Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Rebirthing Ceremony Gone Wrong: The Tragic Case of Candace NewmakerNikLincolnton, NC
Major supermarket chain opens another new store location in North CarolinaKristen WaltersCleveland, NC
New Food Lion Opens In ClevelandBryan DijkhuizenCleveland, NC
2022 N.C. Music Hall of Fame induction Ceremony Features Grammy-winning artistsAlexus BrownKannapolis, NC
Our trip to Sweet Tea Bed & Breakfast and the Hickory, North Carolina areaCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerHickory, NC
Related
Statesville Record & Landmark
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 12, 2022 in Statesville, NC
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Statesville area. It looks like it will be a mild 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 43% chance of rain. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit statesville.com for local news and weather.
WBTV
Prepare now for the possibility of severe weather from Nicole
IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - As Nicole passes through the Carolinas with heavy rain and strong winds, there’s also the possibility of more severe weather and the threat of an isolated tornado. Neighbors in Iredell County dealt with that in August of last year and would rather not see anything like that again.
TRACKING NICOLE: Remnants bring Tornado Watches, heavy rain to the Carolinas
ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app. The remnants of Nicole continue to get closer to us Friday morning with rounds of bigger downpours coming our way. There is currently...
Nicole hovers over NC mountains and foothills, leaving flooding in its wake
WATAUGA COUNTY, N.C. — Several areas in Boone and in Blowing Rock were flooded Friday from Nicole, which was a tropical depression by the time it reached North Carolina. Channel 9′s Dave Faherty saw residents who live near a creek, which had already flooded once Friday morning, with sandbags outside their doors.
WRDW-TV
6 stunning photos of the blood moon lunar eclipse over North Carolina
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – The total lunar eclipse blood moon gave stargazers an early-morning treat Tuesday. If you weren’t up early enough to catch it, we’ve got some breathtaking photos of the last total lunar eclipse for three years. All photos featured were ones in which viewers...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Iredell County restaurant inspections: Oct. 30-Nov. 5.
North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Oct. 30-Nov. 5. D Mart #6, 896 Oakridge Farm Highway, Mooresville, 93/A. Dunkin Donuts/Baskin Robbins, 842 Williamson Road, Mooresville, 98/A. Food Lion #2138 Produce 1650 E. Broad St., Statesville, 100/A. Hello Me Vietnamese Kitchen, 138 Village Drive Suite 103,...
Tanger Outlets Blowing Rock Announces 2022 Black Friday Weekend Hours
**MEDIA ADVISORY / VISUAL AND INTERVIEW OPPORTUNITIES**. Tanger Outlets Blowing Rock is gifting shoppers with extended Black Friday hours this season! Visitors looking to save on the best gifts and holiday styles can stop by the center for the deepest discounts of the year all weekend, starting Friday, Nov. 25 at 6 a.m. Top brands – including American Eagle, Vera Bradley and Gap – are stocked and ready with the perfect presents at the best value to fulfill everyone’s holiday wish lists.
Salisbury man killed in crash into tree near Statesville
IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — A 33-year-old man from Salisbury died in a crash that happened Thursday evening on a road to Statesville, North Carolina Highway Patrol told Channel 9. The crash happened at about 7:15 p.m. on Highway 70 near Triplett Road, which is about six miles east of...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Iredell County birth announcements
Editor’s note: did you have a baby at Davis Regional or Lake Norman Regional medical centers and want to see your announcement in the paper? Email the information and a copy of the birth certificate to news@statesville.com. If you had your baby at Iredell Memorial, they will send us...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Mooresville set to battle Butler in second round
Round two of the N.C. High School Athletic Association 4A state playoffs could be a soggy one in Mooresville. The Blue Devils (10-1), seeded No. 2 in the West, entertain No. 15 seed Butler (9-2) at 7:30 p.m. Friday. The forecast calls for rain with temperatures in the mid-60s. Butler...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Statesville neighbors: Obituaries for November 12
Read through the obituaries published today in Statesville Record and Landmark . (6) updates to this series since Updated 18 min ago.
Speed suspected in deadly Catawba County accident: Highway Patrol
Speed is believed to have been a contributing factor in a deadly accident in Catawba County Tuesday, NC State Highway Patrol said.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Christmas Celebration Concert scheduled in Taylorsville
TAYLORSVILLE — Studio3 Music School is again presenting the popular Christmas Celebration Concert in Taylorsville. "Studio3 is proud to present music to celebrate the season and bring joy to the soul," said Kathy Estes, music director. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Dr. NailaRashida Frye joins Lake Norman OB'GYN
Piedmont HealthCare welcomed Dr. NailaRashida Frye, M.D., to Lake Norman OB/GYN. Frye joined the practice alongside tenured Piedmont HealthCare shareholders, Dr. James Wilson, Dr. James Al-Hussaini, Dr. Grant Miller, Dr. Katie Collins, Dr. Laura Arigo and Dr. Nicole Wellbaum. Frye discovered her passion for health care early on in life....
WBTV
A rural town 40 minutes from Charlotte wanted margaritas, so they passed a new law
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (Axios Charlotte) - In the tiny Rowan County town of Rockwell, you can now order a cocktail thanks to a voter referendum and one Mexican restaurant’s determination to serve margaritas. “Big changes are coming,” says Pedro Saldana, the manager of Los Jacubes, a Mexican restaurant in...
All three Charlotte city bonds have passed. Here's what that means
Three city bonds totaling $226 million appear to have easily passed in Charlotte, based on more than 250,000 votes. That means the city will be allowed to borrow the money from investors and spend it on three focus areas: local transportation, housing and neighborhood improvement. All three bonds passed by...
WBTV
Chase on Highway 29 in Cabarrus and Rowan leads to charges
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A 25-year-old Kannapolis woman was charged after deputies say she led them on a chase on Highway 29 in Cabarrus and Rowan counties. The incident happened on Monday night just after 8:00 p.m. Deputies say they were attempting a traffic stop on a Suzuki GSX-R1000 at Highway 29 near E. Church St. in China Grove.
WBTV
Manufacturing Day a success in Rowan County
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan EDC celebrated its fifth year of MFG DAY with a full week of activities from Oct. 17-21 in partnership with Rowan-Salisbury Schools (RSS). All week, middle and high school students toured Rowan County manufacturing operations – both in-person and digitally. Participants included...
Microsoft to invest $1B to build data centers in Catawba County
CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — Microsoft officials said Wednesday it is investing at least $1 billion for the phased development of four data centers in Catawba County over the next 10 years. The data centers will be in Conover, Hickory and Maiden, county officials said. Those include tracks of land...
luxury-houses.net
Listing for $15,995,000, World Class Equestrian Estate Offers the Ultimate in Luxury Living in Mooresville, NC
The Estate in Mooresville is a luxurious home with an amazing outdoor entertainment area including vanishing edge upper pool, pool house/cabana, now available for sale. This home located at 355 Pelham Ln, Mooresville, North Carolina; offering 5 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with 9,986 square feet of living spaces. Call Josh Tucker – Corcoran HM Properties – (Phone: 704-634-8323) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Mooresville.
Comments / 0