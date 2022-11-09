ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maricopa County, AZ

US election security official says 'no evidence' votes were changed during midterm elections

By Jerry Dunleavy, Justice Department Reporter
Washington Examiner
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 1

Related
Newsweek

Election 2022 Results: These Senate Races Could Take Days to Decide Winner

Americans go to the polls on Tuesday in crucial midterm elections that will decide which party controls the Senate and the House of Representatives for the next two years. Many votes have already been cast, and the task of counting mail-in and absentee ballots is likely to delay final results in several states, including those where absentee ballots could prove to be important in close races.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Newsweek

Democrats' Chance of a Midterms Election Landslide

Bookies are offering odds on the Democrats winning a surprise landslide in next week's crunch mid-term elections, with control of both the Senate and House of Representatives up for grabs. Republicans are hoping to seize both chambers of Congress, allowing them to torpedo U.S. President Joe Biden's legislative agenda. By...
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Elaine Luria, member of the January 6 committee, loses re-election in Virginia’s 2nd district

Democratic Representative Elaine Luria, a member of the House select committee investigating the January 6 riot at the Capitol, lost her race in Virginia’s 2nd district on Tuesday evening. Ms Luria faced state Senator Jen Kiggans in a highly-contested race in a district that includes US Naval bases. Both candidates served in the branch. Republicans went into overdrive to win the seat that Ms Luria had flipped in the 2018 midterm election.But the district became significantly more Republican after redistricting, giving Republicans a six-point advantage. With almost all precincts reporting both their Election Day and early voting precinct numbers, Ms...
VIRGINIA STATE
CBS 42

Election updates: 2022 midterm election results

With large batches still to be counted in key races, either party could still emerge with control of the House and Senate. Many poll watchers see a potential split, with Republicans controlling the House and Democrats retaining a narrow Senate majority, a result forecast in polling for some time leading up to the election.
CALIFORNIA STATE
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Arizona governor's race vote count continues: Hobbs grows lead with Maricopa County's latest results

Update: Katie Hobbs continues her lead over Kari Lake. New results are expected on the weekend. Read the latest here.  The suspense and prognosticating surrounding Arizona's too-close-to-call governor's race continued Friday as Democratic nominee Katie Hobbs maintained a slim but growing lead over her Republican opponent Kari Lake. Vote counting will continue for days, and officials in...
ARIZONA STATE
Washington Examiner

Tudor Dixon lashes out at Michigan GOP after underperformance in elections

Gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon (R-MI) spoke out against the leadership of the Michigan Republican Party after her defeat to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-MI). Dixon tweeted a synopsis, which was allegedly from the Michigan Republican Party assessing the reason the party lost the election, saying, "This is the perfect example of what is wrong with the [Michigan GOP]."
MICHIGAN STATE
The Detroit Free Press

Michigan Supreme Court suspends court order invalidating election challenger guidance

The Michigan Supreme Court on Thursday suspended a Michigan Court of Claims order — celebrated by Republicans — that required revisions to the instructions for election observers that monitor polling locations and absentee ballot counting rooms. The Michigan Supreme Court's order leaves in place for the general election the same poll challenger guidelines used in the recent August primary.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Independent

Voices: Polls got it wrong about the midterm election results. Here’s why

Both the US House of Representatives and the Senate are too close to call on Wednesday morning, with final results not expected for weeks. But there is a loser declared for the midterms by Republicans and Democrats alike: Donald Trump.“Trump blasted across media spectrum over Republicans’ midterms performance: ‘Biggest loser tonight,’”blared the Fox News headline on Wednesday.CNN’s Jim Acostareported via Twitter, after speaking with a Trump adviser, that “Trump is livid” and “screaming at everyone” after last night’s disappointing midterm results for the GOP. The adviser went on to slam the former president’s hand-picked contenders: “They were all bad candidates.”...
GEORGIA STATE
WXIA 11 Alive

Georgia U.S. Senate 2022 election results

ATLANTA — Georgia's U.S. Senate race is one to watch as Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock battles against Republican Herschel Walker. Georgia -- a once reliably red state -- was able to turn the tables following the 2020 election. Georgia currently holds two Democratic seats in the U.S. Senate, but that could all change after the midterm election on Nov. 8. Warnock won the seat in a Jan. 2021 runoff against then-Sen. Kelly Loeffler, who was appointed after Sen. Johnny Isakson's resignation. Flipping the historically Republican seat helped give Democrats a majority in the Senate.
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy