Read full article on original website
Related
ConsumerAffairs
Because of declining affordability, many people are buying their ‘second home’ first
Rising mortgage rates are making homes much less affordable in the nation’s largest housing markets, prompting first-time buyers to get creative. Buyers in these high-priced markets are expanding their horizons. A study by ConsumerAffairs found that 81% of prospective homebuyers were considering buying a “second home” first, while continuing...
10 Cities Where Sellers Are Slashing Home Prices
The tides seem to be turning in the real estate market. While the pandemic brought on a hot sellers' market with demand outpacing supply, homebuyers are now getting the upper hand in some areas. As...
A wave of layoffs is sweeping the US. Here are the major companies that have announced cuts so far, from Meta to Redfin.
Meta is the latest tech firm to slash its headcount. Facebook's parent company plans to cut 13% of its workforce in sweeping layoffs across divisions, CEO Mark Zuckerberg wrote in a blog post Wednesday. It's one of countless major American businesses that have picked up the pace of firing in...
Layoffs are crushing the real-estate industry, and Redfin and Opendoor are the latest victims. Here are 44 companies that have shed jobs due to the fast-cooling housing market.
Redfin and Opendoor are the latest real-estate firms to lay off employees. The layoffs come as demand for mortgages has reached its lowest level since 1997. Insider rounded up 44 of the firms who have cut staff amid a cooling housing market. The layoffs at Redfin and Opendoor are the...
US home sales will keep falling through 2023, Redfin says: 'Housing companies are in the jungle now'
Redfin said it expects home sales to keep falling through 2023, as it laid off 13% of its workforce. US housing companies are "in the jungle" now, its CEO said, as buyer demand falters. Rising mortgage rates and high inflation are key pressures pulling down the number of home sales.
Worried About a 2023 Recession? 4 Things to Do in the Next 2 Months
There are steps you can take to gear up for an economic downturn.
Nestle Recalls a Key Product for a Disturbing Reason
Nestle USA (NSRGY) - Get Free Report is voluntarily recalling its ready-to-bake refrigerated Nestlé Toll House Stuffed Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough with Fudge Filling products due to the possible presence of white plastic pieces. The products were produced from June to September and distributed in the continental U.S. and...
A Bill Gates fund invested $50 million in a startup that's building a massive refinery to turn alcohol into jet fuel
A Bill Gates fund invested $50 million in a startup making sustainable aviation fuel from ethanol. The Breakthrough Energy fund made the grant to LanzaJet, which is building its first commercial plant. LanzaJet's ethanol is derived from products like sugarcane and waste corn. An organization founded by Bill Gates has...
Stocks will soar, house prices will slump, and the Fed's rate hikes could tank the US economy, Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel says. Here are his 8 best quotes from a new interview.
Jeremy Siegel sees stocks soaring 30% in two years, and house prices dropping 15% from their peak. The Fed initially overlooked the inflation threat, and now it's hiking rates too fast, he said. Siegel warned the Fed's war on inflation is increasing the risk of a US recession. US stocks...
Homebuyers battling high mortgage rates could soon have a new option: sell a stake in their future home for as much as $250,000 toward a down payment
A handful of companies offer homeowners cash in exchange for a stake in their home. The next frontier: making similar investments to buyers who need help with a down payment. Companies face significant obstacles to bringing this product mainstream. Companies backed by some of the world's biggest investors are doling...
Diesel Is Far From the Only Shortage U.S. Is Facing
Americans experienced the impact of labor and product shortages in earnest during the COVID-19 pandemic. More than two years later, shortages continue to arise and impact Americans. Earlier this month, Americans learned there was less than a month of diesel supply left in storage. It is the lowest storage supply...
Where Are Home Prices Plummeting Most?
If the housing market has felt like an ongoing nightmare to potential homeowners over the last couple of years, this headline offers a bit of respite. According to Realtor.com, there are 10 cities...
Amazon has made history as the first public company ever to lose $1 trillion in market value, as the tech sell-off worsens
Amazon has become the first public company ever to lose $1 trillion in market value amid a tech stock rout, according to Bloomberg. That's almost like losing Google parent Alphabet's worth of market value, which is now around $1.13 trillion. The world's largest online retailer's share price closed 4.3% lower...
Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren blast the $25 billion merger between grocers Kroger and Albertsons, one calling it an 'absolute disaster' for consumers
The merger would create one of the largest grocery store chains in the US — combined, the Kroger and Albertsons operate 4,996 stores nationwide.
Buckle in for a brutal free-fall in home prices and US housing is in a massive bubble, experts say. Here's how bad Jeremy Siegel, Paul Krugman and 5 others think it could get.
The US housing market is cratering, as the Fed's rapid interest rate hikes send mortgage costs soaring. Home sales have fallen for 8 months, and prices are dropping. But economists say worse is to come. Here's what Jeremy Siegel, Paul Krugman and 5 other top experts say about how painful...
Business Insider
A couple making $28,000 a year in passive income from real estate used an out-of-the-box approach to buy their first rental
Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. Marques and Shyra of Black, Married...
Couple sold their house to live permanently on cruise ships because it's cheaper than paying mortgage
A Seattle couple is living the retirement of their dreams on a cruise ship after selling their house because it’s cheaper than paying the mortgage. Angelyn and Richard Burk have been living on a cruise ship since May last year after realizing that it was cheaper than living on land.
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Will Explode by Over 4,600%, According to Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood – Here’s Her Timeline
The founder and CEO of investment management firm ARK Invest, Cathie Wood, is doubling down on her fiercely bullish forecast for Bitcoin (BTC). Asked in a new Bloomberg interview whether ARK Invest is still “holding on to the $1 million forecast,” Wood answers in the affirmative. According to...
We Might Be Headed Toward a Recession, But a 'Bigger Catastrophe' Could Be on The Horizon
Mortgage rates reached 7% this week, the highest they've been in nearly 20 years, as the Fed continues efforts to curb persistent inflation. The rapidly rising mortgage rate (more than double what it was this time last year) reflects the ongoing fight to tame inflation and cool the housing market. Such moves by the Fed have historically led to an inevitable recession. However, the current economic climate is unlike history's past, and despite looming recession fears, some economists say we're still not heading toward economic fallout.
Airbnb hosts are worrying about an 'Airbnbust.' Here's the main reason some short-term-rental owners are experiencing a rough patch.
Some hosts are seeing bookings slow, even as Airbnb earned record profits. People who thought short-term-rentals were a surefire way to make money may be in for a rude awakening.
Comments / 1