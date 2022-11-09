Read full article on original website
A hit horror from an unpopular creator that didn’t deliver the promised sequels gets stranded on streaming
It speaks volumes about how far M. Night Shyamalan’s stock had plummeted in the eyes of the general public that a video went viral in the buildup to the release of 2010’s Devil that showed audiences audibly groaning and laughing in the theater when his name appeared in the trailer, almost as if they were expecting disappointment.
Latest Sci-Fi News: Disney has found yet another classic franchise to reboot as James Cameron shares foul-mouthed preview of ‘Avatar 2’
Hollywood makes nothing but reboots and sequels these days, amiright? Well, that’s the way it looks based on the biggest sci-fi news that dropped this Friday. For starters – James Cameron has summed up his upcoming and long-awaited follow-up, Avatar: The Way of Water in a surprisingly colorful way. Meanwhile, Disney has managed to find a property to relaunch that it hasn’t touched in… oh, just over a decade. Let’s dive in.
A pretentious R-rated fantasy flop that was shut down and resurrected ponders existence on Disney Plus
Having broken through to the mainstream and established himself as a fast-rising talent well worth keeping an eye on through his second feature Requiem for a Dream, expectations were high for Darren Aronofsky’s follow-up The Fountain, but things didn’t get off to a great start when the studio pulled the plug due to budget overruns.
A monstrous head-to-head film that impressed critics and audiences alike is leaving HBO Max
Roaring its way out of HBO Max soon is arguably the best-ever monster film put to screen, with audiences only given a small amount of time before it disappears. Godzilla vs. Kong wowed audiences in 2021 by somehow managing to put both a giant lizard and a ridiculously big monkey into a movie and making it enjoyable. Knowingly stupid and havign some fun with itself, it’s unfortunately going to set sail soon for different streaming shores.
A ‘Solo’ hero is back in the ‘Star Wars’ spotlight and facing down the Emperor himself
Solo: A Star Wars Story turned out to be a narrative dead end. After a chaotic production, the film was released in 2018 to a disinterested public and ended up as a shock box office disappointment. Disney and Lucasfilm promptly ditched their plans for a new Star Wars movie each year and refocused on Disney Plus shows, while the dangling plot threads from the movie were all but abandoned.
Every major new character introduced in ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’
Warning: This post contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. It’s finally here! After years of waiting, the death of its star, and COVID-related issues affecting production, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is here. People are obviously excited about the movie, and it’s expected to make truckloads of money.
What does ‘Imperius Rex’ mean, and why did Namor say it in ‘Wakanda Forever?’
Warning: this article contains spoilers for the film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. At long last, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is available to the world to go see in theaters, and it’s every bit as heartbreaking, reverent, and action-packed as we expected from the return to Wakanda in the wake of Chadwick Boseman’s untimely passing, and introduces an excellent new villain in Namor.
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ director names a raft of 1990s action classics as unlikely influences
As a superhero sequel set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is obligated to tick a number of boxes as required by the parameters of the franchise. What we weren’t expecting to hear, though, was director Ryan Coogler naming a number of classic 1990s action blockbusters as influences and inspirations.
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ confirms the MCU has a Rihanna of its own with a sneaky Easter egg
Warning: The following article contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. When MCU fans sit down to watch Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, they will be expecting plenty of references eluding to past films, future projects, comic books, etc and the film certainly doesn’t disappoint. But what they won’t see coming is a fun Easter egg, confirming that Rihanna, the Grammy-winning legend, also exists in the MCU.
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ producer reveals a key part of the credit scene predated Chadwick Boseman’s passing
Naturally, there be spoilers ahoy for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever from here on out. The opening and closing scenes of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever have been leaving patrons bawling in the aisles, with the bookending moments of the blockbuster Marvel Cinematic Universe sequel paying a moving tribute to Chadwick Boseman.
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ star’s arc mirrored what director Ryan Coogler was really feeling
When making something, directors often put their own experiences into art. Tenet and Inception are believed by some to be Nolan making movies about the experience of making his movies and, in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, one role is Ryan Coogler. A new article from The Wrap reveals Danai Gurira’s...
An obsessive psychological thriller somehow even worse than its star’s haircut lurks outside your streaming door
Nobody was expecting cinematic excellence from The Fanatic, which saw slumming former A-lister John Travolta sign up for another low-rent action thriller, with the added curiosity factor of Limp Bizkit frontman Fred Durst co-writing the script and directing. The only memorable thing about the movie is Travolta’s astonishingly terrible wig,...
‘John Wick: Chapter 4′ director ominously praises Keanu Reeves’ ambidextrous nunchuck skills
Yesterday brought a brand new full-length trailer of the hotly-anticipated sequel John Wick: Chapter 4, with Keanu Reeves once more putting on his finest threads to beat, bludgeon, and maim anyone that gets in his path. As you’d expect from one of the most popular and stylish action franchises of...
The haunting breakthrough hit for a future horror icon makes evil eyes at streaming users
These days, anyone with even a passing interest in all things spooky will know full well who Mike Flanagan is and what he brings to the table, but the masses first found out what was in store for the next decade of spine-chilling terror almost a decade ago when Oculus left them terrified in the aisles.
Lynda Carter continues threatening unexpected arch-nemesis Ryan Reynolds
The rivalry between Ryan Reynolds and Lynda Carter is heating up so much, it’s making us wish for some kind of Deadpool v Wonder Woman crossover event. In the latest chapter of this hilarious feud that would even make Reynolds’ usual joke target Hugh Jackman blush, the Red Notice actor referenced a classic lyric from the 1975 Wonder Woman TV show theme song in order to congratulate Carter on joining Tumblr, which she announced she was doing earlier this week in order to make sure somebody was putting “Deadpool in his place.”
Mel Gibson’s latest dismal descent into the action thriller bargain bin twists and turns to streaming success
His time at the top of the Hollywood A-list may have come to an end a long time ago, but Mel Gibson is hardly struggling to find work. In fact, On the Line marks his seventh feature film appearance of the year, and his 11th in total since the beginning of 2020.
A magnificent action extravaganza with a sky-high body count shoots holes in the streaming charts
When Robert Rodriguez directs an action movie, the two minimum requirements we’ve been conditioned to expect are a star-studded and eclectic mix of names populating the cast, and a sky-high body count. Oh boy, does Once Upon a Time in Mexico have both of them in spades. Joining returning...
Is Namor going to betray Wakanda in the future MCU?
Warning: The following article contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has proven to be a thoughtful memorial to the fallen king, King T’Challa. The heartfelt emotions bleed over into a celebration of the life of Chadwick Boseman, the actor who played and immortalized the character. But apart from honoring Boseman’s legacy, the film also plays its part as a significant piece in the larger MCU by introducing a new character from the pages of the comic books — Namor. While he ends up entering into a truce with Wakanda, his loyalty to the agreement remains doubtful.
Kevin Conroy has passed away at age 66
Kevin Conroy, famous for lending his voice to many animated renditions of the iconic comic book hero Batman, has passed away at age 66, according to reports by Conroy’s former coworkers. Diane Pershing, who often worked alongside Conroy as the voice of Poison Ivy in many DC Comics animated...
A controversial box office sleeper hit critics loathed but crowds loved unravels a murder mystery on streaming
Even though they didn’t feature onscreen, the marketing campaign for this year’s Where the Crawdads Sing played up the involvement of producer Reese Witherspoon and contributing songwriter Taylor Swift, which no doubt helped the mystery thriller become one of 2022’s most unsung box office smash hits. On...
