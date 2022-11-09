Join the rapidly growing Community of Serenity Point, in southern Sergeant Bluff, with the purchase of this custom designed home built by Revival Custom Building and Design. This 2,100 square foot Farmhouse Two-Story features open concept floor plan (kitchen, dining and living rooms), main floor laundry, half-bath with drop-zone, and spacious primary bedroom suite. The second-floor features two bedrooms (one with attached en suite), large storage room, and spacious loft area with plenty of room for the kids! The basement is ready to finish complete with egress windows. The oversized two stall garage has plenty of room for storage and toys. The exterior features a spacious front porch, hardboard siding. The new owner will work with the builder to choose paint colors, floor coverings, and select various upgrades. Quartz counter-tops are standard. Buyer is eligible to apply for 10-year tax abatement. Revival Building and Design includes a one-year home builders’ warranty with the property.

SERGEANT BLUFF, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO