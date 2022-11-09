ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
earnthenecklace.com

Beth Haynes Leaving WBIR: Where’s the Veteran Knoxville Anchor Going?

For two decades, Beth Haynes has brought all the local and national news coverage to Knoxville residents. Her viewers can’t picture a time without the veteran journalist on WBIR-TV’s Channel 10 News, but they will have to get used to it now. Beth Haynes announced that she is leaving WBIR in November 2022. WBIR viewers naturally want to know where Haynes is going next and if this is retirement for her. They hope to see her on broadcast soon and hope she will stay in Knoxville. Find out what Beth Haynes said about her departure from WBIR Channel 10 News here.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

How you can help UT break a world record

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - To honor 30 years of recycling at the University of Tennessee, Eastman and the university are hoping to break a world record. On Saturday, Nov. 12, when the Vols play Missouri at Neyland stadium, they want everyone to recycle everything they can. “We are challenging everyone...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Pound of coleslaw thrown out at New Tazewell food truck

More than a dozen health violations were checked off during a recent health inspection at a mobile restaurant operating out of Clairborne County. Pound of coleslaw thrown out at New Tazewell food …. More than a dozen health violations were checked off during a recent health inspection at a mobile...
KNOXVILLE, TN
FanBuzz

As 'Rocky Top' Turns 50, Fans are Still Split on One Lyric

Rocky top. It's an iconic song at every University of Tennessee home football game. Nothing rocks Neyland Stadium quite like the timeless song by the Osborne Brothers. Hearing 100,000 deep belt out that collective "WOOO" is enough to rock any quarterback's confidence. Rocky top has been a staple in Knoxville...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Yassin’s Falafel House opening new location in Blount County

Yassin’s Falafel House has become a popular place to get delicious falafel, shawarma, Gyro and more at their two locations in Downtown Knoxville and Cedar Bluff. Now, the business is expanding its reach outside of Knoxville. Yassin’s Falafel House opening new location in Blount …. Yassin’s Falafel House...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

More wildfires in Rockwood bring in firefighting efforts

Tennessee Department of Agriculture Division of Forestry and local crews are working two wildland fires, one of which had been a planned burn and the other that has cropped up overnight, along westbound Interstate 40 in Roane County on Rockwood Mountain. More wildfires in Rockwood bring in firefighting …. Tennessee...
ROANE COUNTY, TN
WATE

Historical Market honors Rick-R-Tone Records

A new Tennessee state historical marker has been unveiled in Johnson City. The site marks the former home of Rich-R-Tone Records, described by the city as the first record label in the world dedicated to Bluegrass music. Historical Market honors Rick-R-Tone Records. A new Tennessee state historical marker has been...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WATE

Fort Dickerson Living History Weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – This weekend experience the history of East Tennessee when Fort Dickerson Park transports visitors back to the days of the American Civil War. The Fort Dickerson Living History Weekend runs from 10am until 4pm on Saturday, November 12th and from 11am until 4:30pm on Sunday the 13th. Activities will include period authentic camping sites, infantry drilling with rifle firing demonstrations, ladies period fashions, battle reenactments, cannon firings, and a salute to all veterans including an American flag retirement ceremony.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Jaylen McCoulough's case sent to Grand Jury

A criminal case involving Tennessee football player Jaylen McCollough has been bound over to a grand jury after differing testimonies were given in court Thursday morning. A criminal case involving Tennessee football player Jaylen McCollough has been bound over to a grand jury after differing testimonies were given in court Thursday morning.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Family reflects 1 year after Amber Alert for Noah Clare

November marks one year since Noah Clare’s mother was reunited with her son after his disappearance changed state law. Family reflects 1 year after Amber Alert for Noah …. November marks one year since Noah Clare’s mother was reunited with her son after his disappearance changed state law.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Cleanup crew finds piece of history in river

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A group of volunteers found a message in a bottle after making a trip through the Tennessee River, standing the test of time. The glass bottle drifted through the water for almost 40 years and the letter it contained was written by an 11-year-old. It was...
LENOIR CITY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy