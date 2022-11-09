Read full article on original website
Related
snntv.com
Interested in the Medieval era? The Sarasota Medieval fair is back
MYAKKA CITY- If you’re interested in the Medieval era, the Woods of Mallaranny is the place to be this month. The 18th annual Sarasota Medieval Fair is back. The fair’s website is not exaggerating when they say you can enjoy the aroma of turkey legs and kettle corn here at the Sarasota Medieval Fair.
snntv.com
Sarasota Bradenton International Airport and Tropical Storm Nicole
The storm had minimal impact on SRQ airport. Sarasota Bradenton International Airport hasn’t had nearly as many canceled flights during tropical storm Nicole, compared to Hurricane Ian. There were only 2 canceled flights due to Tropical Storm Nicole, so far. And there were 90 canceled flights, during hurricane Ian.
snntv.com
Sarasota Police officer involved in crash with injuries
SARASOTA COUNTY (SNN) - A Sarasota police car was involved in a crash at the intersection of Fruitville Road and Tuttle Avenue Thursday night. Police closed off the intersection just before 10 pm. The officer was stopped at a red light. He received information and needed to respond to a...
snntv.com
32-yr-old woman hit and killed on Clark Road
SARASOTA COUNTY (SNN TV) Nov. 11, 2022 - One of the most dangerous areas in the state for pedestrians continues to be so. A 32-yr-old female pedestrian was killed in Sarasota tonight. The woman died after being hit by a pick-up on Clark Rd, near Colonial Drive, just after 7 o'clock. Clark Road was shut down to one lane in each direction during the investigation and clean-up. No word on if any charges will be filed, or if there were any other injuries, but troopers do not suspect foul play.
snntv.com
Friday Football Fever: Playoffs - Regional Quarterfinals
BRADENTON (SNN-TV) - Another week means another edition of Friday Football Fever. The Fever is the exclusive home of high school football highlights on the Suncoast, and tonight we come at you with a postseason focus and flair. Suncoast Scoreboard:. Sarasota 30, Manatee 20. Venice 87, Riverdale 20. Lehigh 31,...
Comments / 0