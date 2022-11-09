ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steele County, MN

Steele County sees steady voter turnout for midterm

By By ANNIE HARMAN
Owatonna People's Press
Owatonna People's Press
 3 days ago

With all the hustle and bustle throughout Election Day, with several state and local races being closely watched in Steele County, the county auditor said she is pleased to see a steady turnout of voters.

According to Auditor Laura Ihrke, about 70% of all registered voters in Steele County made their way to the polls Tuesday or chose to vote early. She said this is on par with other midterm election years.

"If we don't compare it to a presidential election but to another midterm in 2018, we had 73% voter turnout then," Ihrke said. "For the 2020 Presidential Election, we had 86% voter turnout, which was higher than the 83% in 2016. So it keeps going up, which is good, because it means more people are getting out there and participating."

Ihrke said they also had 2,861 absentee ballots requested, with 783 of them being direct ballots where the voters were able to scan them in themselves the week leading up to Election Day.

Steele County saw a lot of incumbents return to their elected offices, including the Steele County Sheriff Lon Thiele and all four incumbents for the Owatonna City Council.

In the statewide elections, Steele County remained largely conservative with their votes. Though current Gov. Tim Walz, a Democrat, secured another term, Steele County voted in favor of GOP candidate Dr. Scott Jensen, who received 57% of the total votes locally, nearly 3,000 more than Walz. Steele County also favored the GOP candidates for secretary of state, state auditor and attorney general, though all seats returned to the DFL incumbents in office.

Regardless, Ihrke said Steele County should be feeling positive about their turnout on Election Day.

"Luckily, we didn't have any serious issues. There are always little things, but nothing serious," she said. "From what I was hearing when I was stopping by the precincts, everyone had a really busy morning that kept steady throughout the day. I didn't hear of any long lines or people waiting for a long time."

Ihrke gave credit where credit is due to the loyal election judges that continually return to man the polling places, as well as the different municipalities all working together.

"Everybody working together makes sure we provide the voters with the best experience," she said. "It takes a team to get this all done, and everyone is really great to work with."

