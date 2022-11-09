Read full article on original website
CHP officer clearing Highway 17 crash injured in 2nd crash
REDWOOD ESTATES -- A California Highway Patrol officer was hurt in a crash Tuesday that happened while the officer was clearing another crash in the Santa Cruz Mountains.The CHP said the crashes happened at around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday along Highway 17 just north of Redwood Estates. A San Jose area CHP officer was clearing a crash in the northbound lanes when an older model Lexus traveling northbound lost control and spun onto the right shoulder, hitting both the officer and the patrol vehicle.The CHP said the officer suffered injuries that were not life-threatening and was taken to the hospital. The driver of the Lexus, a 39-year-old woman from Salinas, complained of pain and was also transported to a hospital.Northbound Highway 17 was shut down during the crash investigation.The CHP said alcohol and/or drug intoxication were not believed to be a factor in the crash.
1 person dead, 4 missing after fast-moving water sweeps through California homeless encampment
One person is dead and four are missing after fast-moving waters from heavy rain hit a homeless encampment in Southern California on Tuesday, officials said. Officials rescued another four people who had been swept away in Ontario and another person managed to pull themselves out of the water, Dan Bell, director of communications for the city, said. All of those people have been medically cleared, Bell added.
mendofever.com
Fatal Traffic Collision East of Clearlake Oaks
Scanner traffic and the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information page indicate a fatal traffic collision occurred near the intersection of State Route 20 and State Route 53 on the east side of Clear Lake. Approximately four miles east of Clearlake Oaks, a vehicle reportedly veered off the roadway and...
Freezing temperatures possible overnight in Sacramento, other parts of Northern California
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Parts of the Sacramento Valley, Sierra Nevada foothills and toward the Bay Area will be under a Minor Frost Advisory during the early morning hours of Friday. The advisory begins at midnight as temperatures are expected to get as low as 38 to 30 degrees. It will remain in effect until […]
California rainfall results in 1 dead, 5 rescued and 4 others missing after being swept downstream
Ten people were swept away in a current near Los Angeles, including one who died and four others who are still missing
mahoningmatters.com
Woman missing on drive from California to Oregon found, police say
UPDATE: A 26-year-old woman was found after being reported missing on a drive from California to Oregon, police said. With the help of a Good Samaritan with a snowmobile and Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office, Camille Rose Markovich was located “in Siskiyou County on Greyback Road” aftershe became stranded and didn’t have cellphone reception, the Cotati Police Department said in a Nov. 8 Facebook post.
‘Flaming basketball’ that fell from the sky may have been a meteor that destroyed a California home
A possible meteor caught on video that “looks like a flaming basketball” falling from the sky may have been responsible for destroying a Northern California man’s home last week. Dustin Procita was in his home with his two dogs on Friday in Nevada County, about 60 miles...
Tornadoes are possible in California, NWS says. Here is where they can form
While tornadoes are not a regular occurrence in California, it’s a weather phenomenon that can definitely appear in the state. According to the National Weather Service, California averages around 11 tornadoes a year and they usually occur in the fall or spring. The NWS also said that while tornadoes can occur throughout the state, they […]
Lake Tahoe ski resorts to open early after snowfall
LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KTXL) — Several Lake Tahoe ski resorts plan to open early due to the heavy snowfall that impacted the Lake Tahoe area over the week. According to the National Weather Service, Palisades Tahoe received 24 inches of snow after the storm that began on Nov. 6 and ended on Nov. 9. Boreal […]
California witness questions bright orange lights moving silently overhead
Witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A California witness at Fremont reported watching and photographing multiple brightly lit, orange-colored objects crossing the sky silently at about 9:24 p.m. on April 22, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Sherri Papini begins serving prison sentence
REDDING, Calif. (KRON) — Sherri Papini, the Northern California woman who faked her own kidnapping in a elaborate hoax, has begun serving her prison sentence. According to federal inmate records, Papini is currently an inmate of Federal Correctional Institution Victorville, a medium security federal prison in San Bernardino County. In September, 40-year-old Papini was sentenced by […]
fox10phoenix.com
17-car crash shuts down I-40 in northern Arizona for some time
COCONINO COUNTY, Ariz. - Three people were hospitalized following a crash involving 17 vehicles that shut down Interstate 40 in northern Arizona on November 3. The Arizona Department of Public Safety says weather was a factor in the crash when a car spun out in the westbound lanes and hit a guardrail before it struck at least two other vehicles, setting off a chain reaction collision.
5 High Desert communities make list for cheapest home prices
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY – According to Redfin, data collected between February and April 2022, shows that the Trona zip code has the cheapest price per square foot, $31, of homes for sale in California. In addition, four other High Desert communities made the list of the top 15 ZIP codes with the cheapest home prices.
actionnewsnow.com
Storm Tracker Forecast - The Weekend Will Begin With Rain And Snow Showers
After a gray morning and a blue afternoon, another cold front moved into northern California Friday evening. We'll have a chance of light valley rain and mountain snow tonight, and another chance of wet weather Saturday.
actionnewsnow.com
Storm Tracker Forecast: CHILLY start to your Thursday, but slightly warmer this afternoon
Throw on a warm jacket, grab your ice scraper and give yourself an extra minute or two to scrape your windshield before you head out on the road Thursday morning. The system that brought our rain and snow over the last couple of days is now off to our east and high pressure is building into northern California today. Our clear skies have allowed the heat from yesterday to escape and we're starting out with much colder temperatures early Thursday. A Frost Advisory has been issued for the valley and foothills through 9am Thursday morning, and frost will be likely across our lower elevations today. We also have the potential for some patchy fog development early, so there may be some visibility impacts on your morning commute. The most likely areas for fog will be in our higher elevations, and in the valley and foothills from Butte County to the south early today. We'll have sunny skies across the majority of our region for the better part of today, but we'll end up mostly sunny for the late afternoon. Temperatures are starting out the 30's in the valley, 20's to 30's in the foothills, and teens to 20's in most of our mountain areas Thursday morning. We'll have winds out of the north in the 10 to 15mph range through the day. High temperatures are projected to climb into the upper 50's to lower 60's in the valley, mid 40's to mid 50's in the foothills and Northern Mountains, and mid 30's to mid 40's in the Sierra this afternoon. We'll have mostly clear skies this evening, and temperatures will be dropping quickly for anyone heading out to high school football games tonight. Make sure you bring a warm jacket or a blanket if you're heading out to the games this evening.
Californians are interested in moving to this state: study
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Heading into the end of 2022, Californians looking to move out of The Golden State have their eyes on The Keystone State. A new study found that Californians are searching for more affordable places to live in a state that’s far from the usual magnets where California refugees have flocked to […]
California pot companies sued for not getting smokers high enough
"This behavior is rampant in the industry and it was only a matter of time."
Watch: Bear wanders into California cafe, steals cookies
A bear paid a visit to a cafe in California and was caught on camera stealing cookies before being ejected by the police.
KTVL
Two storms this weekend could bring several inches of rain, over a foot of snow for some
SOUTHERN OREGON & NORTHERN CALIFORNIA — We've seen our fair share of rain and snow since the pattern change in October, but this weekend rain and snowfall amounts could double with two different storms moving in. Both systems are the first atmospheric river set-ups of the season and could...
6.0 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of California Monday
A 6.0 magnitude earthquake struck hundreds of miles off the coast of California Monday just before 10 p.m., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The earthquake was registered about six miles deep and 737 miles away from Big Sur, about a third of the way from California to Hawaii, the USGS said. As of Wednesday […]
