Kansas State

Fox pundit says Democrats did well in midterms because 'these women just went crazy'

By Josh Marcus
The Independent
 3 days ago

A Fox New guest said women who “just went crazy” after the Supreme Court shot down constitutional abortion rights helped drive turnout across the country during midterm elections on Tuesday .

“Abortion is becoming the issue that is driving turnout,” Jim Messina, who managed the Obama-Biden presidential ticket in 2012, told the newtork. “Last night, exit polls, Democrats win independents in a non-presidential year. No polls saw that coming, and it was because these women just went crazy.”

The political operative pointed to the Michigan house and senate flipping, the victory of incumbent Democratic Michigan governor Gretchen Whitmer , and five abortion-related ballot measures as evidence.

As The Independent has reported, concerns about abortion rights and reproductive freedoms drove “ seismic ” levels of turnout in states across the country.

States like Michigan, Vermont, and California all voted abortion protections into their state constitutions via ballot initiative.

“This is a seismic win for abortion rights in a battleground state,” Center for Reproductive Rights president Nancy Northup said of Michigan’s vote in a statement. “This victory is also a win for people in the neighbouring states of Indiana and Ohio, where abortion is banned.”

The Vermont for Reproductive Liberty Ballot Committee, which campaigned for the amendment, said on Tuesday that “Vermont voters made history tonight.”

“Vermonters support reproductive freedom in all four corners of the state,” the committee said in a message to voters. “They believe that our reproductive decisions are ours to make without interference from politicians.”

Meanwhile, voters in Kentucky and Montana appeared poised to shoot down proposed anti-abortion measures.

It continues a run of state-level proposals backing abortion, after Kansas voters shocked the nationa and rejected an anti-abortion amendment despite being a state that tends conservative.

The momentum contradicts predictions from pollsters that abortion wouldn’t be a major issue this election.

“Exit polls show that voters cared a lot more about abortion than expected: it was the second most important issue they kept in mind, according to NBC News’s polling, right behind inflation and far ahead of crime, gun policy, and immigration,” as Clémence Michallon noted in a column for Independent Voices.

Comments / 141

Karen Porter
2d ago

As a woman I voted for Democracy! Everything falls beneath that umbrella. I voted against the circus within the Republican party. Hateful rhetoric, manipulation by lies, intimidation at the polls, affecting ALL VOTERS, election deniers, use of social media promoting conspiracy theories, the Insurrection! So many issues the Republican party must acknowledge and address.

Reply(3)
39
OtherSophie
2d ago

"These women" aka the largest voting block in this country, just aren't interested in Republicans control over their uterus. Stick to fiscal policy.

Reply(21)
89
cgteri
2d ago

Like it or not, inflation is temporary. Women are looking at the long game and banning abortion is a a generational issue that once lost, will be almost impossible to recover.

Reply(4)
58
