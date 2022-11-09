Gareth Southgate admits Tammy Abraham’s “poor run of scoring” ultimately cost him a place in the England squad for the World Cup.Southgate preferred Callum Wilson as back-up to Harry Kane when releasing his 26-man squad for the tournament in Qatar.The Newcastle forward has hit six goals and made two more in the Premier League this season, with Abraham scoring just his third Serie A goal against Sassuolo last night, with one assist.“Tammy has had a poor run of scoring form at the wrong time,” Southgate admitted. “It's not a case where we're three to four weeks away from the...

2 DAYS AGO