'Do I Have To Stay Here?' Trans Influencer Nikita Dragun Being Held In Miami Jail Men's Unit After Arrest For Public Nudity

Transgender influencer Nikita Dragun asked a judge if she could be relocated from the men's unit in a Miami jail after being arrested for public nudity, RadarOnline.com has discovered.

The famous Instagram beauty guru (real name: Nikita Nguyen) was booked for felony battery on a police officer, misdemeanor disorderly conduct, and misdemeanor battery at Miami-Dade County's Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on a $5,000 bond.

"Your Honor, may I ask one more question? Do I have to stay here in the men's unit still?" Nguyen asked in a newly surfaced video , to which the judge replied, "Yeah, I don't make the rules up there."

The judge advised Nguyen to contact a bondsman to try to get out, as well as to use the jail phone to call the public defender's office so they could readdress it.

Meanwhile, fans took to social media to share their outrage.

"Whether you like her or not, this is NOT okay!" one Twitter user vented after Nguyen expressed her desire to be moved to a women's unit. "Look I know Nikita Dragun is a very controversial social media influencer but she is a fully transgender woman she should not be forced to stay in a man's unit," another tweeted about the potential risk.

"This is unsafe & unfair," a third person wrote, while a fourth chimed in, "Let's hope they make accommodations for her to keep her safe until she bonds out."

Nguyen's rep, Jack Ketsoyan , later told TMZ, "The situation with Nikita, who is legally female, being placed in a men's unit of a Florida jail is extremely distributing and dangerous."

"This decision made by the Miami-Dade County Corrections Department directly violates their protocol, which mandates that transgender inmates are classified and housed based on safety needs and gender identity," said Ketsoyan.

RadarOnline.com has discovered Nguyen has since been released.

As for how she landed in hot water on Monday, Nguyen was allegedly walking around the pool area in the buff at the Goodtime Hotel and being disorderly.

She allegedly ignored demands to stop causing a disturbance and at one point, threw water on hotel staffers when they asked her to put her clothes back on.

Reports stated that officers later went up to Nguyen's room with security, where they heard loud music being played. Although she answered the door, Nguyen allegedly slammed it in their faces after security informed her she may be asked to leave.

A few moments later, cops claimed Nguyen opened the door again and asked security, " Do you want more ?" She then allegedly threw water on both, resulting in her arrest.