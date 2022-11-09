Matt Hancock hilariously falls as he stumbles into I’m a Celeb jungle

Matt Hancock hilariously slipped as he made his way into the jungle on his debut on I’m a Celebrity … Get Me Out of Here !

This clip shows the moment the former health secretary lost his footing on a bridge as he stumbled to join the other cast members.

Mr Hancock and fellow newbie, comedian Seann Walsh , then took on their first Bushtucker Trial together where they got absolutely covered in spiders but won the camp six stars.

He made his much-anticipated landing on the ITV show on Wednesday, 9 November.

