Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 12, 2022 in Statesville, NC

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Statesville area. It looks like it will be a mild 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 43% chance of rain. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit statesville.com for local news and weather.
WBTV

Prepare now for the possibility of severe weather from Nicole

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - As Nicole passes through the Carolinas with heavy rain and strong winds, there’s also the possibility of more severe weather and the threat of an isolated tornado. Neighbors in Iredell County dealt with that in August of last year and would rather not see anything like that again.
Statesville Record & Landmark

Iredell County restaurant inspections: Oct. 30-Nov. 5.

North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Oct. 30-Nov. 5. D Mart #6, 896 Oakridge Farm Highway, Mooresville, 93/A. Dunkin Donuts/Baskin Robbins, 842 Williamson Road, Mooresville, 98/A. Food Lion #2138 Produce 1650 E. Broad St., Statesville, 100/A. Hello Me Vietnamese Kitchen, 138 Village Drive Suite 103,...
Atlanta News

Tanger Outlets Blowing Rock Announces 2022 Black Friday Weekend Hours

**MEDIA ADVISORY / VISUAL AND INTERVIEW OPPORTUNITIES**. Tanger Outlets Blowing Rock is gifting shoppers with extended Black Friday hours this season! Visitors looking to save on the best gifts and holiday styles can stop by the center for the deepest discounts of the year all weekend, starting Friday, Nov. 25 at 6 a.m. Top brands – including American Eagle, Vera Bradley and Gap – are stocked and ready with the perfect presents at the best value to fulfill everyone’s holiday wish lists.
Statesville Record & Landmark

Iredell County birth announcements

Editor’s note: did you have a baby at Davis Regional or Lake Norman Regional medical centers and want to see your announcement in the paper? Email the information and a copy of the birth certificate to news@statesville.com. If you had your baby at Iredell Memorial, they will send us...
Statesville Record & Landmark

Mooresville set to battle Butler in second round

Round two of the N.C. High School Athletic Association 4A state playoffs could be a soggy one in Mooresville. The Blue Devils (10-1), seeded No. 2 in the West, entertain No. 15 seed Butler (9-2) at 7:30 p.m. Friday. The forecast calls for rain with temperatures in the mid-60s. Butler...
Statesville Record & Landmark

Christmas Celebration Concert scheduled in Taylorsville

TAYLORSVILLE — Studio3 Music School is again presenting the popular Christmas Celebration Concert in Taylorsville. "Studio3 is proud to present music to celebrate the season and bring joy to the soul," said Kathy Estes, music director. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher...
Statesville Record & Landmark

Dr. NailaRashida Frye joins Lake Norman OB'GYN

Piedmont HealthCare welcomed Dr. NailaRashida Frye, M.D., to Lake Norman OB/GYN. Frye joined the practice alongside tenured Piedmont HealthCare shareholders, Dr. James Wilson, Dr. James Al-Hussaini, Dr. Grant Miller, Dr. Katie Collins, Dr. Laura Arigo and Dr. Nicole Wellbaum. Frye discovered her passion for health care early on in life....
WBTV

Chase on Highway 29 in Cabarrus and Rowan leads to charges

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A 25-year-old Kannapolis woman was charged after deputies say she led them on a chase on Highway 29 in Cabarrus and Rowan counties. The incident happened on Monday night just after 8:00 p.m. Deputies say they were attempting a traffic stop on a Suzuki GSX-R1000 at Highway 29 near E. Church St. in China Grove.
WBTV

Manufacturing Day a success in Rowan County

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan EDC celebrated its fifth year of MFG DAY with a full week of activities from Oct. 17-21 in partnership with Rowan-Salisbury Schools (RSS). All week, middle and high school students toured Rowan County manufacturing operations – both in-person and digitally. Participants included...
luxury-houses.net

Listing for $15,995,000, World Class Equestrian Estate Offers the Ultimate in Luxury Living in Mooresville, NC

The Estate in Mooresville is a luxurious home with an amazing outdoor entertainment area including vanishing edge upper pool, pool house/cabana, now available for sale. This home located at 355 Pelham Ln, Mooresville, North Carolina; offering 5 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with 9,986 square feet of living spaces. Call Josh Tucker – Corcoran HM Properties – (Phone: 704-634-8323) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Mooresville.
