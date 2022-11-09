Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
selmasun.com
Second Saturday at Sturdivant is tomorrow
Second Saturday at Sturdivant Hall in Selma is tomorrow from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The family friendly event will have a tailgate with a single admission ticket for $30 and tailgate tents for $150 that can be reserved by emilymadkins@gmail.com. A wing cookoff contest will be held as well....
selmasun.com
OBITUARY: Johnny M. Hughes
Johnny M. Hughes, age 72 of Selma, passed away at Selma Health and Rehab in Selma on Nov. 4. Graveside services were Nov. 7 at Pineview Memory Gardens in Valley Grande. The family received friends at the Selma Funeral Home.
selmasun.com
Omega Psi Phi Fraternity announces activities for Achievement Week
The Omega Chi Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Incorporated in Selma has announced their activities for 2022 Achievement Week. This occasion is observed every November to recognized those who have "contributed to the community uplift." The 2022 event will focus on issues of gun violence, drug use and poverty.
selmasun.com
Trade labs to open in Selma, Linden
By the first of the year, the Black Belt Community Development Corporation will open Community Skill Trade and Educational Labs in Selma and Linden. . These centers will connect students with resources needed to accomplish educational goals for their chosen career path that doesn’t involve going to college.
selmasun.com
OBITUARY: Lucille Fikes
Lucille Fikes, age 88 of Selma, passed away Oct. 31. Funeral services were held Nov. 5 at New Sister Spring Baptist Church in Selma. Interment followed at New Sister Spring Baptist Churchyard Cemetery.
selmasun.com
Cemetery Preservation Group to hold tree giveaway
Cemetery Preservation Group (CPG) will hold a tree giveaway at Valley Grande Walking Trail Park on Tuesday, Nov. 29 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. CPG received a grant from the Arbor Day Foundation, funded by International Paper, to give away 400 three-gallon trees. These include dogwood, white oak, blackgum, baldcypress and redbud.
selmasun.com
OBITUARY: Wanda Smiley Campbell
Wanda Smiley Campbell, age 62 of Selma, passed away Nov. 4. Services are incomplete at this time but will be announced at a later date by Randall Miller Funeral Services.
selmasun.com
OBITUARY: Shirley Ann Turner Casey
Shirley Ann Turner Casey, age 78, passed away at her daughter's home in Prattville on Oct. 28. Funeral services were Nov. 1, at the Selma Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. David Nichols officiating. Interment followed in Pineview Memory Gardens.
selmasun.com
Black Belt community leaders among others in DLI Executive Academy Fellows
Three community leaders from the Black Belt area were among others to be selected for the Delta Regional Authority (DRA) 2023 Delta Leadership Institute (DLI) Executive Academy Fellows. Those selected for the academy will go through a nine-month educational program where they will be taught how to address the issues...
selmasun.com
Montgomery County BOE votes to rename Robert E. Lee, Jefferson Davis high schools
The Montgomery County Board of Education voted rename Robert E. Lee and Jefferson Davis high schools to Dr. Percy Julian and Jag high schools respectively. According to WSFA it was a 5-2 decision from the board. Percy Julian was a chemist who was known for his synthesis of medicinal drugs...
selmasun.com
Selma City Schools to host community forum Wednesday to discuss 'issues affecting students'
Selma City Schools is hosting a forum on Wednesday to talk about "issues affecting our students" at Selma High auditorium. The forum "Selma Let's Unite for the Children" will include community leaders and take place at 5 p.m. It comes after a Selma High student died last week at the school of what could have been a fentanyl overdose.
selmasun.com
Student dies at Selma High School, three others taken to hospital | SPD Captain Interview
Selma, Al - Selma High mourns death of student on Tuesday. Selma City School officials released a statement Tuesday evening saying they are "devastated" by the death of a 16-year-old sophomore at Selma High. Reports say three other students went to Vaughan Regional Medical Center's emergency department to be looked...
selmasun.com
Garrett Coliseum in Montgomery to receive air conditioning, new seats
The Garrett Coliseum in Montgomery is reportedly due for air conditioning and new seats in the stadium. According to Wsfa.com the city's engineers and architects are working on how to finance air conditioning for the building. The city is looking for a way to fund replacing the 10,000 seats of...
selmasun.com
Montgomery to get electric car charging station from ADECA
A more than $2.45 million grant from the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (ADECA) will allow for a charging station for electric cars in Montgomery. 18 grants were given out, including $250,000 for the Montgomery Airport Authority to install a three-bay charging station at the Montgomery Regional Airport.
selmasun.com
20-year-old woman shot to death in Selma
Selma police have launched an investigation into the shooting death of a 20-year-old woman. According to Alabama News Network, the victim has been identified as Alvineisha Carter. The incident occurred around 9 p.m. on Thursday night at the 600 block of Martin Luther King Avenue. No suspects have been arrested...
selmasun.com
Short-staffed Morgan Senators eliminated in second round of playoffs
A flu- and injury-hampered Morgan Academy Senators football team saw its run in the AISA Class AAA playoffs end Friday with a 42-8 second round loss to the Glenwood School Gators on the road. The Senators, who went 6-4 overall, 4-3 in regional play during the regular season, found themselves...
Comments / 0