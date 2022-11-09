ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CBS San Francisco

CHP officer clearing Highway 17 crash injured in 2nd crash

REDWOOD ESTATES -- A California Highway Patrol officer was hurt in a crash Tuesday that happened while the officer was clearing another crash in the Santa Cruz Mountains.The CHP said the crashes happened at around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday along Highway 17 just north of Redwood Estates. A San Jose area CHP officer was clearing a crash in the northbound lanes when an older model Lexus traveling northbound lost control and spun onto the right shoulder, hitting both the officer and the patrol vehicle.The CHP said the officer suffered injuries that were not life-threatening and was taken to the hospital. The driver of the Lexus, a 39-year-old woman from Salinas, complained of pain and was also transported to a hospital.Northbound Highway 17 was shut down during the crash investigation.The CHP said alcohol and/or drug intoxication were not believed to be a factor in the crash. 
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC News

1 person dead, 4 missing after fast-moving water sweeps through California homeless encampment

One person is dead and four are missing after fast-moving waters from heavy rain hit a homeless encampment in Southern California on Tuesday, officials said. Officials rescued another four people who had been swept away in Ontario and another person managed to pull themselves out of the water, Dan Bell, director of communications for the city, said. All of those people have been medically cleared, Bell added.
ONTARIO, CA
mendofever.com

Fatal Traffic Collision East of Clearlake Oaks

Scanner traffic and the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information page indicate a fatal traffic collision occurred near the intersection of State Route 20 and State Route 53 on the east side of Clear Lake. Approximately four miles east of Clearlake Oaks, a vehicle reportedly veered off the roadway and...
CLEARLAKE OAKS, CA
mahoningmatters.com

Woman missing on drive from California to Oregon found, police say

UPDATE: A 26-year-old woman was found after being reported missing on a drive from California to Oregon, police said. With the help of a Good Samaritan with a snowmobile and Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office, Camille Rose Markovich was located “in Siskiyou County on Greyback Road” aftershe became stranded and didn’t have cellphone reception, the Cotati Police Department said in a Nov. 8 Facebook post.
OREGON STATE
FOX40

Lake Tahoe ski resorts to open early after snowfall

LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KTXL) — Several Lake Tahoe ski resorts plan to open early due to the heavy snowfall that impacted the Lake Tahoe area over the week. According to the National Weather Service, Palisades Tahoe received 24 inches of snow after the storm that began on Nov. 6 and ended on Nov. 9. Boreal […]
KRON4 News

Sherri Papini begins serving prison sentence

REDDING, Calif. (KRON) — Sherri Papini, the Northern California woman who faked her own kidnapping in a elaborate hoax, has begun serving her prison sentence. According to federal inmate records, Papini is currently an inmate of Federal Correctional Institution Victorville, a medium security federal prison in San Bernardino County. In September, 40-year-old Papini was sentenced by […]
REDDING, CA
fox10phoenix.com

17-car crash shuts down I-40 in northern Arizona for some time

COCONINO COUNTY, Ariz. - Three people were hospitalized following a crash involving 17 vehicles that shut down Interstate 40 in northern Arizona on November 3. The Arizona Department of Public Safety says weather was a factor in the crash when a car spun out in the westbound lanes and hit a guardrail before it struck at least two other vehicles, setting off a chain reaction collision.
ARIZONA STATE
actionnewsnow.com

Storm Tracker Forecast: CHILLY start to your Thursday, but slightly warmer this afternoon

Throw on a warm jacket, grab your ice scraper and give yourself an extra minute or two to scrape your windshield before you head out on the road Thursday morning. The system that brought our rain and snow over the last couple of days is now off to our east and high pressure is building into northern California today. Our clear skies have allowed the heat from yesterday to escape and we're starting out with much colder temperatures early Thursday. A Frost Advisory has been issued for the valley and foothills through 9am Thursday morning, and frost will be likely across our lower elevations today. We also have the potential for some patchy fog development early, so there may be some visibility impacts on your morning commute. The most likely areas for fog will be in our higher elevations, and in the valley and foothills from Butte County to the south early today. We'll have sunny skies across the majority of our region for the better part of today, but we'll end up mostly sunny for the late afternoon. Temperatures are starting out the 30's in the valley, 20's to 30's in the foothills, and teens to 20's in most of our mountain areas Thursday morning. We'll have winds out of the north in the 10 to 15mph range through the day. High temperatures are projected to climb into the upper 50's to lower 60's in the valley, mid 40's to mid 50's in the foothills and Northern Mountains, and mid 30's to mid 40's in the Sierra this afternoon. We'll have mostly clear skies this evening, and temperatures will be dropping quickly for anyone heading out to high school football games tonight. Make sure you bring a warm jacket or a blanket if you're heading out to the games this evening.
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Californians are interested in moving to this state: study

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Heading into the end of 2022, Californians looking to move out of The Golden State have their eyes on The Keystone State. A new study found that Californians are searching for more affordable places to live in a state that’s far from the usual magnets where California refugees have flocked to […]
CALIFORNIA STATE

