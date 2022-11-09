Read full article on original website
Related
Paris Hilton Subtly Supports Johnny Depp Amid Rihanna Fashion Show Backlash
Paris Hilton seemingly showed her support for Johnny Depp amid backlash over his appearance in Rihanna's Savage X Fenty fashion show. The Pirates of the Caribbean actor, 59, made a nearly 40-second appearance in the Amazon Prime Video series while modeling pajamas, an olive green robe and layers of silver chain necklaces.
Britney Spears 'Needs an Image Makeover' One Year on From Conservatorship
Britney Spears needs an urgent "image makeover" as she marks the one-year anniversary since her conservatorship ended. After 13 years, the conservatorship that controlled all aspects of her life ended on November 21, 2021. Her father, Jamie Spears, petitioned for the conservatorship and had the final say over her health,...
Bride Excluding 'Distasteful' Stepmom From Wedding Planning Applauded
The Reddit user said her stepmom had made a disrespectful online post after she revealed her engagement.
Dad Who Kept His Affair Secret for 11 Years Slammed: "Take Responsibility"
"That sounds shattering. And just so sly and sneaky. It must change everything about how you view him and your life together," one user said.
'The Masked Singer' Unveils Gopher and Venus Flytrap—This Is Who They Are
Bride was the only costume on 'The Masked Singer' to make it through unmasked, meaning the identities of Gopher and Venus Flytrap have been revealed.
Hey Jude! Julian Lennon runs into Paul McCartney at the airport
No one has a family reunion quite like Julian Lennon. The singer and son of legendary Beatle John Lennon posted a picture of himself at the airport Saturday next to his famous father’s songwriting partner — the one and only Paul McCartney. “It’s Amazing who you run into in an airport Lounge!” he tweeted, alongside the black-and-white snap of himself with Macca. “None other than Uncle Paul…. So, so lovely, and what are the chances… Thankful….,” he wrote. In a second shot, McCartney, 80, is holding up a cellphone and pointing to it as it displays Julian’s most recent album, “Jude,” which was released in September. “Jude” is Lennon’s first album in more than a decade.
Woman Divorces Husband for Living a Second Life With His Ex-Wife
There is "plenty of blame to go around" and those involved "all contributed to a very complicated and painful situation," a therapist told Newsweek.
'Sister Wives' Fans Slam Robyn Over Comments About Christine Leaving Kody
"Sister Wives" fans aren't happy with Robyn Brown after the TLC star spoke about Christine and Kody's split in a new teaser for the show.
Bride Backed for Sharing Why She Didn't Want to Invite Kids to Her Wedding
"People don't understand that a wedding is not about anyone other than the bride and groom," one TikToker wrote in reply to the video with 13 million views.
Wife Divorcing Husband and Making Woman He Loved Her 'Best Friend' Cheered
"I'm more self-confident now," said the woman who befriended the woman her husband was in love with.
Guest Driving to Wedding Without Girlfriend Backed: 'Too Long To Get Ready'
"There is likely something else going on here and this particular situation is the most visible symptom," a licensed professional counselor told Newsweek.
Skullcrusher Packs an Emotional Punch With Her 'Quiet' New Album
Indie folk musician Helen Ballentine, who goes by the moniker of Skullcrusher, recently released her debut full-length record 'Quiet the Room.'
What Sarah 'Fergie' Ferguson Has Said About Divorce From Prince Andrew
Sarah "Fergie" Ferguson and Prince Andrew were married for almost 10 years, until they announced their divorce in 1996.
Hollywood's Diversity 'Blacklash' Has Started, Says Producer Effie Brown
"America's sweetheart" Gabrielle Union shines in one of her grittiest roles yet in 'The Inspection'.
Newsweek
New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
117K+
Post
1031M+
Views
ABOUT
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 0