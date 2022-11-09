Read full article on original website
Related
LVHN in worthy fight against Aetna, but its approach is creating panic | Turkeys & Trophies
We’re not privy to what’s happening in talks between Lehigh Valley Health Network and Aetna, nor should we be. Both parties are entitled to negotiate terms of how they do business together behind closed doors. But those doors flew wide open this week when the health network sent out a warning that it will no longer accept Aetna insurance plans effective March 13, 2023. The network in a video message on its website blames Aetna, claiming the insurer since 2017 has been “taking steps behind the scenes to delay or even deny coverage.” Aetna, for its part, says it is dedicated to providing affordable care, considers LVHN a valued partner and will consider negotiating in good faith. We have no reason to doubt LVHN has a legitimate concern that it’s fighting to fix. Still, we can’t help but feel the LVHN’'s strategy is doing a disservice to the tens of thousands of patients in eastern Pennsylvania who currently carry an Aetna card in their wallet. Is the problem so pervasive that it’s worth putting all these patients into a panic over what their medical care options will look like in early 2023? And if so, why haven’t other health networks taken similar action? To that end, why wouldn’t LVHN and St. Luke’s University Health Network work together to gain more leverage? Sure, they’re competitors but you’d think they could put that aside on this issue for the benefit of the communities they serve. These are all reasonable questions that go unanswered in the video message and, ironically, in the “Frequently Asked Questions” section under the video message. An LVHN spokesperson told lehighvalleylive.com it is not conducting interviews about the issue. LVHN did note, however, in the FAQ that “this is a fluid situation and a lot can change in 120 days” — a signal that the looming crisis for patients could be averted. We wish the health network success in the effort, but would suggest that the next time it’s compelled to make such a threat, its leaders are better prepared to answer questions from the public in a timely manner. Dropping a 3-minute, 30-second video and an FAQ that’s short on key answers is insufficient given the stakes. A virtual town hall or, at least, granting interviews with local media after the news broke would’ve been better moves.
LVHN-Muhlenberg receives $1 million of state funding for surgery equipment
Lehigh Valley Health Network-Muhlenberg is getting a significant financial boost to replace vital hospital equipment. Pennsylvania state Sen. Pat Browne announced $1 million of state funding will be allocated to the hospital network to purchase a new Medtronic O-Arm, a key piece of imaging equipment used in minimally invasive spinal surgery, according to a press release. The O-Arm replaces an older unit no longer in use.
Rare local sighting of species creates buzz in birding community | Lehigh Valley Nature Watch
One day last week when I looked out at the nearby landscapes, it seemed like their beauty had disappeared overnight, but of course it didn’t. It was gradual and then abnormally warm weather and southern winds pushed the leaves to the ground. Abscission, basically meaning shedding, occurs with the...
Walmart break room TikTok sparks $175K GoFundMe for 81-year-old worker
TikTok, meet Nola, an 81-year-old cashier at a New Jersey Walmart. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Threat once again shuts Lehigh Career & Technical Institute
A bomb threat received about 7:30 a.m. Friday shut the Lehigh Career & Technical Institute, according to a message on the school’s website. Students who were on buses on the way to the school in North Whitehall Township were redirected to their sending schools, their message said. Students who...
Will my ANCHOR property tax benefit be taxed?
Q. I know the ANCHOR property tax payouts are not taxed by New Jersey but what about on my federal tax return?. A. We’re glad you’re asking. The new ANCHOR property tax benefit is bringing up a lot of questions. The ANCHOR funds are a reduction of your...
Cortez Masto wins in Nevada; Democrats clinch control of Senate
Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto won election to a second term representing Nevada on Saturday, defeating Republican Adam Laxalt to clinch the party’s control of the chamber for the next two years of Joe Biden’s presidency. With Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly’s victory in Arizona on Friday, Democrats now...
Doug Mastriano has yet to concede Pa. governor’s race almost 2 days after it’s called
HARRISBURG — Republican Doug Mastriano had yet to concede Pennsylvania’s gubernatorial election nearly two days after it was called for Democrat Josh Shapiro despite members of his own party calling for him to do so. The race wasn’t close. The Associated Press declared Shapiro the winner just...
US judge in Texas strikes down Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan
A U.S. judge in Texas on Thursday blocked President Joe Biden’s plan to provide millions of borrowers with up to $20,000 apiece in federal student loan forgiveness — a program that was already on hold as a federal appeals court in St. Louis considers a separate lawsuit by six states challenging it.
Veterans Day 2022: What’s open, what’s closed on Friday? UPS, FedEx, banks, mail delivery, stock markets, stores, restaurants
Veterans Day 2022 is Friday, Nov. 11. It is an annual day to honor men and women who served in the U.S. military. Veterans Day, which celebrates the service of all military veterans, is sometimes confused with Memorial Day, the holiday in late May that honors those who died while serving in the military.
Northwestern football gets lone 4th-quarter score in wild semifinal win over Notre Dame
The Northwestern and Notre Dame football teams combined for 36 points in an action-packed third quarter of their District 11 Class 3A semifinal on Thursday night. But, in the fourth quarter, the points fest settled down and the Tigers scored the only touchdown of the final 12 minutes to book a trip to the district championship game.
Lehigh Valley weather: Mild but windy Saturday heralds cooldown
Unseasonable warmth sticks around for one more day Saturday, with lower humidity than Friday, before cooler temperatures move into the Lehigh Valley, the National Weather Service says. Rainfall on Friday from the remnant low of Tropical Cyclone Nicole dumped anywhere from 1.05 to 1.77 inches of rain across Lehigh County,...
Things to do in Lehigh Valley this weekend and beyond (Nov. 11-17)
WHAT’S GOING ON? Here is a small sample of area happenings you may want to check out in the coming days. BETHLEHEM “Starstruck: An American Tale,” works by artist-in-residence Shimon Attie, through Dec. 3. Lehigh University Art Galleries, 420 E. Packer Ave. luag.lehigh.edu/exhibitions/starstruck-american-tale, 610-758-3615. COOPERSBURG “Opportunities That...
N.J. bear hunt returning soon as Murphy says he will end his ban
UPDATE: I will sue Murphy to stop looming bear hunt in N.J., former top Democrat says. Gov. Phil Murphy has reversed course on a years-long promise to end the state’s annual bear hunt, clearing the way for it to resume as early as next month, he told NJ Advance Media on Thursday.
Lights in Greenawalds opens this weekend with kickoff event that’s been on hiatus for 3 years
Mike Yellak took a few years off from the party celebrating the annual opening of Lights in Greenawalds, but he’s again planning to celebrate the lighting up of his whole block for the holiday season. And the event is happening this weekend. Yellak will plug in the 100,000-plus lights...
Lehigh Valley Health Network to drop Aetna insurance (UPDATE)
The Lehigh Valley Health Network has announced it will stop accepting Aetna insurance next year. The announcement on the health network website says the health network notified Aetna on Thursday, Nov. 10, that it would terminate its relationship, although Aetna’s corporate spokesman says negotiations are ongoing. Aetna hopes to resolve the impasse, he said.
LehighValleyLive.com
Easton, PA
78K+
Followers
29K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT
Lehighvalleylive.com is the Lehigh Valley's source for breaking news, sports, jobs, real estate, autos, entertainment and more! https://www.lehighvalleylive.com/https://www.lehighvalleylive.com
Comments / 0