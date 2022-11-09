Read full article on original website
Powerball $47 million jackpot (11/12/22): When and how to find out if you’ve won
No one won the big $20 million Powerball drawing from Wednesday night. So tonight, Saturday, Nov. 12 at 10:59 p.m. EDT — you’ll have a chance to win millions more! Below is how you can livestream and find out how much the lottery is (really). How long do...
Texas busing 50 migrants to Philadelphia without warning
A bus carrying around 50 migrants departed Texas bound for Philadelphia on Saturday, according to several news outlets. Texas officials did not contact Philadelphia ahead of busing the 50-52 individuals seeking asylum, rather Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney learned the news from a community partner, according to CBS Philadelphia. The city...
Pennsylvania high school football scores for Friday, Nov. 11, 2022
CV hosts Manheim Township in a 2022 D3 quarterfinal football playoff game — Class 6A. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
The Nov. 8 election results brought a sign of relief in Pennsylvania | Opinion
Looking through the mountain of news stories following the midterm elections, I came across a completely unrelated article from “The Guardian.”. The article reports that archeologists have uncovered the oldest known sentence written in an actual alphabet. The sentence is engraved on an ivory comb with large teeth for untangling hair and smaller teeth for removing lice and insect eggs. The comb which dates back to 1700 BC, was found in Canaan, a part of the ancient kingdom of Judah. Here is what scientists believe is the oldest discovered sentence in Western civilization:
What a difference a map makes: Ds and Rs say redistricting had lots to do with Pa. House outcomes
Sometime next week, Democrats may have control of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives for the first time since 2010. And the person they may want to thank for that - more than Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro, U.S. Sen.-elect John Fetterman, former President Donald J. Trump or any of the other leading lights in this campaign cycle - is one Mark Nordenberg.
Rare disciplinary case against Pa. doctor offers glimpse into big business of medical marijuana cards
HARRISBURG — When Bette Grey considered using cannabis to help with chronic pain last year, she turned to the nationwide medical marijuana card company Veriheal. The company connected her to Theodore Colterelli, a Pennsylvania doctor who had the power to decide whether patients qualify for the state’s medical marijuana program.
Merry Million: Scratch-off ticket sold in central Pa. wins top prize
A “We Wish You a Merry Million” scratch-off ticket worth $1 million was sold in York County, the Pennsylvania Lottery announced. Big Mouth on the Run on North George Street, West York, will receive a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket. The scratch-off ticket sells for $20,...
‘Massive forest fire’ contained in heart of Pennsylvania Elk Range
Fire crews from the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources spent Thursday afternoon mopping up hotspots and monitoring the scene of what had been a “massive forest fire” burning through the heart of the Pennsylvania Elk Range a half-day earlier. The fire, which burned a couple of...
Dead lawmaker elected in western Pa. district spurs fraud conspiracies
Editor’s note: This story has been updated to reflect the Green Party candidate, Zarah Livingston, has received 14.11 % of the vote. A long-serving Democratic state House member easily won re-election in suburban Pittsburgh on Tuesday -even though he had been dead for a month. State Rep. Tony DeLuca,...
Pa. High School Football Report Podcast: About that wild District 3 Class 6A bracket
Some evidence that this version of the District 3 6A tournament could be one wild carnival exists from the previous 10 weeks of action. No. 4 Cumberland Valley and No. 5 Manheim Township meet again after the Eagles escaped the Blue Streaks 31-27 on opening weekend. Township, of course, handed No. 3 Harrisburg one of its two losses.
Senate control may come down to Nevada as vote counting nears end
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada’s ballot count is entering its final act and may determine which party controls the U.S. Senate. If Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto finishes ahead, her party will have a majority in the upper chamber thanks to Vice President Kamala Harris’ tiebreaking vote. If Republican challenger Adam Laxalt wins, the GOP will have a shot at picking up its 51st Senate seat and a straight majority in next month’s Georgia runoff election. Saturday is the last day mail ballots can arrive and be counted in Nevada. Election officials are hustling to get through a backlog of tens of thousands of remaining votes.
No concession, but Mastriano acknowledges Pa. governor’s race is over
It’s been four days since the election and Republican Doug Mastriano has yet to concede the governor’s race to Democrat Josh Shapiro. But on Friday night, in his first public statements, since the election Mastriano struck a tone that he recognized the race was over. In a 20-minute...
Fetterman names Senate veterans as transition committee co-chairs
U.S. Sen.-elect John Fetterman has named two experienced Senate staffers as his transition committee co-chairs. In a statement, Fetterman said that Adam Jentleson and Kristen Gentile will lead the transition as Fetterman prepares to take over the seat held by retiring Sen. Pat Toomey and organize Fetterman’s Washington, D.C, and Pennsylvania offices.
Control of Pa. House comes down to two excruciatingly close contests
There was no finality today in the battle for majority control of the Pennsylvania state House of Representatives.
Arizona Senate winner: Time to let go of `conspiracies of the past’
PHOENIX — Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly urged Arizonans to let go of “conspiracies of the past” on Saturday, calling for unity a day after winning reelection to a crucial Senate seat. Arizona was central to former President Donald Trump’s push to overturn the 2020 election and cast...
Wilson at Harrisburg playoff football live stream: Watch here
After 10 weeks of hard-fought regular season action, playoff football is returning to Severance Field. On Friday, the Cougars open up their District 3 6A playoff run with a rematch of the 2021 district title game, as Harrisburg looks to once again top the Wilson Bulldogs.
Inability to access Pa. records delayed identification of shooting victims, coroner says
WILLIAMSPORT – The Lycoming County coroner blames an action taken by a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation official two years ago for delaying positive identification of the four individuals killed in Saturday’s shooting rampage. Coroner Charles E. Kiessling Jr. was referring to the decision of Kurt J. Myers, deputy...
Cortez Masto wins in Nevada; Democrats clinch control of Senate
Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto won election to a second term representing Nevada on Saturday, defeating Republican Adam Laxalt to clinch the party’s control of the chamber for the next two years of Joe Biden’s presidency. With Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly’s victory in Arizona on Friday, Democrats now...
Doug Mastriano has yet to concede Pa. governor’s race almost 2 days after it’s called
HARRISBURG — Republican Doug Mastriano had yet to concede Pennsylvania’s gubernatorial election nearly two days after it was called for Democrat Josh Shapiro despite members of his own party calling for him to do so. The race wasn’t close. The Associated Press declared Shapiro the winner just...
Josh Shapiro will be Pa.’s next governor. It promises to be his biggest challenge yet.
HARRISBURG — Democrat Josh Shapiro won big in Tuesday’s election, outperforming John Fetterman at the top of the ticket — and even President Joe Biden in 2020 — in almost every Pennsylvania county. But as he prepares to step into the state’s top job with an...
