Recent reports suggest that Kyrie Irving has made significant progress with regard to his return to the court. In particular, the embattled point guard has already met with Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai and it seems that Kyrie’s already working on satisfying the team’s checklist of conditions before he is reinstated. Irving has reportedly also met with the NBA and NBPA on “several occasions” and they are all looking forward to a resolution in the near future.

PORTLAND, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO