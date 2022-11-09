ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Texas busing 50 migrants to Philadelphia without warning

A bus carrying around 50 migrants departed Texas bound for Philadelphia on Saturday, according to several news outlets. Texas officials did not contact Philadelphia ahead of busing the 50-52 individuals seeking asylum, rather Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney learned the news from a community partner, according to CBS Philadelphia. The city...
The Nov. 8 election results brought a sign of relief in Pennsylvania | Opinion

Looking through the mountain of news stories following the midterm elections, I came across a completely unrelated article from “The Guardian.”. The article reports that archeologists have uncovered the oldest known sentence written in an actual alphabet. The sentence is engraved on an ivory comb with large teeth for untangling hair and smaller teeth for removing lice and insect eggs. The comb which dates back to 1700 BC, was found in Canaan, a part of the ancient kingdom of Judah. Here is what scientists believe is the oldest discovered sentence in Western civilization:
What a difference a map makes: Ds and Rs say redistricting had lots to do with Pa. House outcomes

Sometime next week, Democrats may have control of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives for the first time since 2010. And the person they may want to thank for that - more than Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro, U.S. Sen.-elect John Fetterman, former President Donald J. Trump or any of the other leading lights in this campaign cycle - is one Mark Nordenberg.
Senate control may come down to Nevada as vote counting nears end

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada’s ballot count is entering its final act and may determine which party controls the U.S. Senate. If Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto finishes ahead, her party will have a majority in the upper chamber thanks to Vice President Kamala Harris’ tiebreaking vote. If Republican challenger Adam Laxalt wins, the GOP will have a shot at picking up its 51st Senate seat and a straight majority in next month’s Georgia runoff election. Saturday is the last day mail ballots can arrive and be counted in Nevada. Election officials are hustling to get through a backlog of tens of thousands of remaining votes.
Cortez Masto wins in Nevada; Democrats clinch control of Senate

Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto won election to a second term representing Nevada on Saturday, defeating Republican Adam Laxalt to clinch the party’s control of the chamber for the next two years of Joe Biden’s presidency. With Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly’s victory in Arizona on Friday, Democrats now...
