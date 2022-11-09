LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Henderson Police Department has announced an arrest has been made in a homicide that had marked the department’s first for the year 2021. According to a news release, at approximately 6:30 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2021, police responded to the area of Sunset Road and Valle Verde Drive in reference to a vehicle crash where gunshots had been reported.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO