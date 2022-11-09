Read full article on original website
jerryratcliffe.com
Monmouth coach King Rice thought he was watching the second coming of Hunter in UVA freshman Dunn
Virginia fans got their first look at Ryan Dunn on Friday night, but for opposing coach King Rice, seeing Dunn was like deja vu all over again. “I told [his players] the last time I was in this building (UVA’s John Paul Jones Arena), was when the Hunter kid came off the bench from Philly and went crazy,” said Rice, the former North Carolina guard who is in his 12th year as head coach at Monmouth. “And I was like, who is this kid?”
NBC 29 News
Malachi Fields catches first career touchdown at UVA in Virginia’s disappointing 37-7 loss to Pittsburgh
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Former Monticello High School football star Malachi Fields caught his first career touchdown pass at Virginia in what was the lone bright spot in a disappointing 37-7 loss to Pittsburgh at Scott Stadium. The loss eliminates Virginia from bowl game consideration as the ‘Hoos drop to...
Section VI football champs: Bennett, Jamestown, Iroquois, Lackawanna, Randolph
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Bennett football team repeated as Section VI Class AA champions with a 36-10 victory against Lancaster on Friday night at Highmark Stadium, continuing to move past a controversial forfeiture of regular season victories on the hunt for a state title. Sectional championships also were won by Iroquois in Class B […]
UV Cavalier Daily
Sam Brunelle’s unorthodox return to Virginia comes at the dawn of a new era
Graduate student forward Sam Brunelle is no stranger to John Paul Jones Arena. She grew up a short drive away in Greene County, Va. and became a Virginia women’s basketball fan at the tail end of legendary Coach Debbie Ryan’s tenure. As she grew up, Brunelle made frequent trips to John Paul Jones with her family, getting so close to the program that she even served as a ball girl, dreaming of the day she might get the chance to take the court herself in an orange and blue uniform.
WHSV
High School Football Playoffs - Region Quarterfinals
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Scores and highlights from high school football region quarterfinals played on Thursday, November 10. Buffalo Gap faces Central Lunenburg in Region 1B Semifinal. Riverheads had a first-round bye and faces Sussex Central in Region 1B Semifinal. Region 2B. Strasburg 42, East Rockingham 0. Stuarts Draft 35,...
NBC 29 News
UVA Baseball Team and 1186 Legacy Foundation partner with the Boys and Girls Club
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The UVA Baseball Team is giving back to the community by mentoring some of its youngest fans. For three weeks, the team participated in after school baseball camps at the Boys and Girls Club of Central Virginia, with the last camp wrapping up on Wednesday, November 9.
Bye Cheerleading? Western New York School Makes Big Changes
A cheerleading team appears to have been disbanded by a school district in Western New York. The situation unfolded in the Cheektowaga Central School District. The cheerleading team coaches, Sierra Gray and Kayla Hutcheson, were allegedly told by the district that the teams would “no longer be able to cheer for winter sports on Tuesday,” according to WKBW.
NBC 29 News
Nona’s Italian Cucina wins Made in Virginia award
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Nona’s Italian Cucina has been awarded the 2022 Made in Virginia award for its pasta sauce. The magazine received more than 200 entries from all across Virginia. Nona’s Italian Cucina is a Charlottesville small business that all started in Italy in 1990. Owner Yvonne Cunningham...
NBC 29 News
PVCC student-run comedy show premiers Nov. 11 and 12
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Students at PVCC are putting together a comedy show. The show is called “13 Ways to Screw Up Your College Interview.”. The student-run comedy show has novice and veteran actors playing wacky students interviewing to get into college but making a mess of things along the way.
NBC 29 News
Burlington Coat Factory makes a big donation to local school
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A new store in Albemarle County brings with it a new donation to help out an elementary school. On Friday, November 11, Burlington Coat Factory opened its doors in the Rio Hill Shopping Center. At the ribbon cutting, the company gave a check to Greenbrier Elementary...
NBC 29 News
Impact of same day voter registration Charlottesville and Albemarle County
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Same day voter registration has made it easier for people to show up and cast their vote. There was a large turnout for a midterm, especially at precincts with high student population. Charlottesville General Registrar and Director of Elections Taylor Yowell says there was a large...
The Daily South
The Best Things To Do In Orange, Virginia
In Orange, Virginia, amber hills of grain melt into purple vineyard vines. It’s where horse farms neighbor tiny villages, and fried chicken is as likely to be on the menu as a crab cake. It’s where people like James Madison made his family homestead and developed his ideals and conflicting principles of freedom, and the Grand Dame of Southern cooking, Edna Lewis, was raised. The history runs deep, the food is soulful, and the people are hospitable.
NBC 29 News
UVA doctors discuss RSV, COVID-19, and flu ahead of Thanksgiving
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Thanksgiving is less than two weeks away and this year, people have to worry about COVID, flu, and RSV. We checked in with doctors at UVA for an update on RSV and when you should get your flu and COVID shots. “It takes a couple of...
NBC 29 News
The Happy Cook gets a visit from Zwilling’s airstream showroom
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Happy Cook gourmet shop in Charlottesville’s Barracks Road Shopping Center has a special visitor. Zwilling is traveling around the country with its airstream showroom, displaying Zwilling’s best knives and kitchenware. It is also offering classes and sidewalk cooking demos. “For the demos here...
Where else do Bills fans want to be?: Architect speaks on new Bills Stadium design
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The new Bills Stadium will offer a totally new fan experience to fans. Bills Mafia got their first look at the building in newly released renderings last week. From the entrance to the concourse to even the seats, fans can expect a modern stadium that rivals some of the best in […]
Winner of prize gets 3 minutes to shop until he drops
Matthew and Patrick Saur were the silent auction winners of the Buffalo Niagara Honor Flight Golf Tournament
NBC 29 News
Building Goodness Foundation and Alloy Workshop partner to build barn doors for Camp Holiday Trails
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Building Goodness Foundation and Alloy Workshop partnered with the local nonprofit Camp Holiday Trails to build barn doors. The pavilion had its first set of barn doors built in 2019, and now they will be building more to enclose the building. Camp Holiday Trails is...
lazytrips.com
Road Trip from Richmond, Virginia to Niagara Falls
If you're looking for a mix of beautiful landscapes and quaint, small towns that the US east coast is known for, alongside bustling city life and culture, this road trip from Richmond, Virginia to Niagara Falls is the perfect adventure for you. The 590-mile trip from Richmond, Virginia to Niagara...
Best Places To Go Sledding In Western New York
Snow is in the forecast this weekend and for pretty much the next couple of weeks which means that your kids will want to go outside and enjoy the snow. The best part of living in Western New York is that there is no shortage of places to enjoy winter. From skiing to snowboarding to hiking, if you want to get outdoors this winter you can do it.
