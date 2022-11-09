Statewide: Kemp wins new term as governor; Republicans take all 'down ballot' races.

Gov. Brian Kemp speaks at a Greater Rome Board of Realtors meeting at Berry College on Sept. 7, 2022. File

Republican Gov. Brian Kemp won a second term in office Tuesday in a rematch of the 2018 gubernatorial race.

With 100% of the vote counted as of 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Kemp held a 53.44% to 45.85% margin over Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams.

Libertarian candidate Shane Hazel ran a distant third place with just 0.71% of the statewide vote.

“I appreciate the strong grassroots supporters we have had, literally from Claxton to Calhoun,” Kemp told a cheering crowd at the Coca-Cola Roxy across from Truist Park. “We would not be here without you. Thank you so much.”

Throughout the campaign, Kemp stressed his record of leading Georgia’s economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic. He credited the rebound to his decision to reopen businesses shut down by the virus sooner than governors in other states.

Kemp also touted his record on crime, including the creation of a multi-agency Crime Suppression Unit last year in the wake of a crime wave spawned by the pandemic and, more recently, the formation of a Gang Prosecution Unit in the attorney general’s office to target criminal street gangs.

On the campaign trail, Kemp reminded voters he was the driving force behind the 2019 “heartbeat” bill banning abortion after a fetal heartbeat is detected. But he stopped short of calling for even tighter restrictions on abortion favored by some Republicans.

Kemp pledged to double down on his tax-cutting agenda if he won a second term as governor by asking lawmakers to approve $2 billion in income and property tax rebates on top of the $1.6 billion tax rebate Georgians received this year.

Abrams told her supporters at rallies across the state that most of the benefits of Kemp’s tax cuts were going to upper-income Georgians, while the governor was missing an opportunity to help low- and middle-income families. She called for spending Georgia’s bulging $6.6 billion surplus instead on education, housing, and health care.

Abrams criticized Kemp for refusing to expand Georgia’s Medicaid program, a failure that was leaving 500,000 Georgians without affordable health insurance coverage and forcing hospitals across the state to close for lack of operating funds.

She also blamed the increase in violent crime on guns and accused Kemp of worsening the problem by backing legislation the General Assembly passed this year allowing Georgians to carry concealed firearms without a permit.

Kemp and Abrams also tussled over an election-reform law Abrams blasted as a voter suppression measure concocted by Republicans last year following Democratic wins in Georgia in 2020 and at the beginning of 2021. The governor characterized it as an election integrity measure aimed at making it harder to commit voter fraud.

Down-ballot races

Republicans swept the races for Georgia’s constitutional offices Tuesday, winning all seven down-ballot contests from lieutenant governor down to insurance and labor commissioner.

State Sen. Burt Jones, R-Jackson, ran ahead of Democrat Charlie Bailey in the contest for lieutenant governor, 51.42% to 46.40%, according to unofficial results. Libertarian Ryan Graham picked up 2.18% of the vote.

Jones was the only Republican on the statewide ticket who took part in former President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election in Georgia. He served on an alternate slate of electors that was poised to hand the state’s 16 electoral votes to Trump if any of the lawsuits filed on behalf of Trump after Democrat Joe Biden’s victory in Georgia had moved forward.

Bailey ran unsuccessfully for attorney general four years ago and was planning to again this year before he changed his mind and decided to become a candidate for lieutenant governor.

Republican Attorney General Chris Carr won a second full term as Georgia’s top lawyer. Carr led Democratic state Sen. Jen Jordan, D-Atlanta, 51.89% to 46.58%. Libertarian Martin Cowen was third at 1.53%.

Then-Gov. Nathan Deal appointed Carr attorney general in 2016. He was elected to a full four-year term two years later.

GOP Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger defeated Democratic state Rep. Bee Nguyen, D-Atlanta, 53.25% to 43.96%. Libertarian Ted Metz trailed at 2.78%.

Raffensperger burnished his image as a political straight shooter when he refused to intervene in the 2020 presidential election after Trump called him in early January of last year and urged him to “find” the 11,780 votes the then-president needed to carry Georgia.

In the race for state School Superintendent, Republican Richard Woods defeated Democratic challenger Alisha Thomas Searcy 54.22% to 45.78%. Woods was first elected superintendent in 2014.

Incumbent state Insurance Commissioner John King won a first full term in that office, leading Democratic challenger Janice Laws Robinson 54.12% to 45.88%. Gov. Brian Kemp appointed then-Doraville Police Chief King to the post in 2019 after then-Insurance Commissioner Jim Beck was indicted for fraud and money laundering.

State Sen. Tyler Harper, R-Ocilla, was elected agriculture commissioner, 53.1% to 44.8%, over Democrat Nakita Hemingway. Libertarian David Raudabaugh was third at 2.1%.

Current Agriculture Commissioner Gary Black opted not to seek reelection this year and instead launched an unsuccessful bid for the U.S. Senate.

State Sen. Bruce Thompson, R-White, was elected labor commissioner over Democratic state Rep. William Boddie of East Point. Thompson had 52.2% of the vote compared to 45.2% for Boddie. Libertarian Emily Anderson was third with 2.6% of the vote.

The seat is being vacated by Republican Labor Commissioner Mark Butler, who decided not to run for a fourth term.

No Democrat has won a statewide constitutional office in Georgia since 2006.