Throw on a warm jacket, grab your ice scraper and give yourself an extra minute or two to scrape your windshield before you head out on the road Thursday morning. The system that brought our rain and snow over the last couple of days is now off to our east and high pressure is building into northern California today. Our clear skies have allowed the heat from yesterday to escape and we're starting out with much colder temperatures early Thursday. A Frost Advisory has been issued for the valley and foothills through 9am Thursday morning, and frost will be likely across our lower elevations today. We also have the potential for some patchy fog development early, so there may be some visibility impacts on your morning commute. The most likely areas for fog will be in our higher elevations, and in the valley and foothills from Butte County to the south early today. We'll have sunny skies across the majority of our region for the better part of today, but we'll end up mostly sunny for the late afternoon. Temperatures are starting out the 30's in the valley, 20's to 30's in the foothills, and teens to 20's in most of our mountain areas Thursday morning. We'll have winds out of the north in the 10 to 15mph range through the day. High temperatures are projected to climb into the upper 50's to lower 60's in the valley, mid 40's to mid 50's in the foothills and Northern Mountains, and mid 30's to mid 40's in the Sierra this afternoon. We'll have mostly clear skies this evening, and temperatures will be dropping quickly for anyone heading out to high school football games tonight. Make sure you bring a warm jacket or a blanket if you're heading out to the games this evening.

BUTTE COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO