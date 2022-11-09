ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Earthquake rocks west Nepal, felt as far as New Delhi

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

(AP) — An earthquake in the mountains of west Nepal rocked the Himalayan nation early Wednesday.

A government official says the quake has killed at least six people while they were asleep in their houses in a remote, sparsely populated mountain village. Five more were injured and there are reports of houses in multiple villages sustaining damage.

The U.S. Geological Survey gave preliminary ratings of a 5.6 magnitude with a depth of 9.8 miles and its epicenter 13 miles east of Dipayal.

Videos posted on social media showed villagers moving debris by hand. The quake was felt as far away as the the Indian capital New Delhi, some 250 miles west of the epicenter.

