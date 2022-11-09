ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
8newsnow.com

Police: 3 people stabbed at skate park in North Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– North Las Vegas police are investigating the stabbing of three people at Craig Ranch Park. Police said officers responded to the skate park area of the park just after 2 p.m. on Saturday. Arriving officers found 3 people suffering from apparent stab wounds. All 3 were...
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Henderson police announce arrest in homicide from Jan. 1, 2021

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Henderson Police Department has announced an arrest has been made in a homicide that had marked the department’s first for the year 2021. According to a news release, at approximately 6:30 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2021, police responded to the area of Sunset Road and Valle Verde Drive in reference to a vehicle crash where gunshots had been reported.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Las Vegas police search for shooting suspects in northwest valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Las Vegas Metro police are asking for the public’s assistance to help identify multiple shooting suspects. Police said on Nov. 9, a shooting occurred around 7:30 p.m., near the 1900 block of Simmons Street in the northwest valley. According to police, one person sustained non-life-threatening...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Man arrested for deadly January 2021 shooting in Henderson

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man was arrested last week for the January 2021 killing of a 35-year-old man that had escalated from a car crash. Marquis White, 29, was arrested on Nov. 2 on a charge of murder with a deadly weapon. Around 6:30 a.m. on Jan. 1, Henderson police and fire departments responded […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
pvtimes.com

NCSO: Drunk driver head-butts deputy after rear-ending his patrol car

A Pahrump man who was arrested for driving under the influence allegedly head-butted a deputy, according to a Nye County Sheriff’s Office arrest report. At approximately 7:59 p.m., on Oct. 29, Deputy Raymond Miller was reportedly stopped at the intersection of North Leslie Street and West Mesquite Avenue when a white vehicle identified as a Ford Taurus nearly rear-ended his patrol vehicle and veered off the roadway.
NYE COUNTY, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy