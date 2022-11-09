Read full article on original website
Ryan Day discusses injury to Miyan Williams, outlook for OSU's RBs entering Week 12
Ryan Day is still dealing with a number of injuries to Ohio State’s running back room. Fortunately, he is optimistic for the status of multiple RBs coming out of Week 11. Already this season, Ohio State has lost Evan Pryor to injury for the season. Chip Trayanum has made the full-time switch back to running back from linebacker, but he was ruled out for Week 11.
DJ Wagner, No. 2 overall in 2023, expected to announce soon with all signs pointing to Kentucky
DJ Wagner, the No. 2 overall prospect in the 2023 class, is expected to put an end to his recruitment and make an official announcement next week, as early as Monday (Nov. 14), a source tells 247Sports. When the announcement comes, it is expected that Wagner will officially declare for...
No. 7 Quarterback Recruit Flips Commitment From Miami To SEC Program
Jaden Rashada, a four-star quarterback from the 2023 class, was originally set to play for Miami. On Thursday night, he officially flipped his commitment to Florida. In a statement he released on social media, Rashada said he has always dreamed of playing in the SEC. "Over the past few months,...
Clemson’s upset loss now has the chance to snowball into something much worse
Clemson losing so badly to Notre Dame could be ominous for the ACC’s slim playoff chances. If Notre Dame revealed Clemson to be Paper Tigers, then that is horrendous news for the ACC. Clemson plummeted from No. 4 all the way to No. 10 in the latest College Football...
Urban Meyer exits Fox set during Ohio State vs. Indiana football game, 'under the weather'
Urban Meyer left the Fox's set at halftime of Ohio State's game against Indiana Saturday at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. Fox host Rob Stone made the announcement during the halftime show, which was live from the Horseshow, with Ohio State leading Indiana 28-7. “Coach Urban Meyer, we sent him...
Miyan Williams receives status update for remainder of Week 11, per report
Miyan Williams is out for the remainder of the game as Ohio State takes on Indiana on Saturday. Williams went down to the ground and came up limping after a tackle in the second quarter. The injury appeared to be to his lower left leg and was thought to perhaps be a rolled ankle. The RB was able to get up, but was assisted off the field and was later carted to the locker room.
Kirk Herbstreit Names His "Coach Of The Year" So Far
During this Saturday's edition of "College GameDay," ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit was asked to reveal his pick for Coach of the Year. There are plenty of great candidates to choose from, such as TCU's Sonny Dykes, Tennessee's Josh Heupel and Oregon's Dan Lanning. Herbstreit, however, believes Georgia's Kirby Smart is...
Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken set to receive $100,000 raises in 2023, 2024, per report
Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken will receive $100,000 raises in the next two years of his contract, per a report from the Athens Banner-Herald. Monken signed a contract extension with the Bulldogs in June after helping the program win its first national championship in over 40 years. Monken is currently on contract through the 2024 season. Its value sits at over $2 million annually.
Countdown to Kickoff: UNC-Wake Forest
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — During his study of the Wake Forest offense this week, North Carolina defensive back Cam Kelly has seen Sam Hartman suddenly under siege time again, the pass-rushing pressure piling up and turnovers caving in against the standout quarterback during the Demon Deacons’ last two games.
4-star DL Johnny Bowens names top three, sets commitment date
Converse (Texas) Judson four-star defensive lineman Johnny Bowens was once an early Texas A&M pledge. And now, the Aggies are looking to get him back on the commitment list. The 6-foot-3, 265-pound senior announced a top three on Friday afternoon that consisted of A&M, Oregon and Texas. Bowens committed to Texas A&M on Christmas Day 2021. He is now set to announce again on Nov. 24, which is Thanksgiving Day.
LSU looking for their next QB to replace Jayden Daniels | Preps to Pros
In this clip from Preps to Pros, Cooper Petagna details why LSU may need to consider finding a QB with a similar skillset to Jayden Daniels in order to ensure future success in the coming years.
Injury Update: USC WR Jordan Addison, LB Ralen Goforth in; WR Mario Williams, LB Eric Gentry out vs. Colorado
USC third-year sophomore wide receiver Jordan Addison and fourth-year junior linebacker Ralen Goforth will play Friday against Colorado. Both players were dressed and moving well in pregame warmups. USC second-year sophomore wide receiver Mario Williams was also fully dressed in warmups but is out for Friday's game. He was observed...
Iowa Bowl Projections: Where the Hawkeyes stand with one more win needed to secure bowl eligibility
Iowa currently sits at 5-4, fresh off two straight wins over Northwestern and Purdue after previously going through a three-game losing skid. This week is important for the Hawkeyes as they are trying to solidify bowl eligibility. Iowa is one win away from securing itself in a bowl game. Iowa has not missed a bowl game since the 2012 season and the Hawkeyes have three chances to lock in a spot the rest of the year.
Bob Huggins addresses how long he could keep coaching
On Thursday, West Virginia Head Coach Bob Huggins was asked what it would mean to get to 1,000 wins and if he would coach long enough to reach that goal.
Iowa Football: Everything that Kirk Ferentz said following Iowa's 24-10 win over Wisconsin
The Hawkeyes have won three straight games and could be in control of their own destiny in the Big Ten West. Iowa didn't have the best day offensively (146 yards), but Cooper DeJean did a variety of different things to help will the Hawkeyes to victory. Following the game, Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz met with the media to discuss DeJean's versatility, what it means to beat Wisconsin, what he saw out there and much more. Here's everything that Ferentz had to say afterwards.
Penn State football: Trace McSorley congratulates Sean Clifford for breaking career passing yards record
Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford broke Trace McSorley's career passing yards record of 9,899 with a first-quarter completion in Saturday's game against Maryland, and McCorley was quick to congratulate his former teammate. Clifford has been the starting quarterback for the Nittany Lions since 2019, and was teammates with Clifford during the 2017 and '18 seasons. Saturday was the 43rd start of Clifford's Penn State career. He has faced plenty of critics during that time, something he addressed after last week's win over Indiana.
Louisville announces signing of Curtis Williams
Louisville men's basketball announced the signing of four-star forward Curtis Williams on Friday evening. The 6-foot-6 Williams, a product of Brother Rice in Bloomfield, Mich., committed to Louisville on Sept. 19 over finalists Alabama, Florida State, Providence and Xavier. The school announced his signing in a release. “We’re blessed to...
Hey, Bob! Do you know what day it is?
There was something about Wednesday that should have stood out a bit more than it did to West Virginia basketball coach Bob Huggins. National Fried Chicken Sandwich Day? National Scrapple Day? Carl Sagan Day? World Freedom Day?. Nope. Well, yes. Yes to all of those. But it was also the...
A&M commit Tyler White talks close relationship with Nik Constantinou, rest of Aggie staff
Texas A&M commit Tyler White remained perfect for his career inside Dragon Stadium as Southlake Carroll rolled to a 52-13 victory over Crowley on Thursday night in the first round of the playoffs. White was converted all six of his extra point opportunities while also kicking a short field late...
Oklahoma State vs. Iowa State: How to watch, live stream, TV, kickoff time
STILLWATER, Okla. — It has been seven years since Oklahoma State last had a three-game losing streak. The Cowboys (6-3, 3-3 Big 12) will try to avoid that on Saturday as they welcome Iowa State to town. The Cyclones (4-5, 1-5 Big 12) recently snapped a five-game losing skid — their longest winless streak since 2016 — with a victory over West Virginia in Ames.
