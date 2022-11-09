Read full article on original website
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 12, 2022 in Sioux City, IA
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 30. 13 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Northwest.
Strong cold front Thursday; small chance of severe storms for eastern Iowa
A strong cold front will be making its way from west to east across Iowa today bringing tumbling temperatures, a good chance of rain, and a few severe storms. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has all the details.
2 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $334,950
Be one of the first to move into Siouxland’s latest subdivision Elk Creek. This new construc…
Le Mars native pens mysteries with a Northwest Iowa connection
Let's say the "Mary Tyler Moore Show"'s Mary Richards decided to eschew the TV newsroom, becoming a teacher in a rural South Dakota school. And what would happen if mystery followed her at every turn?. Well, that is the life of Jane Newell, a 21-year-old first-year teacher-turned-sleuth, the lead character...
Iowa DNR says Cedar River water quality plan isn't necessary; experts disagree
CEDAR RAPIDS — The droplets that drip from Cedar Rapids' taps first belonged to a segment of the Cedar River historically impaired by nitrogen, although the city's finished drinking water has always met safe drinking water standards for the nutrient. However, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources now is...
2022 Tour of Homes showcases 5 Whispering Creek homes
SIOUX CITY — After featuring rooms at The Warrior Hotel and downtown flats, the Holiday Tour of Homes returns to single-family houses in 2022. The annual fundraiser, which benefits Big Brothers Big Sisters of Siouxland, runs from Thursday through Saturday. Five professionally decorated homes in Whispering Creek will be showcased on the tour.
Siouxland Strange
A Sioux City man was arrested after he drove his pickup into a power pole in Plymouth County, knocking it over. At around 4:19 a.m. Nov. 1, Plymouth County Dispatch was alerted to a downed power line near the intersection of Pioneer Avenue and County Road C70 near Kingsley, according to a press release from the Plymouth County Sheriff's Office and a criminal complaint document. It was soon determined that a vehicle had struck and knocked down a power pole.
Mr. Goodfellow: Mid-States Utility Trailer Sales, Inc.
ABOUT THE DONOR: Mid-States Utility Trailer Sales is one of the largest semitrailer dealers in the U.S. today with four locations in Nebraska, Iowa, and South Dakota. Our employees serve thousands of customers, both in and traveling through the Midwest, through our dealerships in Omaha, Sioux City, Des Moines and Sioux Falls. With 170+ dedicated employees at our locations to serve you, our goal is to bring world-class services that our customers expect and deserve.
Bulletin Board
*Please call ahead to ensure the programs are available.*. Al-Anon Information Center, call 712-255-6724. Al-Anon and Alateen, meetings locally. For times, dates and locations of area meetings, call 712-255-6724. Alcoholics Anonymous, beginners information, call 712-252-1333. Arc of Woodbury County, serving the mentally challenged, 5:15 p.m. meeting, second Monday of the...
Sux 6: The Best Things to Do in Siouxland
For the first time in its 107-year history, the Sioux City Symphony Orchestra will perform Gustav Mahler's legendary "Resurrection Symphony" at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St. Requiring close to 300 orchestra and chorus members, you'll see why the piece isn't performed more frequently. 2 'Pool'...
Would CO2 pipelines be 'life or death' for Iowa's ethanol industry?
IOWA CITY — The leader of Iowa Renewable Fuels Association says whether carbon dioxide pipelines are approved in the state will be the difference between "life or death" for Iowa's ethanol industry. If the Iowa Utility Board approves CO2 pipelines proposed for the state, dozens of Iowa ethanol plants...
Nebraska manufacturing giant Tony Raimondo dies
You'd be hard pressed to find someone who had more influence and standing in Nebraska manufacturing over the past four decades than Tony Raimondo. Not only did Raimondo help rescue Behlen Mfg., one of the state's most iconic companies, from collapse, but he also played an outsized role in helping grow the state's manufacturing industry.
Iowa DNR says: Sioux City drinking water exceeded health advisory levels, Council to hear presentation on Monday
SIOUX CITY — Sioux City's drinking water has exceeded health advisory levels, in recent months, for man-made compounds that have been used in products that are resistant to heat and repel oil and water, according to documents from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. Sioux City Utilities Director Brad...
Still Reeling From Ian, Florida Faces Costs of Hurricane Nicole
Hurricane Nicole hit the east coast of Florida early Thursday morning. The tropical cyclone comes just six weeks after Hurricane Ian devastated the state, leaving Florida residents — and insurers — little time to recover before the onslaught of a second natural disaster. Nicole, a Category 1 hurricane,...
Siouxland nonprofits say a $20 donation can go a long way in the community
SIOUX CITY -- Erin Webber-Dreeszen said the Sioux City Art Center building is a testament to the impact that donations, regardless of size, can have on a community. In March, the Art Center celebrated the 25th anniversary of its 45,500-square-foot facility, which was designed by the Chicago architecture firm Skidmore, Owings & Merrill. The then newly-constructed building, which opened on March 1, 1997, replaced the Art Center's previous location at 513 Nebraska St., the home of a former laundry and Moose Lodge and Banquet Hall.
3 Bedroom Home in Sergeant Bluff - $514,500
Join the rapidly growing Community of Serenity Point, in southern Sergeant Bluff, with the purchase of this custom designed home built by Revival Custom Building and Design. This 2,100 square foot Farmhouse Two-Story features open concept floor plan (kitchen, dining and living rooms), main floor laundry, half-bath with drop-zone, and spacious primary bedroom suite. The second-floor features two bedrooms (one with attached en suite), large storage room, and spacious loft area with plenty of room for the kids! The basement is ready to finish complete with egress windows. The oversized two stall garage has plenty of room for storage and toys. The exterior features a spacious front porch, hardboard siding. The new owner will work with the builder to choose paint colors, floor coverings, and select various upgrades. Quartz counter-tops are standard. Buyer is eligible to apply for 10-year tax abatement. Revival Building and Design includes a one-year home builders’ warranty with the property.
MercyOne Singing Hills Urgent Care moving
SIOUX CITY — MercyOne’s urgent care clinic in Singing Hills will move starting this week. Beginning Monday, the clinic will open its doors at 3500 Singing Hills Boulevard, adjacent to the Singing Hills Walmart. The new location is, as MercyOne put it in a press release, a “stone’s throw” from the old location along Singing Hills Boulevard.
Cedar Catholic advances to state football finals
BATTLE CREEK, Neb. — Hartington Cedar Catholic’s Carson Arens intercepted a Battle Creek pass with 1:52 left in the game, preserving a 6-0 win Friday night and sending the Trojans to the Nebraska Class C2 state finals. Cedar Catholic will play rival Norfolk Catholic in the title game...
Woodbury County reports 83 positive COVID-19 tests over past week
SIOUX CITY — The number of tests coming back positive for COVID-19 in Woodbury County ticked up last week, but community transmission remains "low," according to the CDC. Data updated by the Iowa Department of Public Health on Tuesday, shows 83 positive tests, which is up from 67 positive tests reported on Nov. 1. Sixty positive tests were reported on Oct. 25.
Review ordered of absentee ballots in Scott County; new error in Linn elections caught as count continues
DES MOINES — For the second time this election week, state elections officials spent Thursday dealing with an error in Linn County as the statewide counting of Iowans’ votes from Tuesday’s election continues with another recount now ordered. In addition to a recalculation of Linn County’s vote...
