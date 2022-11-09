No one has a family reunion quite like Julian Lennon. The singer and son of legendary Beatle John Lennon posted a picture of himself at the airport Saturday next to his famous father’s songwriting partner — the one and only Paul McCartney. “It’s Amazing who you run into in an airport Lounge!” he tweeted, alongside the black-and-white snap of himself with Macca. “None other than Uncle Paul…. So, so lovely, and what are the chances… Thankful….,” he wrote. In a second shot, McCartney, 80, is holding up a cellphone and pointing to it as it displays Julian’s most recent album, “Jude,” which was released in September. “Jude” is Lennon’s first album in more than a decade.

26 MINUTES AGO