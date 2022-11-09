Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Oak Ridge, Tennessee the secret city that build the atomic bomb that ended WWIISara BOak Ridge, TN
Pastors Urge Patience as Nation Awaits Election ResultsAdvocate AndyKnoxville, TN
Women’s Basketball: No. 14 Ohio State opens season with 87-75 win over No. 5 TennesseeThe LanternColumbus, OH
This Huge Flea Market in Tennessee is a Must-VisitJoe MertensKodak, TN
Man pulls out an AK-47 and lands himself in jail over a $6 pizzaRickyKnoxville, TN
Related
earnthenecklace.com
Beth Haynes Leaving WBIR: Where’s the Veteran Knoxville Anchor Going?
For two decades, Beth Haynes has brought all the local and national news coverage to Knoxville residents. Her viewers can’t picture a time without the veteran journalist on WBIR-TV’s Channel 10 News, but they will have to get used to it now. Beth Haynes announced that she is leaving WBIR in November 2022. WBIR viewers naturally want to know where Haynes is going next and if this is retirement for her. They hope to see her on broadcast soon and hope she will stay in Knoxville. Find out what Beth Haynes said about her departure from WBIR Channel 10 News here.
wvlt.tv
How you can help UT break a world record
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - To honor 30 years of recycling at the University of Tennessee, Eastman and the university are hoping to break a world record. On Saturday, Nov. 12, when the Vols play Missouri at Neyland stadium, they want everyone to recycle everything they can. “We are challenging everyone...
WATE
Pound of coleslaw thrown out at New Tazewell food truck
More than a dozen health violations were checked off during a recent health inspection at a mobile restaurant operating out of Clairborne County. Pound of coleslaw thrown out at New Tazewell food …. More than a dozen health violations were checked off during a recent health inspection at a mobile...
As 'Rocky Top' Turns 50, Fans are Still Split on One Lyric
Rocky top. It's an iconic song at every University of Tennessee home football game. Nothing rocks Neyland Stadium quite like the timeless song by the Osborne Brothers. Hearing 100,000 deep belt out that collective "WOOO" is enough to rock any quarterback's confidence. Rocky top has been a staple in Knoxville...
WATE
Yassin’s Falafel House opening new location in Blount County
Yassin’s Falafel House has become a popular place to get delicious falafel, shawarma, Gyro and more at their two locations in Downtown Knoxville and Cedar Bluff. Now, the business is expanding its reach outside of Knoxville. Yassin’s Falafel House opening new location in Blount …. Yassin’s Falafel House...
6 free things to do in East Tennessee Nov. 11-13
There are some free events to attend this weekend, including events that honor the U.S. military.
WATE
"Support your veterans. They're always in need," Veterans celebrated in Morristown with annual parade
Over 3,000 veterans call Hamblen County home and the rain didn't hold anyone back from celebrating them in Morristown Friday night. “Support your veterans. They’re always in need,” …. Over 3,000 veterans call Hamblen County home and the rain didn't hold anyone back from celebrating them in Morristown...
School districts across East Tennessee close because of illnesses
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — School districts across East Tennessee have closed over the past two weeks because of illnesses. The East Tennessee Children's Hospital said it's seeing cases of RSV and the flu climb, but their hospital isn't full. "We're seeing a lot of volume in the ER," said Dr....
WATE
More wildfires in Rockwood bring in firefighting efforts
Tennessee Department of Agriculture Division of Forestry and local crews are working two wildland fires, one of which had been a planned burn and the other that has cropped up overnight, along westbound Interstate 40 in Roane County on Rockwood Mountain. More wildfires in Rockwood bring in firefighting …. Tennessee...
wvlt.tv
East Tennessee farmer using tractor to raise money for a good cause
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An East Tennessee man is taking to the streets in a special way to raise money for a cause. Ron Lawrence is a farmer out of Loudon County. If you see a man on a tractor in East Tennessee, it could be him. Lawrence is riding...
WATE
Historical Market honors Rick-R-Tone Records
A new Tennessee state historical marker has been unveiled in Johnson City. The site marks the former home of Rich-R-Tone Records, described by the city as the first record label in the world dedicated to Bluegrass music. Historical Market honors Rick-R-Tone Records. A new Tennessee state historical marker has been...
WATE
Fort Dickerson Living History Weekend
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – This weekend experience the history of East Tennessee when Fort Dickerson Park transports visitors back to the days of the American Civil War. The Fort Dickerson Living History Weekend runs from 10am until 4pm on Saturday, November 12th and from 11am until 4:30pm on Sunday the 13th. Activities will include period authentic camping sites, infantry drilling with rifle firing demonstrations, ladies period fashions, battle reenactments, cannon firings, and a salute to all veterans including an American flag retirement ceremony.
Vols win in blowout against Missouri
The historic year for Tennessee football saw their seniors receive a worthy win for their last game inside Neyland Stadium as the Vols battled to a 66-24 victory over Missouri.
WATE
Jaylen McCoulough's case sent to Grand Jury
A criminal case involving Tennessee football player Jaylen McCollough has been bound over to a grand jury after differing testimonies were given in court Thursday morning. A criminal case involving Tennessee football player Jaylen McCollough has been bound over to a grand jury after differing testimonies were given in court Thursday morning.
WATE
Family reflects 1 year after Amber Alert for Noah Clare
November marks one year since Noah Clare’s mother was reunited with her son after his disappearance changed state law. Family reflects 1 year after Amber Alert for Noah …. November marks one year since Noah Clare’s mother was reunited with her son after his disappearance changed state law.
University of Tennessee students work to support STEM education in Knoxville
A class assignment is helping a group of University of Tennessee students pay it forward to next generation in Knoxville.
Veterans share special bond of service and music at Knoxville Bojangles
A group of East Tennessee veterans stay connected by playing music together in a very unique setting. Every man in the ensemble has served in the Navy, Army or Marine Corps. Their stage? A Bojangles in Knoxville.
wvlt.tv
Knoxville heat study reveals some areas run almost 16 degrees hotter
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - While the weather is cooling down now, a summer study revealed how much Knoxville can heat up. After months of work, the “Heat Watch” results are in, and now the focus on what needs to be done to protect the health of people in certain parts of town.
East TN wildfires flare up before Hurricane Nicole remnants arrive
Tennessee Division of Forestry reported 30 new fires on Wednesday, seven are actively burning.
wvlt.tv
Cleanup crew finds piece of history in river
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A group of volunteers found a message in a bottle after making a trip through the Tennessee River, standing the test of time. The glass bottle drifted through the water for almost 40 years and the letter it contained was written by an 11-year-old. It was...
Comments / 0