ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
beckershospitalreview.com

HAIs continued to rise in 2021, CDC finds

The incidence of several common healthcare-associated infections reported by U.S. hospitals increased in 2021, new CDC data shows. The CDC's annual HAI progress report, published Nov. 4, found rates for four of six regularly tracked infections had increased compared to 2020:. Central line-associated bloodstream infections: 7 percent increase. Ventilator-associated events:...
beckershospitalreview.com

Test-to-treat access limited for some, study finds

Many Americans in rural areas do not have easy access to federal test-to-treat sites, according to a study published Nov. 9 in JAMA Network Open. The White House's "test-to-treat" initiative launched in March, allowing high-risk patients with COVID-19 symptoms to get tested at pharmacies and receive free antiviral pills on the spot.
beckershospitalreview.com

Rising rates of fatal heart infection in young adults linked to opioid use

New York City-based Columbia University Irving Medical Center researchers found the number of young adults dying from fatal heart infection has doubled in the last two decades. The study, published in the Journal of Internal Medicine on Nov. 9, found rates of infective endocarditis—a bacterial infection in the heart or...
beckershospitalreview.com

Life stressors up long COVID-19 risk, study suggests

Major life stressors such as financial or food insecurity, death of a loved one or new disability are strong predictors of whether hospitalized COVID-19 patients will develop long COVID-19, according to findings published Nov. 5 in Journal of the Neurological Sciences. Researchers from New York City-based NYU Langone Health used...
beckershospitalreview.com

FDA clears 1 COVID-19 treatment, votes against another

As some FDA-approved therapies to treat COVID-19 have been waning in efficacy against new variants, the agency approved a COVID-19-related pneumonia drug a day after it blocked authorization for another potential treatment. On Nov. 9, an FDA committee voted 8-5 against Veru Pharma's sabizabulin, deciding the risks outweigh the potential...
beckershospitalreview.com

Single-Use Flexible Endoscopy for Short-Staffed Facilities

It didn’t take long for Dr. Austin Rose to make a cost-benefit argument for single-use rhinolaryngoscopes at the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill. Between inpatient consults, emergency department visits, and intensive care unit procedures by the pediatric ear, nose and throat specialist, completing multiple patient procedures per day was more streamlined without having to reserve access to limited reusable rhinolaryngoscopes or imaging equipment on the hospital floor.
beckershospitalreview.com

Northwell Health hospital raises $1.7M at gala

New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health's Northern Westchester Hospital in Mount Kisco, N.Y., raised over $1.7 million at its gala Nov. 5. The event honored Scott Hayworth, MD, CEO and president of Optum Tri-State and CEO of CareMount Health Solutions, and former U.S. Rep. Nan Hayworth, MD, who made a donation to create the hospital's new Hayworth Family Maternity Center, according to a news release shared with Becker's.
MOUNT KISCO, NY
beckershospitalreview.com

Johns Hopkins Medicine, Four Seasons expand partnership

Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins Medicine International and Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts are expanding their partnership to improve the safety and health of the hotel's employees and patrons. The Four Seasons health and safety program, Lead with Care, began in 2020 at the start of the pandemic as a response and...
BALTIMORE, MD
beckershospitalreview.com

US immigrants' taxes, premiums pay for more healthcare than they use: study

A study published Nov. 9 suggests undocumented immigrants in the U.S. help hold up the nation's healthcare system. The study, published in JAMA Network Open, examined 210,669 respondents to the 2017 Medical Expenditure Panel Survey and Current Population Survey, as well as 2014 to 2018 data from the American Community Survey. Immigrants accounted for 14.1 percent of the sample, of which 3.7 percent were documented noncitizens and 3.6 percent were undocumented immigrants.
beckershospitalreview.com

Physicians, patients starkly disconnected on medical misinformation: study

Physicians are more likely to spot medical misinformation than the public, though recent survey results illustrate just how chasmic that gap is. Merck Manuals, a medical reference publication, recently surveyed 2,044 U.S. adults and 263 physicians regarding medical misinformation online and in social media. Forty-four percent of nonmedical professionals said they have seen an uptick in medical misinformation recently, compared with nearly 98 percent of physicians.
beckershospitalreview.com

WHO: $88M needed to curb Ebola outbreak

The World Health Organization published an emergency appeal Nov. 9, calling for $88.2 million to curb Uganda's Ebola outbreak and prevent the virus from spreading to other districts in the country as well as neighboring countries. That figure breaks down to $68 million on efforts to reduce mortality and morbidity...
beckershospitalreview.com

Medical care costs fell slightly in October

The costs of medical care were down slightly in the October consumer price index, as overall inflation across the economy cooled. The Bureau of Labor Statistics published the October consumer price index report, which measures the costs consumers pay for goods and services, Nov. 10. Medical care costs fell by...
beckershospitalreview.com

The power of streamlined patient transfers: lessons from the University of Maryland Medical System

Patient transfers require an immense amount of time and energy. But in capacity-limited health systems, transfers are increasingly necessary. Timely and efficient patient transfers are key to achieving the best possible outcomes and ensuring that patients receive the right level of care at the right time. In an October Becker's Hospital Review webinar sponsored by TigerConnect, Mark Sutherland, MD, medical director of the Patient Placement Division for the University of Maryland Access Center (UMAC), discussed how modern communication technology allows UMAC to quickly and efficiently transfer patients within the University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS), freeing valuable caregiver time and improving outcomes.
MARYLAND STATE
beckershospitalreview.com

How noise may affect nurses

High levels of noise may affect the health of nurses and the stress they face, according to a new study. For the study, University of Michigan researchers conducted a secondary analysis on data from more than 3,800 nurses who were asked about noise exposure, health conditions, stress, professional quality of life and workplace support.
beckershospitalreview.com

Johns Hopkins, Atrium Health and 8 other systems seeking supply chain leaders

Here are 10 health systems and hospitals that posted job listings seeking supply chain expertise in the last week. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order. 1. Atrium Health, based in Charlotte, N.C.,. a pharmacy...
TEXAS STATE
beckershospitalreview.com

Current, former health system leaders advise planned $400M healthcare fund

Several current and former health system leaders are advising the new SemCap Health fund that aims to invest $400 million in health tech companies. The fund is led by executive chair and partner Ralph Muller, the former CEO of Philadelphia-based University of Pennsylvania Health System and former president of University of Chicago Medicine.
beckershospitalreview.com

21,000 Kaiser nurses to strike

More than 21,000 nurses across 21 Kaiser Permanente facilities in Northern California plan to strike Nov. 21 and Nov. 22 in what National Nurses United is calling one of the largest private-sector nurses strikes in U.S. history. Members of the California Nurses Association union are striking to protest the Oakland,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
beckershospitalreview.com

How 3 hospital-payer contract disputes could disrupt patient care

Hospitals challenged with staff shortages, declining inpatient volumes and rising expenses are looking to cut costs and increase revenue wherever possible, and many are pressing commercial payers for rate increases as they renegotiate contracts. But some payers are refusing to bend to providers' demands, despite the precarious financial situations many...
beckershospitalreview.com

Insight Global Health & Evergreen Bring Solutions for Support of the Healthcare Industry

Insight Global Health and Evergreen, Insight Global’s Managed Services Division, was at the Becker’s Health IT + Digital Health + RCM Annual Meeting this year highlighting how we can transform your healthcare needs. While there, IG Health and Evergreen showed healthcare professionals and providers how we can support...
beckershospitalreview.com

Physicians

Patients increasingly expect their healthcare experience to be digital, convenient and efficient. While healthcare organizations need to deliver on this expectation for a digital-first experience, they also need to ensure that patients who may not be as comfortable as technology aren't left behind. In a workshop sponsored by Phreesia during...

Comments / 0

Community Policy