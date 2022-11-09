ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Democrats take Michigan, analysts weigh in

By Cryss Walker
CBS Detroit
CBS Detroit
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04O5yI_0j53VCe900

Democrats take Michigan, analysts weigh in 02:41

(CBS DETROIT) - A big win Tuesday for Michigan Democrats.

" We have come a long way Michigan. We are thrilled at the unexpected high voter turnout," said Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

"We are thrilled that the three ballot initiatives got passed."

The Democratic incumbent won her bid beating Republican challenger Tudor Dixon.

"They're not getting 70% of the vote so it's not like a landslide so to speak, but it's a really solid victory and clearly many voters came out and were supporting the candidates based on their issues," said University of Michigan political science professor Walter Mebane.

The Michigan House, controlled by Republicans since 1984, is now under Democratic leadership.

Mebane says Michigan Republicans lost traction largely in response to Proposal 3, a constitutional right for reproductive freedom.

The measure passed by a wide margin.

" Republicans need to turn back to normal political competition which is what political parties usually do," Mebane explained.

"The losing party looks and says why did we lose, and they make some changes to try to pick up five or ten percent of the vote."

Michigan State University Institute for Public Policy and Social Research Director Matt Grossman says redistricting gave democrats leverage to flip the house.

" We have had elections in the past where democrats got more votes statewide but that didn't translate into majorities in the state house," Grossman said. "And the state senate with the new maps drawn by the redistricting commission, the winner of the statewide vote tends to be also the winner of the most districts.

" They did lose additional ground in rural areas so, we are still seeing that urban-rural polarization in Michigan but overall, as the line of demarcation extends outward from our metropolitan areas it was better for democrats."

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson says the 2022 midterm was the largest in the state's history, totaling more than 4.3 million ballots cast.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Detroit

Michigan Matters: The Impact of Election 2022!

Southfield (CBS Detroit) - People across Michigan went to the polls Tuesday and cast their votes and when they were counted history made as Democrats powered their way to control of the Michigan House and Senate for the first time in 40 years, and the top three elected jobs were retained by incumbents Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson and AG Dana Nessel. What does it mean for Michiganders? The "Michigan Matters" roundtable of Rochester Hills Mayor Bryan Barnett, Denise Ilitch, CEO of Ilitch Enterprises, and Coleman Young II, Detroit City Councilman appeared with Carol Cain, Senior Producer/Host, to talk about...
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

Michigan senate passes 'cocktail-to-go' sales permanently

Lansing, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Michigan State Senate said cheers to a bill that would permanently allow cocktails-to-go.On Thursday, state senators passed SB1163 in a 37-1 vote. The bill will allow restaurants, bars and distilleries with tasting rooms to permanently sell alcoholic mixed drinks to-go. The bill now goes to the House for consideration. If approved by the House, it will go to the Governor's desk for final approval.Bringing cocktails home from a restaurant or bar has been an option for people since July of 2020, when Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed HB 5811 into law. It was signed just...
MICHIGAN STATE
nbc25news.com

Michigan names first woman as Senate Majority Leader

LANSING, Mich. — Senate Democrats have elected the first woman to lead a majority in the Michigan Senate in the state's history. Blue Michigan: Democrats take power in Lansing for the first time since 1984. Winnie Brinks, of Grand Rapids, was unanimously elected Senate Majority Leader during a caucus...
MICHIGAN STATE
Chalkbeat

What does a Democratic trifecta mean for Michigan schools?

In the days after Democrats swept the Michigan governor’s office and the state Legislature, a reality began to set in for public school advocates: Newfound power means they’ll be able to accomplish key initiatives that have stalled during decades of Republican control.Democrats now have a chance to follow through on their promises to overhaul school funding, repeal a law requiring struggling readers to be held back in third grade, require charter...
MICHIGAN STATE
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Election results cause turmoil within Michigan GOP

MICHIGAN, USA — After Tuesday's midterm election, Democrats have control of all three branches of state government for the first time in 40 years—and this may be what’s causing some tension within the Michigan Republican Party. Tudor Dixon, who challenged Gov. Gretchen Whitmer for the gubernatorial seat,...
MICHIGAN STATE
WNEM

Analyst explains why ‘red wave’ didn’t materialize in Michigan

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) -For the first time in nearly 40 years, Democrats will control all levers of state government. Against a projected “red wave” Tuesday, Democrats won the offices of governor, attorney general, secretary of state and both chambers of the Legislature. Political analyst Andrea LaFontaine, who teaches...
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Democrats elect Michigan Legislature's first Black, female leaders

Lansing — Fresh off their historic takeover of Michigan's legislative branch, newly empowered Democrats on Thursday elected the Legislature's first Black and female leaders to guide lawmaking for at least the next two years. House Democrats elected state Rep. Joe Tate of Detroit as their new leader, making the...
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

Whitmer pledges focus on Michigan economy after reelection

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer pledged Wednesday to "hit the ground running" and stay focused on the state's economic fortunes in her second term but also celebrated Democrats' sweep of statewide offices and voters' apparent support for the party's staunch backing of abortion rights and voting expansion."For the next four years, I ask you to believe in Michigan. To work with us and believe in our state. If we do, I know there is nothing we can't accomplish," Whitmer said Wednesday morning in Detroit. "I won't make any predictions for the next four years but I can promise you this: we...
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

James Craig, Matt DePerno could run for Michigan Republican Party chair

Lansing — Former Detroit police Chief James Craig and attorney general candidate Matt DePerno are considering launching campaigns to be the Michigan Republican Party's next chairman as a fight begins to unfold over who will lead the GOP after historic losses in Tuesday's election. Craig, who ran for governor...
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Michigan GOP memo blames Tudor Dixon's performance for lost majorities

Lansing — A Thursday memo from Paul Cordes, the chief of staff for the Michigan Republican Party, blamed the party's historic midterm election losses on GOP gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon's performance and an internal power struggle. On Tuesday, Michigan Democrats won majorities in the Michigan Legislature for the first...
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

What happens next now that Prop 3 has passed?

(CBS DETROIT) - Nearly 60 percent of Michigan voters voted yes on Prop 3, casting their ballots in support of the measure that will make abortion and other reproductive services a constitutional right.What some may describe as the end to a long, challenging fight is what others could see as the beginning of another chapter in the political battle between supporters of pro-life and pro-choice.Steve Liedel, who is an attorney and legal counsel for Reproductive Freedom For All, doesn't exactly see it that way."The voters of Michigan sent a clear message," he said.Liedel said any litigation challenging the measure is...
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Finley: What went wrong for Michigan Republicans

In few places did the red wave fizzle as spectacularly as in Michigan. Despite Republican exuberance fueled by late polls that showed tightening races here, the challenges to Democratic control of the state fell short. It was a night with few bright spots for the GOP. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will...
MICHIGAN STATE
WNEM

No shortage of reaction after voters approve Proposal 3

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - “Michigan has paved the way for future efforts to restore the rights and protections of Roe versus Wade nationwide.” Those were the words of Loren Khogali, executive director of the ACLU of Michigan. She was part of the leadership of the Reproductive Freedom for...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Grand Rapids Press

See who was elected to 3 Michigan university boards

Six Democrats won elections to sit on the boards of Michigan’s three largest public universities. For the University of Michigan Board of Regents, Kathy White won with 25% of the vote followed by Michael Behm with 24%. They narrowly beat two Republican candidates, according to unofficial election results reported by the Michigan Secretary of State Wednesday afternoon.
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

Interactive map: How Michigan counties voted to protect abortion rights

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - On Tuesday, Nov. 8, Michigan voters approved a ballot measure to enshrine abortion into the state constitution. Proposal 3, known as Reproductive Freedom for All proposal, was approved by voters in the election on Tuesday, Nov. 8. The amendment to the state's constitution will overrule the prevailing 1931 law in Michigan that outlawed abortion without exception for rape or incest. Under that ban, providing non-life-saving abortions would have been prosecuted as manslaughter.
SOUTHFIELD, MI
CBS Detroit

CBS Detroit

Detroit, MI
37K+
Followers
14K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit's local news, weather, sports from CBS 62. Eye On Detroit

 https://detroit.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy