Miami Heat Could Have A New Arena Name After FTX Collapse, Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen Among The Affected

Brady and Gisele were big investors at FTX

The Miami Heat and FTX Arena may become a brief partnership.

With the company collapsing recently, the Heat could be in the need of a new sponsor and name for their arena. FTX, a crypto exhange, experienced a liquidity crunch earlier week and its future is unknown.

Among those who will likely be affected are Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and his ex-wife Gisele Bündchen. The former couple took equity stakes in 2021. The two are coming off a recent divorce.

The Heat return to action against the Charlotte Hornets Thursday at FTX Arena.

Here's a look at the game preview:

Game time: 7:30 p.m., ET

Where: FTX Arena

TV: Bally Sports Sun

Betting line: Heat N/A yet

VITALS: The Heat and Hornets meet for the first of four matchups this regular season and the first of two consecutive as the teams face off again on Saturday. Last season, Miami swept the series, 4-0, and has won five straight against Charlotte. Additionally, Miami scored 144 points against the Hornets in their last matchup, marking as the second-most points in team history. The Heat are 71-46 all-time versus Charlotte during the regular season, including 41-18 in home games and 30-28 in road games.For the Heat, Victor Oladipo (knee) and Omer Yurtseven (ankle) are out and Tyler Herro (ankle) is questionable. For the Hornets, LaMelo Ball (ankle) and Gordon Hayward (shoulder) are out and Cody Martin (quard) is doubtful.

PROJECTED STARTERS

HEAT

G Max Strus

G Kyle Lowry

C Bam Adebayo

F Caleb Martin

F Jimmy Butler

HORNETS

F Kelly Oubre

F P.J. Washington

C Mason Plumlee

G Dennis Smith Jr

G Terry Rozier

QUOTABLE

Heat guard Kyle Lowry on the state of the team: “We’re 11 games into an 82-game season,” point guard Kyle Lowry said. “So we just got to kind of chip away at it and take it game by game, one by one, and get to .500 first. And then you just kind of build from there. But we can’t even think about .500. We just got to think about getting the next game.”

