Britney Spears 'Needs an Image Makeover' One Year on From Conservatorship

Britney Spears needs an urgent "image makeover" as she marks the one-year anniversary since her conservatorship ended. After 13 years, the conservatorship that controlled all aspects of her life ended on November 21, 2021. Her father, Jamie Spears, petitioned for the conservatorship and had the final say over her health,...
Hey Jude! Julian Lennon runs into Paul McCartney at the airport

No one has a family reunion quite like Julian Lennon. The singer and son of legendary Beatle John Lennon posted a picture of himself at the airport Saturday next to his famous father’s songwriting partner — the one and only Paul McCartney. “It’s Amazing who you run into in an airport Lounge!” he tweeted, alongside the black-and-white snap of himself with Macca. “None other than Uncle Paul…. So, so lovely, and what are the chances… Thankful….,” he wrote.  In a second shot, McCartney, 80, is holding up a cellphone and pointing to it as it displays Julian’s most recent album, “Jude,” which was released in September. “Jude” is Lennon’s first album in more than a decade.
