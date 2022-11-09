Read full article on original website
kfdi.com
Former Oklahoma fire captain sentenced on bank robbery charges
A former fire captain in Tulsa, Oklahoma is headed to prison for robbing two banks and staging his own disappearance. Jerry Brown was sentenced to more than four years in prison, and he will have to pay 260-thousand-dollars in restitution. Brown pleaded guilty to robbing banks in Skiatook and Sperry, Oklahoma in 2020.
news9.com
Pursuit Suspect Crashes On IDL In Tulsa
Tulsa Police said a chase suspect pursued by officers on Saturday crashed near Downtown Tulsa on the IDL. The crash happened in the westbound lanes of I-244 at about 3 p.m. near the Detroit exit. TPD said the 31-year-old male driver took his girlfriend's car and it was spotted at...
news9.com
Gunshot Wound Discovered In Victim Exhumed From Oaklawn Cemetery
The City of Tulsa is reporting that a victim with a gunshot wound was among the remains exhumed last week at Oaklawn Cemetary. According to the city's most recent 1921 Graves Investigation Update, forensic anthropologist Dr. Phoebe Stubblefield discovered that one of the three sets of remains exhumed contained a victim with a gunshot wound. They say a bullet core was removed from the victim's skull and that they believe the victim to be an adult male. The gunshot victim was buried in a plain casket in the Original 18 Potter's Field area, according to the report.
Man sentenced for firing gun at Oklahoma deputies
A man who fired a gun at deputies in Cherokee County will spend decades in federal prison.
news9.com
Tulsa Police: Woman Killed In Shooting, 1 Person In Custody
--- Several agencies are investigating a shooting that injured a woman in her twenties on Sunday. Police are on the scene in the parking lot of the Marina Shopping Center at 21st and I-44. Officers confirmed the woman was shot and she is still alive, but there are still a...
news9.com
Cherokee Co. Man Sentenced To 20 Years In Federal Prison For Shooting At Law Enforcement Officers
A Cherokee County man has been sentenced to 20 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to shooting at law enforcement officers. According to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI), Cherokee County deputies and the Cherokee Nation Marshall Service were serving a warrant at Bradley Mouse's home back in July of 2022, when Mouse began shooting at authorities.
Tulsa Crime Stoppers helps investigators identify person of interest in murder case
TULSA, Okla. — Fedro Gives was only 18 when he was gunned down outside of the Echo Trail Apartments in September. The affidavit says witnesses told police that two people walked up to Givens and asked if he knew someone. He was shot in the chest when he replied.
Child hit by car in north Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said a child is in the hospital after she was hit by a car Thursday evening in north Tulsa. Officers were called to East 32nd Street North and North Garrison Avenue around 6 p.m., where they said an elementary-aged girl was hit by an elderly woman driving northbound on Garrison.
News On 6
Tulsa Police Arrest Suspect Accused Of Multiple Robberies
One man robbed employees of a Tulsa cell phone store, a delivery driver, and took packages off porches, police said. Police tied it together because of clear video and easy to spot clothing on the suspect. News On 6's Emory Bryan was live at the jail with more.
news9.com
Clemency Hearing Rescheduled For Man Who Murdered 2 In Tulsa In 1999
A clemency hearing has been rescheduled for death row prisoner John Hanson because he remains in federal custody. Hanson is currently serving a life sentence in federal prison for a number of armed robberies in Tulsa. Hanson was sentenced to death in Oklahoma for murdering Mary Bowles and Jerald Thurman...
Man injured following explosion at north Tulsa home
TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Fire Department (TFD) said a man was injured in a house fire and explosion on north Phoenix Avenue. Fire Captain Jacob McDaniel said police officers were the first to respond after hearing a loud boom and seeing a plume of smoke. “There does appear...
Tulsa man pleads guilty to fatally shooting 13-year-old in 2021
TULSA, Okla. — On Tuesday, a Tulsa man who shot and killed a 13-year-old boy during an argument at a west Tulsa apartment complex pleaded guilty in federal court, announced U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson. Christian James Harrison, age 20, pleaded guilty to second degree murder in Indian Country. “Christian...
FOX23 Investigates: Family searches for answers 41 years after woman’s brutal murder
TULSA, Okla. — “This case has so many twists and turns.”. Lt. Brandon Watkins is Tulsa Police Department’s lead homicide detective. He spoke with FOX23 about a cold case murder investigation that is beginning to grab attention. In 1981, Gertrude Blakey lived in one of Tulsa’s most...
KTUL
Tulsa police seize 39 grams of fentanyl, 91 grams of methamphetamine
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department's Special Investigations Division is continuing to work to get fentanyl off the streets of Tulsa. On Friday, TPD said officers recovered 91.4 grams of methamphetamine, 39 grams of Fentanyl (approximately 20,000 doses), and $16,000 in drug proceeds/cash. Officers said due to...
Cherokee County man sentenced to 20 years in prison for shooting at deputies
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Okla. — A Cherokee County man was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison this week for shooting at four law enforcement officers in July, according to court records. Deputies with the Cherokee Nation Marshal Service were serving a warrant to Bradley Mouse when Mouse shot at...
Former Tulsa firefighter sentenced to prison, admits robbing two banks
TULSA, Okla. — A former Tulsa firefighter will spend 51 months in prison after he admitted to robbing two Oklahoma banks. After his release, Jerry Brown will spend an additional three years under supervision. Brown admitted to robbing the Oklahoma Capital Bank in Skiatook in March 2020 and the...
news9.com
Child Hit By Car In Tulsa, Police Investigating
A child was hit by a car near East 43rd Street North and North Garrison Avenue in Tulsa on Thursday night, police said. Police said the driver was an elderly woman who was driving northbound when the child may have ran into unseen traffic. The driver's vehicle had working headlights...
Retired Tulsa homicide sergeant speaks on mental health in law enforcement
After Rogers County Deputies were forced to shoot a man who barricaded himself in a Catoosa business on Wednesday, the Rogers County Sheriff believes it was mental health related.
Tulsa woman who survived brutal attack says it could’ve been prevented by the courts
TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa woman who was brutally attacked by her ex-boyfriend last month told FOX23 her attack could have been prevented if her protective order hadn’t expired. “EMSA said I have a 50/50 chance of surviving. The police said this is the worst attack they’ve seen...
Tulsa police say man stabbed another man for talking to his girlfriend
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said they arrested a man for stabbing another man in midtown Tulsa Wednesday night. Police said Trenton Galvan stabbed a man in the chest for talking to his girlfriend at the Urban Oaks at 51st apartment complex near East 51st Street South and South Lewis Avenue.
