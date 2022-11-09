Democrats take Michigan, analysts weigh in 02:41

(CBS DETROIT) - A big win Tuesday for Michigan Democrats.

" We have come a long way Michigan. We are thrilled at the unexpected high voter turnout," said Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

"We are thrilled that the three ballot initiatives got passed."

The Democratic incumbent won her bid beating Republican challenger Tudor Dixon.

"They're not getting 70% of the vote so it's not like a landslide so to speak, but it's a really solid victory and clearly many voters came out and were supporting the candidates based on their issues," said University of Michigan political science professor Walter Mebane.

The Michigan House, controlled by Republicans since 1984, is now under Democratic leadership.

Mebane says Michigan Republicans lost traction largely in response to Proposal 3, a constitutional right for reproductive freedom.

The measure passed by a wide margin.

" Republicans need to turn back to normal political competition which is what political parties usually do," Mebane explained.

"The losing party looks and says why did we lose, and they make some changes to try to pick up five or ten percent of the vote."

Michigan State University Institute for Public Policy and Social Research Director Matt Grossman says redistricting gave democrats leverage to flip the house.

" We have had elections in the past where democrats got more votes statewide but that didn't translate into majorities in the state house," Grossman said. "And the state senate with the new maps drawn by the redistricting commission, the winner of the statewide vote tends to be also the winner of the most districts.

" They did lose additional ground in rural areas so, we are still seeing that urban-rural polarization in Michigan but overall, as the line of demarcation extends outward from our metropolitan areas it was better for democrats."

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson says the 2022 midterm was the largest in the state's history, totaling more than 4.3 million ballots cast.