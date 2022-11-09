SARASOTA COUNTY (SNN TV) Nov. 11, 2022 - One of the most dangerous areas in the state for pedestrians continues to be so. A 32-yr-old female pedestrian was killed in Sarasota tonight. The woman died after being hit by a pick-up on Clark Rd, near Colonial Drive, just after 7 o'clock. Clark Road was shut down to one lane in each direction during the investigation and clean-up. No word on if any charges will be filed, or if there were any other injuries, but troopers do not suspect foul play.

