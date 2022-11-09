Read full article on original website
KTNV
Police: Pregnant juvenile hit by car in North Las Vegas, critically injured
NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A pregnant juvenile was hit by a car and seriously injured in North Las Vegas on Friday night, the city's police department says. Officers responded to the area of Losee Road and Winder Avenue at approximately 6:15 p.m., near Shadow Creek Golf Course. A...
Fox5 KVVU
Driver arrested after two bicyclists killed, 10 vehicles struck in crash
Man accused of hitting pregnant woman with car had 5 prior DUI arrests, Las Vegas police say. New film funded by city of Las Vegas will feature historic Mob Museum building. Las Vegas police ask for help identifying person stealing from condo, apartment complex garages. Las Vegas police are looking...
8newsnow.com
Police: 3 people stabbed at skate park in North Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– North Las Vegas police are investigating the stabbing of three people at Craig Ranch Park. Police said officers responded to the skate park area of the park just after 2 p.m. on Saturday. Arriving officers found 3 people suffering from apparent stab wounds. All 3 were...
Las Vegas driver accused of killing a man, critically injuring his father
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police reports a father and his 21-year-old son were hit while crossing the road on Tuesday night
Fox5 KVVU
Henderson police announce arrest in homicide from Jan. 1, 2021
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Henderson Police Department has announced an arrest has been made in a homicide that had marked the department’s first for the year 2021. According to a news release, at approximately 6:30 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2021, police responded to the area of Sunset Road and Valle Verde Drive in reference to a vehicle crash where gunshots had been reported.
18-year-old accused in fatal shooting over 'money dispute' in east valley
Homicide detectives identified an 18-year-old as the suspected shooter in a fatal dispute over money at a home in the east Las Vegas valley.
8newsnow.com
Las Vegas police search for shooting suspects in northwest valley
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Las Vegas Metro police are asking for the public’s assistance to help identify multiple shooting suspects. Police said on Nov. 9, a shooting occurred around 7:30 p.m., near the 1900 block of Simmons Street in the northwest valley. According to police, one person sustained non-life-threatening...
KTNV
21-year-old pedestrian dead in fatal collision on Nellis Boulevard, near Winterwood Boulevard
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A 21-year-old man is dead after being hit by a vehicle while crossing the intersection of South Nellis Boulevard and Winterwood Boulevard with his father on Tuesday evening. According to Las Vegas Metro police, at approximately 8:03 p.m., evidence at the scene and witness statements...
Man arrested for deadly January 2021 shooting in Henderson
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man was arrested last week for the January 2021 killing of a 35-year-old man that had escalated from a car crash. Marquis White, 29, was arrested on Nov. 2 on a charge of murder with a deadly weapon. Around 6:30 a.m. on Jan. 1, Henderson police and fire departments responded […]
‘This isn’t the end, we’re going to find you,’ Family of Las Vegas motorcyclist killed in unsolved hit-and-run speak out
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A hit-and-run in the north valley that left a well-known motorcyclist dead remains unsolved over three weeks later. The crash happened on Oct. 19 at 9 p.m. along the westbound Durango Drive exit of the 215 in Centennial Hills. At the time, Nevada State Police (NSP) said Tony Tomas, 27, died […]
pvtimes.com
NCSO: Drunk driver head-butts deputy after rear-ending his patrol car
A Pahrump man who was arrested for driving under the influence allegedly head-butted a deputy, according to a Nye County Sheriff’s Office arrest report. At approximately 7:59 p.m., on Oct. 29, Deputy Raymond Miller was reportedly stopped at the intersection of North Leslie Street and West Mesquite Avenue when a white vehicle identified as a Ford Taurus nearly rear-ended his patrol vehicle and veered off the roadway.
Las Vegas driver accused of killing pregnant woman in hit-and-run had 5 prior DUIs
The Las Vegas driver who police said killed a pregnant woman in a hit-and-run crash last week had five prior DUI arrests, did not have a valid license and was previously ordered not to drink and drive pending an ongoing criminal case, records the 8 News Now Investigators reviewed indicate.
North Las Vegas police investigate two homicides that left two dead
North Las Vegas Police Department is investigating two different homicides that occurred on Wednesday night and Thursday morning respectively.
8newsnow.com
Henderson man says mechanic won’t return car after promise to repair it a year ago
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A Henderson man told 8 News Now he is at his wits end after experiencing what he calls a “nightmare” with a local mechanic. Aaron Schlivka said he dropped his car off at Duaine’s Automotive for repairs in November 2021 and even paid part of the price he was quoted but hasn’t gotten it back.
LVMPD asking for public's help in identifying people involved in shooting
Las Vegas police are asking for assistance in identifying suspects involved in a shooting in the 1900 block of Simmons Street on Wednesday.
2 killed in separate homicides in North Las Vegas
North Las Vegas police said two people died in two separate homicides in the city within the past 24 hours.
Advocates call for safety after Nevada State Police report shows spike in cyclist deaths
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — After the latest fatal report from Nevada State Police showed a startling spike in bicyclist deaths Wednesday, the trend has many across our community pushing for change. “A lot of Las Vegas is not cyclist friendly,” Yevgeniya Khomyakova told 8 News Now. Khomyakova lives at the intersection of Maryland Parkway and Flamingo […]
Two juveniles hospitalized after shooting in North Las Vegas
According to the North Las Vegas Police Department two juveniles were taken to UMC trauma with gunshot wounds.
Thieves steal dozens of cars from Las Vegas airport as some security measures fail
Thieves have stolen dozens of cars parked at Las Vegas’ Harry Reid International Airport as records the 8 News Now Investigators obtained show the garages’ surveillance and security systems do not always work.
