Brainerd, MN

Channel 3000

Mom snaps pics of massive snapping turtle…before it could snap her

BRAINERD, Minnesota (WCCO) — A photo of a Mississippi River snapping turtle’s close encounter with a Twin Cities kayaker is taking the internet by storm. The photo, which shows the enormous snapping turtle in the water near Niemeyer’s Rugged River Resort in Brainerd, was actually snapped this past summer. It went viral this week, however, after the resort posted it to its main account.
BRAINERD, MN
KARE 11

Minnesota Unsolved: The star student who vanished from campus one night

COLLEGEVILLE, Minn. — Answering questions for a podcast 20 years after his son's disappearance, Brian Guimond can't help but share his frustration. When asked what he thinks needs to happen for there to be hope that the case gets solved, Brian answered, “Well, for that to happen, Stearns County has to do something. No, I'm not expecting anything from them.”
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
boreal.org

Woman killed in head-on crash with semi in northern Minnesota

From Bring Me The News Staff - Bring Me The News - November 8, 2022. A 71-year-old woman died in a head-on collision with semi-trailer in Cass County Monday morning. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Cecelia Marlene Smith, of Cass Lake, Minnesota, died in the crash. The crash report...
CASS COUNTY, MN

