ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WNCT

Talkin’ Preps: NCPreps publisher talks state playoffs, start of basketball season

By Courtney Layton
WNCT
WNCT
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NT73e_0j53Xfh000

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The NCHSAA state football playoffs continue each week until the state finals on Dec. 9-10. On top of the football postseason, the start of basketball is right around the corner.

This week, because of some anticipated bad weather from tropical system Nicole, the playoff schedule has been adjusted. Most of the games in Eastern North Carolina will now be played on Thursday. You can click here to see the complete playoff pairings.

Touchdown Friday: Weather altering playoff schedule

NCPreps.com publisher Deana King shared some thoughts of the games from the playoffs that impressed her this past week and how teams look going into their second round of games.

King also mentioned basketball season coming in hot and the important tournaments from around the state, including the 2022 Carmel Christan Tip-Off Classic .

Click the video above to see more.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

Related
WNCT

1st winter storm of season rolling through Montana, Dakotas

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — The first winter storm of the season to blast off from the Rockies was unloading its energy Thursday primarily in North Dakota, where it could dump up to 18 inches (46 centimeters) of snow and kick up winds as high as 50 mph (80 kph).
MONTANA STATE
WNCT

Latest: Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.
HENDERSON COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Common Cause works to uplift minority voters through HBCU fellowship program

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — They say the youth are the future. That’s why one North Carolina organization is investing time and money into them; specifically, disenfranchised Black and brown youth. Common Cause is a national, nonpartisan organization that works to ensure fair elections by holding those in power accountable through lobbying, litigation, and organizing. Bob […]
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WNCT

NC Space Grant announces new space education ambassadors

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — NC Space Grant announced the third annual class of the North Carolina Space Education Ambassadors program for this year. NASA Langley Research Center in Hampton, Va., collaborates with NCSEA to provide professional development to those interested in pursuing an education in STEM, giving ambassadors an opportunity to incorporate space education in […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

NC panel takes step advancing teacher license, pay changes

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina state commission agreed on Thursday to move forward with efforts to change how teachers are licensed and paid. In a close vote, members of the Professional Educator Preparation and Standards Commission voted to back a summary of licensure and compensation goals to pass along to the State Board […]
WNCT

Election observers caused few disturbances in NC

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — After widespread worries of unruly election observers led several North Carolina counties to ramp up security at the polls, the State Board of Elections received eight reports involving party-appointed observers – one on Election Day and seven during early voting. Overall, the state board received reports of 21 conduct violations, involving both observers […]
WNCT

Democratic Sen. Cortez Masto takes narrow lead in Nevada

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto took a narrow lead over Republican Adam Laxalt on Saturday night in Nevada’s closely watched Senate race, which could determine control of the chamber. The Associated Press has not yet declared a victor in the race as votes continue...
NEVADA STATE
WNCT

Democrats keep Senate majority as GOP push falters in Nevada

Democrats kept control of the Senate on Saturday, repelling Republican efforts to retake the chamber and making it harder for them to thwart President Joe Biden’s agenda. The fate of the House was still uncertain as the GOP struggled to pull together a slim majority there. Sen. Catherine Cortez...
NEVADA STATE
WNCT

Mark Kelly defeats Blake Masters in Arizona Senate race

Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.) is projected to win reelection to the Senate, defeating Republican Blake Masters in one of the preeminent battleground contests on the midterm map this year and putting Democrats one step closer to securing their majority. Kelly, who is completing the final two years of the late Sen. John McCain’s (R) term, […]
ARIZONA STATE
WNCT

Republican Georgia lieutenant governor: ‘The Trump drag factor is real’

Georgia Republican Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan on Thursday said associations with former President Trump hurt GOP candidates in this week’s midterm elections. While Republicans are still expected to capture the House, their majority is likely to be smaller than expected. The Senate, meanwhile, is still up in the air after several nominees endorsed by the […]
GEORGIA STATE
WNCT

Nevada’s Clark County responds to Trump election claims

Nevada’s Clark County on Thursday hit back at former President Trump’s claims that the local voting system was “corrupt” amid the tense wait for results on the state’s Senate seat. Trump’s favored Republican nominee Adam Laxalt is slightly ahead of Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto...
CLARK COUNTY, NV
WNCT

Trump ally Marjorie Taylor Greene: DeSantis should stay put as governor

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), a close ally of former President Trump, says Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) should stay on as governor amid rumors that he could challenge Trump for the GOP nomination in 2024.  Greene did not directly mention DeSantis’s potential interest in a 2024 run in a Twitter thread on Friday but […]
FLORIDA STATE
WNCT

Unsettled California races could tip US House control

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The outcome in a string of closely matched California U.S. House races that could play into control of the chamber remained unsettled Friday, as millions of ballots remained uncounted in the nation’s most populous state. More than a dozen races in the state remained...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WNCT

WNCT

36K+
Followers
25K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy