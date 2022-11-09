Picking studs and duds from Week 9 loss to the Ravens: The stud(s) might surprise you

After a game like the Saints played on Monday night, picking duds wasn't particularly difficult.

Filling out the studs portion, however -- that was more difficult.

STEVE'S STUD : Chris Olave, WR

Why : There really weren't a ton of options, but the guy who should be the Offensive Rookie of the Year continued to step up when needed. Olave had a team-high 6 catches for 71 yards and his contributions have been made all the more impressive by the limited receiving weapons around him.

JEFF'S STUD(S) : The refs (no, really!)

Why : I don't think anyone really stood out in this game on the Saints' side of things. Some performances were fine, but none were exceptional. That's why I'm giving the nod to Brad Rogers and crew (Carl Paganelli; Kent Payne; Tom Eaton; Aaron Santi; Anthony Jeffries; Greg Steed; Robb Hummell; Durwood Manley). All you can ask of NFL refs is that they get the calls right then get out of the way. As we all know the Caesars Superdome is where refs go if they want to hear a solid chorus of "refs you suck" chant after even the closest of calls. That wasn't the case in Week 9. There were only 10 penalties called (five on both teams) and all appeared to be correct. They even nailed the on-field calls for two plays that were challenged (Andy Dalton's non fumble and Juwan Johnson's tightrope TD). The Saints lost this game, but there's no blaming the refs in this one.

STEVE'S DUD : OC Pete Carmichael Jr.

Why : This is the third week in a row Pete C has ended up on this list in one way or another, but this time he's back on the dud line after a head-scratching day. Taysom Hill wasn't really involved (Dwayne Washington had more carries than he did). QB power was never really put to the test. The offense converted on just 3 of 11 third downs. That can't all be blamed on the play-caller, but this definitely wasn't one of his better days.

JEFF'S DUD : The O-Line + Andy Dalton

Why ? This is a combination dud because I don't think Andy Dalton's day was all bad. When he had time to stand and deliver the ball he found his receivers reasonably well. But that didn't happen enough. The offensive line struggled in front of him against an aggressive and athletic Ravens front-7. That can't be denied. But Dalton also didn't handle it well. He looked flustered chaotic. He's not a guy who's going to outrun anybody, so he's got to stay calm and find a way to extend plays. He wasn't able to do that well enough. The OL lost center Erik McCoy and Cesar Ruiz shifted over. It was never going to be pretty. Dalton also had three balls batted down at the line, the final one for an interception that effectively ended the game. The QB has at least some fault here, especially if it's already happened twice.

Honorable mention studs : DE Carl Granderson; DE Payton Turner; LB Demario Davis; TE Juwan Johnson

Dishonorable mention duds : WR Marquez Callaway; WR/KR Rashid Shaheed; anyone who tried to tackle Lamar Jackson

The Saints face off with the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.

