San Antonio, TX

Related
NBC Sports

Kemba's message for Tatum, Brown is paying dividends for Celtics

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown have blossomed into one of the NBA's best duos on a championship contender. But they didn't get here without a little help. Tatum and Brown have endured plenty of adversity over their five-plus seasons as Boston Celtics teammates, most notably speculation that they couldn't coexist, which only heightened after the team suffered a first-round exit in the 2021 postseason.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

REPORT: ‘No momentum’ on Kyrie Irving’s return despite significant progress with Nets ownership, per Woj

Recent reports suggest that Kyrie Irving has made significant progress with regard to his return to the court. In particular, the embattled point guard has already met with Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai and it seems that Kyrie’s already working on satisfying the team’s checklist of conditions before he is reinstated. Irving has reportedly also met with the NBA and NBPA on “several occasions” and they are all looking forward to a resolution in the near future.
PORTLAND, NY
NBC Sports

Tatum and Brown become first NBA duo to achieve this feat in 2022-23

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown keep getting better and better, and that ascension has been on display for everyone in the NBA to see through the first month of the season. Tatum and Brown led the Boston Celtics to a 131-112 win over two-time reigning MVP Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets on Friday night at TD Garden. Tatum scored a game-high 34 points on 11-of-21 shooting, along with eight rebounds and five assists. Brown poured in 25 points on 11-of-15 shooting with eight rebounds and eight assists.
BOSTON, MA
Hoops Rumors

Hoops Rumors

