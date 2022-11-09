Read full article on original website
ZDNet
Black Friday iPad deals: The iPad Pro and iPad Mini are already on sale
The holiday shopping season has finally arrived, and with it, discounts galore. Although Black Friday isn't until the end of this month, there are already great deals to be had on your favorite tech products. While Apple rarely has discounts on its devices, you can find deals like $100 off...
Which iPad should you buy on Black Friday? Find the right tablet for you
We're running through every model so you can work out which iPad you should buy on Black Friday.
The latest iPad Pro, AirPods Pro and Apple Watch models are all on sale right now
If you’ve been looking to upgrade your tech with the latest Apple products, now is a great time to do so. The latest iPad Pro, AirPods Pro and Apple Watch models are all on sale right now at Amazon, matching and beating some of the lowest prices we’ve seen. If you can’t wait for Black Friday, this is a great opportunity to save on Apple products on almost anyone’s wish list.
Phone Arena
Verizon's early Black Friday deals include free phones, free tablets, free watches, and free buds
Verizon is joining the likes of Best Buy and Walmart in the early Black Friday 2022 arena, fighting to convince as many new and existing customers as possible to pay for "premium" unlimited plans for as long as possible by not charging anything for the devices you actually choose to put on said plans this holiday season.
laptopmag.com
Walmart early Black Friday tablet deal: Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite for just $109
Walmart Black Friday deals are here with stellar discounts on Samsung tablets. If you want the best iPad alternative at an affordable price, this deal is sure to motivate you. For example, you can get the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite for $109 (opens in new tab) at Walmart. It normally costs $159, so that's $50 off and its lowest price ever. This is one of the best early Black Friday tablet deals going on right now. You may also purchase it directly from Samsung (opens in new tab) for the same price.
Walmart has a Black Friday iPad Air deal that’s too good to pass up
Black Friday 2022 is just over three weeks away, and retailers are already running plenty of early Black Friday deals. Walmart is one of the stores eager to offer customers early discounts, and the retailer just dropped an amazing iPad Air 4 deal that Black Friday shoppers shouldn’t miss.
pocketnow.com
Apple’s 9th generation iPad is available for just $269
Apple has announced a couple of new products that will get tons of users excited, as we have received a new entry-level iPad and a new iPad Pro. The new 10th generation iPad comes with a new design, a larger 10.9-inch Liquid Retina Display, Apple’s A14 Bionic chip, and a $446 price tag, while the Pro models receive a new M2 processor, but they keep the same design and pricing.
TechRadar
Today's best Apple deals ahead of Black Friday: AirPods, Apple Watch, iPads, more
Are you looking to save some cash on Apple devices ahead of Black Friday? While the official Black Friday deals event doesn't land until November, Amazon is offering some fantastic prices on AirPods, MacBooks, iPads, and more, and we're rounding up the top offers for you below. Some of today's...
Early Apple Watch Black Friday deals 2022 — best sales to shop right now
From the Series 8 to the SE, here are the best Apple Watch Black Friday deals you can shop right now.
pocketnow.com
Apple’s 2022 11-inch iPad Pro is already on sale
Readers like you help support Pocketnow. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today’s best deals conclude with some of the best tablets on the market, as Amazon is letting you score cool savings on Apple’s latest 11-inch iPad Pro, iPad Air, and more.
The feature-packed Amazfit GTR 3 Pro is just $139.99 at Amazon right now
There's 39% off this powerful GPS sports watch at Amazon ahead of Black Friday
Science Focus
Black Friday Sonos: The best deals on speakers in 2022
Looking for a saving on Sonos and its popular home speakers? Black Friday could be the best time to make a purchase. With Black Friday fast approaching, this is a great time to save on a number of different products. If you've had your mind on improving your audio setup, or even just getting a small speaker for campouts and trips away, one of the best options will be Sonos.
ZDNet
The perfect, portable travel charging kit for Apple fans
I tend to go through phases of traveling heavy and traveling light. Right now, I prefer the convenience and ease of traveling light, and that means no unnecessarily large chargers, enormous cables, or hefty power banks. Here's the kit I've put together instead. It's small, lightweight, portable, and perfect when...
Phone Arena
Discounted Galaxy A13 becomes one of the cheapest entry points to 5G and Android 13
Samsung's capable budget phone, the Galaxy A13 5G, is marked down by 20 percent at Amazon today, making it even cheaper than it already was. If you want an inexpensive entry point to 5G, the Galaxy A13 5G is one of your best bets. It sports a big 6.5 inches LCD screen with a higher-than-average refresh rate of 90Hz for smoother scrolling and animations.
yankodesign.com
Top 10 Apple Watch accessories for the ultimate tech enthusiasts
Currently, the Apple Watch is the most popular watch globally, and this honestly doesn’t come as much of a surprise when you consider the number of people you see jogging or walking on the street with their Apple Watch armed on their wrists. In celebration of this one-of-a-kind watch, we’ve curated a collection of nifty accessories that will perfectly complement your beloved Apple Watch. From the most inventive Apple Watch charging dock you’ll ever see to an Apple Watch nightstand that mimics the iMac G3– we’ve put together a range of diverse and interesting Apple Watch accessories that even hardcore Apple lovers will go gaga over!
9to5Mac
Deal: Apple’s M2 MacBook Air/Pro $150 off, iPad mini 6 hits $400, Belkin MagSafe gear, more
All of today’s best deals are now up for the taking and headlined by $150 discount on Apple’s latest M2 MacBook Air and Pro. That’s alongside a chance to save $99 on iPad mini 6 at near all-time low pricing, as well as Belkin’s new 3-in-1 MagSafe stand with Apple Watch fast charging hitting $135 thanks to a rare discount. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.
Consumer Reports.org
Best Early Black Friday Deals on Luggage Right Now
If you’re planning a trip for the holidays and like to travel light—or very light—you’ll want a bag that’s budget friendly and performs well in CR’s evaluations of carry-on suitcases, weekender bags, backpacks, and slim wallets. The good news is that, thanks to a...
Albany Herald
The Best Salt Lamps of 2022
Himalayan Salt Lamps are a great way to add warm light to any space. While any scientific evidence that salt lamps can boost your mood, reduce respiratory symptoms or help you sleep is hard to find, those who use the lamps make these claims and more.
Phone Arena
Best Buy has one Surface Pro 8 model (with keyboard) on sale at a huge Black Friday 2022 discount
The wait is finally over for Black Friday bargain hunters in love with the productivity of Windows 11 and versatility of Surface Pro devices... interested in purchasing one very specific version of last year's 2-in-1 Pro 8 powerhouse (with a nifty keyboard included). We're talking about a 256GB storage configuration...
Nintendo Switch deals for Black Friday 2022: Best early offers on consoles, games and bundles
Gamers, get your joy-con fingers ready. Black Friday is just a few weeks away, and for some retailers, the sale has already started. This Black Friday season, you’re going to be able to scoop up a bargain on some of the best Nintendo Switch games, Switch accessories and, yes, even a Nintendo Switch OLED console.If you’ve been living inside a green warp pipe for the past 10 years and don’t know what Black Friday is, it’s the biggest sale extravaganza of the year, seeing deals and discounts on tech, beauty products, home appliances, Apple, gaming, TVs, laptops and much more.Follow live: The best early Black Friday 2022...
