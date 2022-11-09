ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

jerryratcliffe.com

Monmouth coach King Rice thought he was watching the second coming of Hunter in UVA freshman Dunn

Virginia fans got their first look at Ryan Dunn on Friday night, but for opposing coach King Rice, seeing Dunn was like deja vu all over again. “I told [his players] the last time I was in this building (UVA’s John Paul Jones Arena), was when the Hunter kid came off the bench from Philly and went crazy,” said Rice, the former North Carolina guard who is in his 12th year as head coach at Monmouth. “And I was like, who is this kid?”
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
UV Cavalier Daily

Sam Brunelle’s unorthodox return to Virginia comes at the dawn of a new era

Graduate student forward Sam Brunelle is no stranger to John Paul Jones Arena. She grew up a short drive away in Greene County, Va. and became a Virginia women’s basketball fan at the tail end of legendary Coach Debbie Ryan’s tenure. As she grew up, Brunelle made frequent trips to John Paul Jones with her family, getting so close to the program that she even served as a ball girl, dreaming of the day she might get the chance to take the court herself in an orange and blue uniform.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WHSV

High School Football Playoffs - Region Quarterfinals

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Scores and highlights from high school football region quarterfinals played on Thursday, November 10. Buffalo Gap faces Central Lunenburg in Region 1B Semifinal. Riverheads had a first-round bye and faces Sussex Central in Region 1B Semifinal. Region 2B. Strasburg 42, East Rockingham 0. Stuarts Draft 35,...
HARRISONBURG, VA
Power 93.7 WBLK

Bye Cheerleading? Western New York School Makes Big Changes

A cheerleading team appears to have been disbanded by a school district in Western New York. The situation unfolded in the Cheektowaga Central School District. The cheerleading team coaches, Sierra Gray and Kayla Hutcheson, were allegedly told by the district that the teams would “no longer be able to cheer for winter sports on Tuesday,” according to WKBW.
CHEEKTOWAGA, NY
NBC 29 News

Nona’s Italian Cucina wins Made in Virginia award

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Nona’s Italian Cucina has been awarded the 2022 Made in Virginia award for its pasta sauce. The magazine received more than 200 entries from all across Virginia. Nona’s Italian Cucina is a Charlottesville small business that all started in Italy in 1990. Owner Yvonne Cunningham...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

PVCC student-run comedy show premiers Nov. 11 and 12

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Students at PVCC are putting together a comedy show. The show is called “13 Ways to Screw Up Your College Interview.”. The student-run comedy show has novice and veteran actors playing wacky students interviewing to get into college but making a mess of things along the way.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

Burlington Coat Factory makes a big donation to local school

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A new store in Albemarle County brings with it a new donation to help out an elementary school. On Friday, November 11, Burlington Coat Factory opened its doors in the Rio Hill Shopping Center. At the ribbon cutting, the company gave a check to Greenbrier Elementary...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
The Daily South

The Best Things To Do In Orange, Virginia

In Orange, Virginia, amber hills of grain melt into purple vineyard vines. It’s where horse farms neighbor tiny villages, and fried chicken is as likely to be on the menu as a crab cake. It’s where people like James Madison made his family homestead and developed his ideals and conflicting principles of freedom, and the Grand Dame of Southern cooking, Edna Lewis, was raised. The history runs deep, the food is soulful, and the people are hospitable.
ORANGE, VA
NBC 29 News

The Happy Cook gets a visit from Zwilling’s airstream showroom

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Happy Cook gourmet shop in Charlottesville’s Barracks Road Shopping Center has a special visitor. Zwilling is traveling around the country with its airstream showroom, displaying Zwilling’s best knives and kitchenware. It is also offering classes and sidewalk cooking demos. “For the demos here...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
lazytrips.com

Road Trip from Richmond, Virginia to Niagara Falls

If you're looking for a mix of beautiful landscapes and quaint, small towns that the US east coast is known for, alongside bustling city life and culture, this road trip from Richmond, Virginia to Niagara Falls is the perfect adventure for you. The 590-mile trip from Richmond, Virginia to Niagara...
RICHMOND, VA
Power 93.7 WBLK

Best Places To Go Sledding In Western New York

Snow is in the forecast this weekend and for pretty much the next couple of weeks which means that your kids will want to go outside and enjoy the snow. The best part of living in Western New York is that there is no shortage of places to enjoy winter. From skiing to snowboarding to hiking, if you want to get outdoors this winter you can do it.
BUFFALO, NY

