Arsenal, Tottenham And Chelsea Knocked Out Of EFL Cup But Liverpool Sneak Through On Pens

By Robert Summerscales
 3 days ago

London's three biggest clubs all exited the EFL Cup in round three on Wednesday night.

Arsenal, Tottenham and Chelsea were dumped out by Brighton, Nottingham Forest and Manchester City respectively.

Premier League leaders Arsenal had been undefeated in their last 12 home games in all competitions. But Brighton - who had been the last away team to win at the Emirates back in April - came from behind to beat the Gunners 3-1.

Danny Welbeck pictured scoring from a penalty kick during Brighton's 3-1 win at Arsenal

IMAGO/Pro Sports Images/Ian Stephen

Edward Nketiah gave Arsenal the lead but Danny Welbeck, Kaoru Mitoma and Tariq Lamptey sent Brighton through.

Tottenham lost 2-0 at Nottingham Forest despite naming a strong-looking starting XI, including Harry Kane, Ivan Perisic and Eric Dier.

Renan Lodi and Jesse Lingard scored for Forest early in the second half. Forest were reduced to 10 men when Orel Mangala picked up his second yellow card on 75 minutes but Spurs never looked like mounting a serious comeback.

Chelsea's defeat was less surprising as they lost 2-0 at Manchester City, who have ended six of the last nine seasons as EFL Cup champions.

Riyad Mahrez and Julian Alvarez got the goals at the Etihad Stadium.

League One Derby County were dreaming of pulling off the biggest shock of the round after holding Liverpool to a 0-0 draw in 90 minutes at Anfield. But Caoimhin Kelleher, who was Liverpool's MVP in last season's final, saved three spot-kicks to help his side sneak through in a penalty shootout.

Penalties were also required at St James' Park, St Mary's and the London Stadium on Wednesday night.

Newcastle got the better of Crystal Palace on spot-kicks following a 0-0 draw, while Southampton beat Sheffield Wednesday 6-5 on penalties after their game ended 1-1.

The longest shootout of the night came in east London where Blackburn scored all of their spot-kicks to prevail 10-9 against West Ham after Angelo Ogbonna hit the crossbar with penalty no.20.

Elsewhere, Wolves claimed their first win in five games as a late Boubacar Traore strike was enough to see off Leeds.

Bournemouth, Gillingham, Lincoln, Burnley, Leicester, MK Dons and Charlton had booked their spots in round four 24 hours earlier.

The draw for the fourth round will take place on Thursday following the game between Manchester United and Aston Villa.

EFL Cup Round Three Results

November 8

Bournemouth 4-1 Everton
Bristol City 1-3 Lincoln City
Burnley 3-1 Crawley
Leicester 3-0 Newport County
MK Dons 2-0 Morecambe
Stevenage 1-1 Charlton (5-4 to Charlton on pens)
Brentford 1-1 Gillingham (6-5 to Gillingham on pens)

November 9

Newcastle 0-0 Crystal Palace (3-2 to Newcastle on pens)
Arsenal 1-3 Brighton
Nottingham Forest 2-0 Tottenham
Wolves 1-0 Leeds
Southampton 1-1 Sheffield Wednesday (6-5 to Southampton on pens)
Liverpool 0-0 Derby (3-2 to Liverpool on pens)
Manchester City 2-0 Chelsea
West Ham 2-2 Blackburn (10-9 to Blackburn on pens)

