The lottery balls finally went their way, and there's little doubt which player the Indiana Fever will select with the WNBA's No. 1 draft pick next April. The Fever had the highest odds (44.2%) of getting the No. 1 pick, which the organization previously never had. That changed Friday as the Fever won the WNBA draft lottery, followed by the Minnesota Lynx, the Atlanta Dream and the Washington Mystics.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO