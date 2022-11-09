ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Gov. Lamont lays out plans for his second term

By Mark Sudol
 3 days ago

Gov. Ned Lamont is celebrating a win. His leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic helped him rebound from one of the lowest gubernatorial ratings in the country to a second term.

Lamont said key issues in the campaign like abortion access, crime and the cost of living are what put him over the top on election night.

CONNECTICUT VOTE 2022: Complete results and coverage

Flanked by his fellow Democrats who all won, including Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz and Attorney General William Tong, the governor talked about the work that needs to be done.

"Day care and child care are so incredibly important to me and why workforce and making sure those 100,000 jobs are filled are so important to me," said Lamont.

Lamont says he is proud of what he's already done, including the middle class tax cut. He says he's working on ways to keep money in people's pockets.

"Gas tax revenues and reserves and things we can do to make that a little more affordable not just in the new session but even after Dec. 1," said Lamont.

The governor got 56% of the vote and had an easy win over Republican challenger Bob Stefanowski and Independent candidate Rob Hotaling.

Lamont won at least 57% of the vote in both his hometown of Greenwich and Stefanowski's hometown of Madison.

Independent candidate Rob Hotaling congratulated the governor Wednesday morning saying he hopes Connecticut experiences growth and prosperity under his leadership.

Stefanowski conceded Wednesday morning.

Comments / 25

MikePetro8806
2d ago

Well we are all going to find out how much worse our state can get...Thank you to all the delusional people that voted for this 🤡you had your chance to vote someone into office that actually cares...I don't want to see any Democrats crying after this when someone robs you or kills someone close to you etc because you had your chance have fun...I won't lie I'm worried cause it's going to get bad but on the other hand I take care of my own and I'm locked and loaded...Anyone that comments back please have your real name and a picture of yourself like I do otherwise I'm not going to respond because that tells me your a coward and it's not worth my time.....Trump2024🇺🇸💪👀

Reply
6
patriot_Nancy57
2d ago

I wish someone would do a complete audit of all voting ballots that came in because I do not believe that this man won. Nor do I believe Blumenthal won or any of the other corrupt Democrats in our state.

Reply(4)
5
E G
3d ago

I don’t understand… He did nothing about crime! Why do people think he did.. He definitely ignored it.

Reply
8
