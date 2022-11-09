Patient transfers require an immense amount of time and energy. But in capacity-limited health systems, transfers are increasingly necessary. Timely and efficient patient transfers are key to achieving the best possible outcomes and ensuring that patients receive the right level of care at the right time. In an October Becker's Hospital Review webinar sponsored by TigerConnect, Mark Sutherland, MD, medical director of the Patient Placement Division for the University of Maryland Access Center (UMAC), discussed how modern communication technology allows UMAC to quickly and efficiently transfer patients within the University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS), freeing valuable caregiver time and improving outcomes.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO