CNET
The Best Movies on Apple TV Plus
Apple TV Plus doesn't have a movie library as deep as Netflix or other streaming rivals. Still, it's got A-listers like Tom Hanks, Denzel Washington and Bill Murray on board -- and even collected Oscar wins for the movie CODA and noms for The Tragedy of Macbeth. Here's a look...
CNET
'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery' Review: Cutting Satire in a Hilarious Whodunnit
There's no mystery to why Knives Out deserves a sequel. The sharp 2019 whodunnit killed at the box office, providing a perfect motive for director Rian Johnson and star Daniel Craig to return for the sequel, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. But even with Netflix cash providing the opportunity, can they get away with murder again?
NME
Netflix’s most popular show worldwide isn’t ‘Stranger Things’, new study reveals
Squid Game has beaten Stranger Things and Bridgerton to clinch the title as Netflix‘s most popular show worldwide, according to new research. In a study conducted by SimpleGhar, which calculated the most popular original productions across Amazon Prime, Apple TV+, Netflix and Disney+ based on Google search data, the South Korean survival series topped search data in 126 countries to become the most popular show overall.
Is ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?
It’s been four years since the first Black Panther movie and Marvel fans are gearing up for the release of the highly anticipated sequel, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Following the death of King T’Challa, played by the late Chadwick Boseman, this movie follows Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M’Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira), and the Dora Milaje as they band together to protect Wakanda from intervening world powers.
CNET
'John Wick: Chapter 4' Trailer Ups Violence to Another Level
Keanu Reeves is back for John Wick: Chapter 4. A trailer for the fourth movie of the titular character debuted Thursday, and it shows a new level of action for the series starring Reeves. John Wick will take his fight to the High Table, the criminal underworld's most powerful organization, but discovers he has a family tie to the same group that's hunting him down.
‘Game Of Thrones’ Star Sophie Turner Lands Lead Role In True-Crime Drama ‘Joan’ For ITVX
EXCLUSIVE: Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner will star in a six-part drama inspired by notorious British jewel thief Joan Hannington for ITV. Joan, from writer Anna Symon, is set in the brash and aspirational London of the 1980s and follows X Men: Dark Phoenix star Turner as criminal Hannington, whose exploits earned her the nickname ‘The Godmother’ in the city’s underworld. Filming will begin in London in spring next year, based on Hannington’s memoirs. Writer Anna Simon (Mrs Wilson, The Essex Serpent) with the diamond thief and criminal mastermind while penning the scripts. The series begins with Hannington in her twenties...
US Magazine
Celebrity Deaths in 2022: Stars We’ve Lost
Conroy, who voiced Batman for over 30 years, died on November 10 at age 66 after a battle with cancer. “Kevin was perfection,” Mark Hamill, who voiced The Joker on Batman: The Animated Series alongside Conroy, said in a statement on November 11. “He was one of my favorite people on the planet, and I loved him like a brother. He truly cared for the people around him — his decency shone through everything he did. Every time I saw him or spoke with him, my spirits were elevated.”
LGBTQ Moment In Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Was Cut For Its Release In At Least One Country
Marvel cut a small LGBTQ moment in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever before its release in at least one country.
CNET
Best New Christmas Movies to Watch in 2022
A fair few new Christmas movies tumble out of the stocking each year. While most bring the Christmas cheer you're after, they're not all necessarily attention-holding tales. Thankfully, a handful do fill the brief of new Christmas movie worth adding to your crowded watch list. Let's run through the best to come out of 2022.
Kevin Conroy Dies: Longtime Voice Of Animated Batman Was 66
Kevin Conroy, the voice of Batman for three decades of animated TV, specials and video games, died Thursday. He was 66. His death was announced by his rep Gary Miereanu and Warner Bros. A cause was not disclosed, but he reportedly had been battling cancer. In a statement, Warner Bros. Animation said it “is saddened by the loss of our dear friend Kevin Conroy. His iconic performance of Batman will forever stand among the greatest portrayals of the Dark Knight in any medium. We send our warmest thoughts to his loved ones and join fans around the world in honoring his...
CNET
Why Yellowstone, Paramount's Top Show, Doesn't Stream on Paramount Plus
Yellowstone is, by far, the biggest hit on the Paramount Network -- and one of the top hits on cable television overall. Its fourth season finale earlier this year eclipsed 10 million viewers, topping even the finale for House of the Dragon last month. The saga of the Dutton family will return Sunday with its fifth season premiere in what the network is calling a "two-hour event."
EW.com
Scooby-Doo alum Linda Cardellini also loves lesbian Velma: 'It's great that it's finally out there'
Scooby-Doo alum Linda Cardellini also loves that lesbian Velma is officially canon. The Emmy-nominated star, who portrayed the beloved brainiac in the 2002 Scooby-Doo live-action and its 2004 sequel Monsters Unleashed, celebrated Velma's headline-making coming out while in conversation with EW about the third and final season of her Netflix dramedy Dead to Me (out Nov. 17).
Gizmodo
Keanu Reeves Will Return as Constantine
We’re horror-heavy this morning, with updates from Chucky and Scream 6. There are also a couple of updates from Star Girl and Diabolical; obviously, superheroes need their due too. Don’t look now, but there’s... a spoiler following you... Constantine 2. During a recent interview with ComicBook, director...
Fans Are in Shambles After ‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians’ Series Casts Lin-Manuel Miranda
Percy Jackson and the Olympians, the highly anticipated new TV series coming to Disney+ in 2024, is based on the young adult novel series of the same name. The show follows the children of famed Greek Gods as they harness their powers, dealing with the challenges of having absent parents, and all the other fun stuff that comes with being a half-god teenager. And though fans are extremely excited for the remake, one recent casting in particular has set the fandom in flames: Lin-Manuel Miranda as Hermes. While rumors of the show’s possibility had been circulating for awhile, the green light...
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' star Dominique Thorne's Ironheart suit weighed 52.5 pounds, which she says was 'exactly half my body weight'
The actor, who makes her Marvel debut as Riri Williams/Ironheart in "Black Panther 2," told Variety that the costume was extremely heavy.
An actor went viral for his videos parodying a stereotypican French man in LA. Now he's hoping to turn 'François' into a household name.
Pacheco's video playing a stereotypical French man called François went hugely viral on TikTok. The actor says he has big plans for his character.
AdWeek
Steven Spielberg Says Streaming Platforms, Like HBO Max, Threw Filmmakers ‘Under the Bus’ During Pandemic
Steven Spielberg has spoken: The prolific director believes that streaming services threw many filmmakers “under the bus” during the height of the pandemic by putting their films on the platforms and not releasing them in theaters. In this case, he is referring to Warner Bros.’ decision to release its 2021 film slate both on HBO Max and in theaters on the same day.
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Post-Credits Scene Delivers an Emotional Surprise
[Editor’s note: The following post contains spoilers for both “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” and its post-credits scene.] Given everything that happened in the lead-up to making “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” — from the immediate high expectations for a sequel after the first film proved to be such a smash hit to the shocking death of its beloved star Chadwick Boseman — its existence feels a touch miraculous. At the very least, it feels distinctly emotional, not often a term reserved for Marvel sequels. Ryan Coogler’s much-hyped follow-up gracefully tackles Boseman’s passing (by gracefully tackling his character, King T’Challa, aka Black Panther’s own...
Ari Emanuel Says Endeavor Sitting Pretty In Era Of AVOD, Surging Sports Rights, Podcast Deals & Live Events; Sees No Hit From Shift In Content Spend
UPDATED with comments from post-earnings conference call: Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel said today that if there is a dip in content spending underway, his company “isn’t feeling it.” Responding to the question he gets from Wall Street every quarter now, he ticked off all the high-end deals Endeavor’s made across the entertainment spectrum. “Endeavor is a proxy for content growth and a barometer for overall content, he said — from renewing House of the Dragon co-creator and showrunner Ryan Condal’s overall deal with HBO, to a podcast by sportscaster Stephen A. Smith (Known Mercy With Stephen A. Smith) to Keanu Reeves...
CNET
Amazon Prime's Hidden Perks Take the Service Far Beyond Fast Shipping
Launched back in 2005 (for only $79 a year), Amazon Prime quickly caught on with customers due to its free two-day shipping on all eligible items. While expedited shipping is still a big feature of the service (which now costs $139 a year or $15 a month), in recent years Amazon has added a ton of perks and benefits for shoppers who subscribe to Prime.
