to North Alabama

There's a renewed effort to bring more military and veteran families to North Alabama to help fill the booming expansion of defense and veteran-owned businesses. "Redstone (Arsenal) is such a huge component of our community and a really important part of our history," explained Lyndsay Ferguson, vice president of workforce at the Huntsville-Madison County Chamber of Commerce. "When you look to see how our economy has diversified over the years, a lot of that stemmed from the work that initially happened on the Redstone."
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Salvation Army in Huntsville kicks off annual Angel Tree program

The Huntsville Salvation Army's Angel Tree program kicked off Friday. The tree is on display at Huntsville's Parkway Place Mall, and each angel on it represents a local child in need. Salvation Army Maj. Mark Smith said you might be surprised how close to home those angels hit. "A lot...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Cullman County, AL

Alabama is a beautiful and bountiful state filled with things to do and see. If you're looking for an off-the-beaten-path activity to enjoy in the area, you'll want to check out these fun activities you can do in Cullman County. From the Clarkson Covered Bridge and St. Bernard Abbey to...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

Alabama Original: Bald Eagles of Lake Guntersville

Friday, Nov. 4 was a typical morning for John Pate of Grant. He started the day at his lake house on Lake Guntersville, eager to get out on the water. "There were several geese out this morning that came flying on out of here," Pate explained. But it's not geese...
ALABAMA STATE
WAFF

Hartselle City Leaders react to passing of local Amendment 1

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -​ On Tuesday, voters in Morgan county made it known that education is a top priority. According to the Alabama Secretary of State, Morgan County’s Local Amendment One received a 73-percent “yes” vote. The vote will ensure that tax dollars generated from online sales will continue to benefit area schools.
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
fox4beaumont.com

Three teens killed in fiery car crash in Alabama

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — Three teenagers were killed and another person was taken to the hospital after a fiery single-car crash in Alabama early Friday morning, according to the county's coroner's office. The coroner's office said 15-year-old Cayden Blake Britt, 15-year-old Evan Magana, and 16-year-old Dailan Kameron Jennings...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL

