wegotthiscovered.com

Latest Sci-Fi News: Disney has found yet another classic franchise to reboot as James Cameron shares foul-mouthed preview of ‘Avatar 2’

Hollywood makes nothing but reboots and sequels these days, amiright? Well, that’s the way it looks based on the biggest sci-fi news that dropped this Friday. For starters – James Cameron has summed up his upcoming and long-awaited follow-up, Avatar: The Way of Water in a surprisingly colorful way. Meanwhile, Disney has managed to find a property to relaunch that it hasn’t touched in… oh, just over a decade. Let’s dive in.
wegotthiscovered.com

A monstrous head-to-head film that impressed critics and audiences alike is leaving HBO Max

Roaring its way out of HBO Max soon is arguably the best-ever monster film put to screen, with audiences only given a small amount of time before it disappears. Godzilla vs. Kong wowed audiences in 2021 by somehow managing to put both a giant lizard and a ridiculously big monkey into a movie and making it enjoyable. Knowingly stupid and havign some fun with itself, it’s unfortunately going to set sail soon for different streaming shores.
wegotthiscovered.com

A ‘Solo’ hero is back in the ‘Star Wars’ spotlight and facing down the Emperor himself

Solo: A Star Wars Story turned out to be a narrative dead end. After a chaotic production, the film was released in 2018 to a disinterested public and ended up as a shock box office disappointment. Disney and Lucasfilm promptly ditched their plans for a new Star Wars movie each year and refocused on Disney Plus shows, while the dangling plot threads from the movie were all but abandoned.
wegotthiscovered.com

Every major new character introduced in ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’

Warning: This post contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. It’s finally here! After years of waiting, the death of its star, and COVID-related issues affecting production, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is here. People are obviously excited about the movie, and it’s expected to make truckloads of money.
wegotthiscovered.com

What does ‘Imperius Rex’ mean, and why did Namor say it in ‘Wakanda Forever?’

Warning: this article contains spoilers for the film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. At long last, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is available to the world to go see in theaters, and it’s every bit as heartbreaking, reverent, and action-packed as we expected from the return to Wakanda in the wake of Chadwick Boseman’s untimely passing, and introduces an excellent new villain in Namor.
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ confirms the MCU has a Rihanna of its own with a sneaky Easter egg

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. When MCU fans sit down to watch Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, they will be expecting plenty of references eluding to past films, future projects, comic books, etc and the film certainly doesn’t disappoint. But what they won’t see coming is a fun Easter egg, confirming that Rihanna, the Grammy-winning legend, also exists in the MCU.
wegotthiscovered.com

An obsessive psychological thriller somehow even worse than its star’s haircut lurks outside your streaming door

Nobody was expecting cinematic excellence from The Fanatic, which saw slumming former A-lister John Travolta sign up for another low-rent action thriller, with the added curiosity factor of Limp Bizkit frontman Fred Durst co-writing the script and directing. The only memorable thing about the movie is Travolta’s astonishingly terrible wig,...
wegotthiscovered.com

Lynda Carter continues threatening unexpected arch-nemesis Ryan Reynolds

The rivalry between Ryan Reynolds and Lynda Carter is heating up so much, it’s making us wish for some kind of Deadpool v Wonder Woman crossover event. In the latest chapter of this hilarious feud that would even make Reynolds’ usual joke target Hugh Jackman blush, the Red Notice actor referenced a classic lyric from the 1975 Wonder Woman TV show theme song in order to congratulate Carter on joining Tumblr, which she announced she was doing earlier this week in order to make sure somebody was putting “Deadpool in his place.”
wegotthiscovered.com

Is Namor going to betray Wakanda in the future MCU?

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has proven to be a thoughtful memorial to the fallen king, King T’Challa. The heartfelt emotions bleed over into a celebration of the life of Chadwick Boseman, the actor who played and immortalized the character. But apart from honoring Boseman’s legacy, the film also plays its part as a significant piece in the larger MCU by introducing a new character from the pages of the comic books — Namor. While he ends up entering into a truce with Wakanda, his loyalty to the agreement remains doubtful.
wegotthiscovered.com

Kevin Conroy has passed away at age 66

Kevin Conroy, famous for lending his voice to many animated renditions of the iconic comic book hero Batman, has passed away at age 66, according to reports by Conroy’s former coworkers. Diane Pershing, who often worked alongside Conroy as the voice of Poison Ivy in many DC Comics animated...

