Washington State

swishappeal.com

2023 WNBA Draft Lottery: Indiana Fever experience moment of hope

The Indiana Fever are finally going to pick first in the WNBA Draft, and if Aliyah Boston does indeed enter the pros in 2023, they will have the opportunity to get a highly-anticipated prospect. Last year, the Fever had the best odds to win the lottery but the No. 1...
INDIANA STATE
Yardbarker

Stephen A. Smith Is Not A Fan Of The Nets HC Hire

After the Brooklyn Nets fired Steve Nash seven games into the season, finding a new coach was their top priority. There were a handful of names being thrown around as potential coaches for the Nets. But, they decided to stay in-house and hire Jacque Vaughn as their next head coach.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Brooklyn Nets want to give coach Jacque Vaughn chance to win with current roster

Some in the Nets’ front office want to give coach Jacque Vaughn a chance to win with this current roster before making any trade decisions, according to a report on Thursday by SNY NBA insider Ian Begley. Vaughn had the interim tag removed from his title on Wednesday and is starting to show how he envisions running the team as the permanent head coach.
BROOKLYN, NY
theScore

Fever win WNBA draft lottery, will select No. 1 overall

The Indiana Fever have won the 2023 WNBA Draft Lottery and will select first overall next April. The Minnesota Lynx and Atlanta Dream round out the top three. It's the first time in franchise history that the Fever have won the top draft selection. They had a 44.2% chance of capturing the No. 1 pick after finishing a league-worst 5-31 during the 2022 campaign.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
ESPN

Updated 2023 WNBA mock draft: Indiana Fever finally win top pick, and all eyes are on Aliyah Boston

The lottery balls finally went their way, and there's little doubt which player the Indiana Fever will select with the WNBA's No. 1 draft pick next April. The Fever had the highest odds (44.2%) of getting the No. 1 pick, which the organization previously never had. That changed Friday as the Fever won the WNBA draft lottery, followed by the Minnesota Lynx, the Atlanta Dream and the Washington Mystics.
TENNESSEE STATE

