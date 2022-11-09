Read full article on original website
Here's what you need to know: Saturday, Nov. 12
District championship highlights and scores from around mid-Missouri. Friday Night Fever on KOMU 8 Sports has you covered with highlights and scores from last night's District championships. Boonville, Blair Oaks and Monroe City advanced to the state tournament after winning their respective district championships. Blair Oaks quarterback Dylan Hair became...
Staffing shortages persist for snow plow drivers, both locally and statewide
COLUMBIA - As winter approaches, both the Missouri Department of Transportation and Columbia Public Works are trying to fill their open snow plow driver positions. MoDOT is seeing a shortage of approximately 1,000 drivers across the state, which is 30% below where it needs for a widespread winter weather event. Just three weeks ago, the department held its annual winter operations drill, where a spokesperson said they were 900 below what was needed. Last year, there were only a few hundred openings.
Florida picks up after Nicole kills at least 5 and leaves 'unprecedented' damage to Daytona-area coastline
As Nicole threatens the Carolinas and Virginia on Friday with tornadoes and flooding, Floridians -- many still recovering from Hurricane Ian -- are picking up the pieces after this week's storm killed at least five people and ripped apart buildings with its dangerous storm surge and powerful winds. In Volusia...
Veterans Day events around mid-Missouri
Numerous mid-Missouri organizations are honoring veterans Friday on Veterans Day. MU will host a wreath-laying ceremony at Memorial Union starting at noon Friday. It will also celebrate the 100-year anniversary of the laying of the cornerstone at Memorial Union, on Nov. 30, 1922. Columbia College. Columbia College will host a...
At least two reported dead as Nicole weakens to a tropical storm after striking Florida's east coast as the first US hurricane in November in nearly 40 years
At least two people have died during the damage wrought by Nicole's overnight landfall Thursday along Florida's eastern shore, which knocked out power to thousands, pushed buildings near collapse and flooded the coast as the first hurricane to hit the United States in November in nearly 40 years. Two people...
Friday Night Fever: District championship highlights and scores from around mid-Missouri
Eleven mid-Missouri teams will play for a district championship Friday night. KOMU 8 Sports will keep you updated on highlights and scores.
Abnormally low temperatures expected for the foreseeable future
Saturday saw mid-Missouri reach extremely low high temperatures in the upper 20s and lower 30s, proving to be one of the most frigid days of the fall season. As we look ahead to the future, there's not much reason to believe this trend will end anytime soon. Sunday will be...
2022-2023 Winter Weather Outlook
The National Weather Service offices across the region declared this week as winter weather preparedness week. Winter 2021-2022 started incredibly warm with a record-setting December that was warmer than the average November. We then transitioned to a colder and more active pattern in January and February. The past can give...
VIDEO: Friday Night Fever District Championships
It's the district championship round and teams are trying to go to state. All the highlights and scores from your favorite mid-Missouri high school football team.
Helias unable to stop Timberland's offense in district final loss
Helias and Timberland stayed close for most of the game until a touchdown from senior quarterback AJ Raines halfway through the fourth quarter gave the Wolves the momentum they needed to pull away in the MSHSAA Class 5 District 4 final. Helias never did recover from Raines’ score as the...
Two homes destroyed after fire at Lake of the Ozarks
LAKE OF THE OZARKS - Two homes were destroyed and another has significant damage after a fire in the Lake of the Ozarks Thursday afternoon. Two homes caught fire on Oak Drive, near the 9.5 mile marker of the Gravois arm, just after noon Thursday, according to the Gravois Fire Protection District.
Forecast: Chilling cold has returned and will last for more than a week!
A cold stretch of days are ahead for us in Missouri and it may feel like winter at times for the next week. A cold front reached central Missouri Thursday evening and after breaking, then tying a record high for two days in a row we watched temperatures plummet overnight. It's about 30-40 degrees colder this morning than yesterday morning.
Missouri women's basketball takes down Bradley in home opener
COLUMBIA- The Missouri women's basketball team beat the Bradley Braves in their home opener Thursday night 83-38. It was a great all around game from the Tigers as they forced over 20 turnovers and were stifling on defense. The student section was there in full force, something Coach Robin Pingeton...
