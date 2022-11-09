Read full article on original website
Related
beckershospitalreview.com
Northwell Health hospital raises $1.7M at gala
New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health's Northern Westchester Hospital in Mount Kisco, N.Y., raised over $1.7 million at its gala Nov. 5. The event honored Scott Hayworth, MD, CEO and president of Optum Tri-State and CEO of CareMount Health Solutions, and former U.S. Rep. Nan Hayworth, MD, who made a donation to create the hospital's new Hayworth Family Maternity Center, according to a news release shared with Becker's.
beckershospitalreview.com
$140M VA hospital coming to Oklahoma
The Eastern Oklahoma Veterans Affairs Health Care System plans to open a $140 million, 58-bed hospital in Tulsa in 2025, The Journal Record reported Nov. 10. Construction is set to begin in February. The hospital is expected to expand access to care and specialty services for veterans in the state.
beckershospitalreview.com
California hospital CEO asks Newsom for financial aid
The CEO of Kaweah Health in Visalia, Calif., penned an op-ed with the local daily newspaper to ask Gov. Gavin Newsom for a one-time injection of funding for public hospitals to avoid "gut-wrenching and agonizing" service cuts and layoffs. "The COVID-19 pandemic, and its aftermath, have brought district hospitals to...
beckershospitalreview.com
Broward Health CEO named to DeSantis' transition team
Newly reelected Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is forming a transition team as he begins his second term in office, with the CEO of Broward Health serving as one of its chairs. The governor named Shane Strum, president and CEO of Fort Lauderdale, Fla.-based Broward Health, as one of the three chairs on his Keeping Florida Free Transition Team. The team will meet with state government leaders and advise Mr. DeSantis on appointments for his second term.
beckershospitalreview.com
Montana nursing home to close in January
Columbus, Mont.-based Beartooth Manor will close Jan. 7 due to staffing issues, the Independent Record reported Nov. 9. The skilled nursing home is working to help relocate its 37 residents. Administrators expect families will move quickly to transfer loved ones but not all residents know where they'll go, according to the report.
beckershospitalreview.com
Woman who suffered brain damage awarded $68M in Florida negligence case
A Florida woman has been awarded more than $68 million in damages after a jury found physicians at a Tampa hospital to be incompetent in treating her low blood sodium, causing her extensive brain damage, a Nov. 9 Law360 report said. Four physicians at AdventHealth Tampa, who treated Miranda Crohan...
