Nashville, TN

Vols wanted to ‘flip the switch’ from Georgia loss, had point to prove against Missouri

Simply bouncing back from its first loss of the season wasn’t going to be enough for Tennessee, and the Vols went into Saturday’s game with a point to prove and something to show. Head coach Josh Heupel never had any concerns about how his team would respond to its 27-13 loss in Athens last week, but with the beauty pageant that is the College Football Playoff at stake in its remaining three regular-season games, style points were needed for Tennessee as it took on the bottom half of the SEC East. Job done: The Vols scored 66 points, including 38 in a row, and rolled up a program-record 724 yards in a 42-point win.
Kick time, TV finalized for Tennessee’s game at South Carolina

Tennessee bounced back from its loss at Georgia with a bruising win against Missouri on Saturday afternoon in its home finale at Neyland Stadium, and the Vols now finish out the regular season on the road with games at South Carolina and at Vanderbilt. The SEC earlier this week left open-ended the kick time and television designation for the game between the Vols and Gamecocks in Columbia next week. The conference finalized those details on Saturday night, and the Tennessee-South Carolina game will be a 7 p.m. kick on ESPN.
Hendon Hooker expects ‘bittersweet’ sendoff in Neyland finale after sparking Vols’ turnaround

There figures to be plenty of big cheers before Tennessee kicks off its home finale against Missouri on Saturday when the Vols hold their Senior Day festivities, but the biggest reaction is guaranteed to come when Hendon Hooker runs through the T for the final time. The quarterback will be playing in just his 15th game at Neyland Stadium – some of his fellow senior seasons have been at Tennessee since 2017 – but few players have made the kind of momentous impact in such a short time as he has at Tennessee. The turnaround the Vols have undergone over the past two seasons under head coach Josh Heupel has been a collective effort, but the primary ignition of this rapid rise has been the play and leadership of Hooker.
New plan would give Tennessee families hundreds each month

man holding moneyPhoto by Alexander Grey (Creative Commons) I don't have to tell you that prices are skyrocketing in Tennessee. Inflation is currently at 8.2% but even more on many items you'll find in stores. Thankfully, here is some good news that you might find encouraging: three senators created a proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0. In this proposal, the government would give American families between $250-350 per month for each child each month. While this has not passed through congress, just the fact it is a serious plan looking at tackling one of the biggest struggles families face is very important.
'Rocky Top' plays at CMA Awards thanks to Peyton Manning

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Peyton Manning wouldn't be Peyton Manning without mentioning Rocky Top whenever he gets the chance. So, when Manning came on stage with country singer and Georgia Bulldogs fan Luke Bryan during the 56th Annual CMA Awards in Nashville on Wednesday night, it was no surprise the Sheriff paid homage to his alma mater.
World’s largest autonomous vehicle test to be conducted in Nashville

The world’s largest autonomous vehicle test, conducted by Vanderbilt University and several other universities in cooperation with Nissan, Toyota, General Motors, and the Tennessee DOT, will commence next week. Autonomous driving is one of, if not the most significant advancement currently coming to the automotive industry. However, along with...
TITANS detectives recover over two pounds of marijuana and $20,733 during drug bust

Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — Wednesday TITANS detectives were surveilling a home in Antioch. A stolen Jeep Cherokee Track Hawk was parked on the street in front of the home. Detectives believed that Marcus Watson was in possession of the stolen Jeep due to surveillance conducted over the course of a few weeks by detectives. While conducting surveillance on the residence and the stolen Jeep detectives say that they saw Watson arrive driving his Dodge Charger. Watson entered the home for a short time before getting back into the drivers seat of the Dodge Charger carrying two large vacuumed sealed bags of marijuana. TITANS detectives attempted mobile surveillance on Watson and his car but the vehicle passed through multiple red lights and passed multiple vehicles in oncoming traffic lanes. A short time later TITANS detectives once again spotted the vehicle and were able to established surveillance with the help of law enforcement aviation. Watson was positively identified as the driver of the vehicle after surveillance was reestablished.
