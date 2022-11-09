WWE NXT ratings hold up well against election coverage

NXT's 18-49 demo rating was actually up from last week.

WWE

Despite going against coverage of the midterm elections, NXT's ratings held up well on Tuesday night.

Tuesday's episode of NXT averaged 664,000 viewers on the USA Network, down only 0.9 percent from last week. It's the lowest viewership total for the show since October 4.

In the 18-49 demo, NXT finished 40th on the cable charts with a 0.15 rating, up 15.4 percent from last week. Election coverage dominated the cable charts, taking up the vast majority of the top 50 spots.

This matches NXT's second-best 18-49 demo rating since September 27.

NXT's ratings were up from last week in most demos. The biggest decline came with males 12-34, which were down 8.3 percent. The biggest increase was with females in the same age group, which were up 60 percent. NXT's 0.08 rating in that demo matches its best number in the category since January 25.

As compared to the same week in 2021, NXT was up 10.1 percent in overall viewers but even in 18-49.

Listed below are the last 11 weeks of overall viewership and individual demo ratings for NXT, as well as the 10-week averages in all categories. This week's show was down 3.2 percent in overall viewers but even in 18-49 as compared to the recent averages.