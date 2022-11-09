Read full article on original website
Rishi Sunak has NO plans to go to World Cup in Qatar after shock revelation Prince William ‘won’t travel to tournament’
RISHI Sunak currently has no plans to go to Qatar for the World Cup next month, Downing Street confirmed today. The PM - who is a massive fan of Southampton FC - is likely to cheer on the Three Lions from home instead. The news comes as The Sun today...
Gareth Southgate admits Tammy Abraham’s ‘poor run of scoring’ cost him England World Cup squad place
Gareth Southgate admits Tammy Abraham’s “poor run of scoring” ultimately cost him a place in the England squad for the World Cup.Southgate preferred Callum Wilson as back-up to Harry Kane when releasing his 26-man squad for the tournament in Qatar.The Newcastle forward has hit six goals and made two more in the Premier League this season, with Abraham scoring just his third Serie A goal against Sassuolo last night, with one assist.“Tammy has had a poor run of scoring form at the wrong time,” Southgate admitted. “It's not a case where we're three to four weeks away from the...
England fans question selection of 'injury prone' Newcastle striker Callum Wilson over Brentford 'penalty specialist' Ivan Toney in the Three Lions' 26-man World Cup squad
A vocal section of England fans have questioned why Newcastle striker Callum Wilson has been picked over Brentford's Ivan Toney to head off to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Southgate has officially announced his 26-man squad ahead of the upcoming tournament in Qatar, which begins for them against Iran on November 21.
Gerard Pique Announces Retirement From Soccer After Shakira Split: ‘I Will Pass My Love for Barca to My Children’
Leaving it all on the field! Gerard Piqué announced that he is retiring from soccer less than four months after his split from longtime partner Shakira. "The last few weeks, months, lots of people have been talking about me. Until now, I haven't said anything. But now, I want to be the one talking about […]
Gerard Pique Kisses GF Clara Chia After Playing His Final Soccer Match Before Retiring: Watch
Gerard Piqué, 35, showed some love to his girlfriend Clara Chia Marti after playing his final soccer match in his career on Saturday, November 5. Gerard, who announced his retirement from the sport last week, was seen kissing Clara on the cheek in a brief but cute PDA moment seen HERE. The couple started seeing each after Gerard and Shakira, 45, ended their 11-year-relationship in June.
Former Manchester United Goalkeeper Announces Retirement
Former Manchester United goalkeeper Anders Lindegaard has retired from football at the age of 38. Lindegaard was signed by Sir Alex Ferguson in the middle of the 2010/11 season and went on to make 29 appearances for the Red Devils before leaving in 2015. Lindegaard signed for West Bromwich Albion...
The biggest snubs from the USMNT’s World Cup roster
The United States men’s national team is ready for Qatar. The USMNT on Wednesday unveiled its roster for the 2022 World Cup. The Americans’ first World Cup squad since 2014 is headlined by Chelsea forward Christian Pulisic, Juventus midfielder Weston McKinnie and Leeds United midfielder Tyler Adams, among others.
'This is why England are not winning any trophy soon': Fans react to Gareth Southgate's 'CRIMINAL' decision not to take Ivan Toney to the World Cup after Brentford star scores brace to shock Manchester City
Fans have questioned Gareth Southgate's decision to leave Ivan Toney at home for the World Cup after the Brentford striker netted a dramatic brace in his side's win over Manchester City. Despite registering eight goals in 13 Premier League games before taking his tally into double figures at the Etihad,...
Newcastle and Borussia Dortmund are tracking Leeds youngster Cody Drameh as they target January move for the England Under 21 full-back after he starred on loan at Cardiff last season
Newcastle and Borussia Dortmund are keeping tabs on Leeds youngster Cody Drameh ahead of the January transfer window. England under-21 full back Drameh joined Leeds from Fulham last summer and spent the second half of the season on loan at Cardiff. He made such an impression for the Welsh club...
Netherlands World Cup Preview: Oranje’s Grand Return
The Dutch missed out in 2018 but are back with hopes of making another deep run following a runner-up finish in 2010 and third-place honors in 2014.
Official: Five Manchester City Players Named In England's World Cup Squad
Five Manchester City players have been named in Gareth Southgate's England squad ahead of the upcoming World Cup.
Newcastle United vs. Chelsea, Premier League: Live blog; highlights
With just two points from our last four games, including back-to-back defeats, the expectations are rather low for this trip to St James’, even by trips to St James’ standards. Newcastle are hot, Chelsea are ice cold. But this is the last game before the World Cup and we’ve seen some unexpected results already this weekend, so perhaps we’ll get lucky.
Premier League team news: predicted lineups for the weekend action
Saturday 12.30pm BT Sport 1 Venue Etihad Stadium Last season Manchester City 2 Brentford 0. Referee Peter Bankes This season G6 Y26 R0 4.33 cards/game. Subs from Carson, Ortega, Palmer, Álvarez, Wilson-Esbrand, Lewis, Gündogan, Gómez, Silva, Stones, Rodri. Doubtful Haaland (match fitness), Phillips (match fitness) Injured Walker...
'I am heartbroken': Devastated Paul Arriola takes to social media after being left off the USA World Cup roster and admits: 'The past few days have been the hardest I've had in a while'
Paul Arriola has admitted he is 'heartbroken' at being left out of the USA's World Cup squad for this month's tournament in Qatar by coach Gregg Berhalter. In an emotional post on social media hours after the 26-man roster was announced, Arriola said: 'The past few days have been extremely difficult. Some of the hardest I've had in a while.
Uruguay announce their World Cup roster in epic fashion
With the 2022 FIFA World Cup fast approaching, teams are unveiling their rosters in a variety of ways on social media. For example, the United States announced their squad for Qatar recently, and included videos of phone calls between head coach Gregg Berhalter and players who were selected. England took supporters on an animated tour, from a child’s bedroom to the local pub.
Coventry 2-0 QPR: Viktor Gyokeres double fires Sky Blues to victory
Viktor Gyokeres' brace earned Coventry their fourth Sky Bet Championship win on the bounce with a 2-0 victory against QPR at the CBS Arena. The Swede pounced on Jamie Allen's mis-kick to fire past Seny Dieng and then slotted home Callum O'Hare's pass to lift Coventry just two points off the play-offs, despite sitting 22nd in the table prior to their winning run.
Bournemouth vs Everton - Match Preview | Let’s try this again, shall we?
Everton head back to Bournemouth for their final game before the World Cup break seeking a morale-boosting win after a disastrous defeat against the same opposition in the EFL Cup on Tuesday. A much-changed Toffees side was thrashed 4-1 by an equally weakened Cherries team to spark panic and fury...
World Cup 2022: Spain leave out De Gea and Thiago as Senegal select Mané
Spain have included Barcelona’s Ansu Fati but left out the Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcântara and the Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea from their World Cup squad. Fati, 20, made his international debut in 2020 at 17 and in his second game became the youngest player to score...
Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho's timekeeping was an issue for England backroom staff - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Saturday's newspapers... Jadon Sancho's timekeeping was an issue for England backroom staff before losing his place in Gareth Southgate's squad and eventually missing out on the World Cup this week. Erik ten Hag has warned Donny van de Beek that he must...
Breaking: The Full Carabao Cup Round Of 16 Draw
The draw for the Carabao Cup round of 16 has been complete with several big ties coming up in the competition.
