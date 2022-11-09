There figures to be plenty of big cheers before Tennessee kicks off its home finale against Missouri on Saturday when the Vols hold their Senior Day festivities, but the biggest reaction is guaranteed to come when Hendon Hooker runs through the T for the final time. The quarterback will be playing in just his 15th game at Neyland Stadium – some of his fellow senior seasons have been at Tennessee since 2017 – but few players have made the kind of momentous impact in such a short time as he has at Tennessee. The turnaround the Vols have undergone over the past two seasons under head coach Josh Heupel has been a collective effort, but the primary ignition of this rapid rise has been the play and leadership of Hooker.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO