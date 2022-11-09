Teen involved in Kennywood shooting has charges dropped

Charges against a teenager arrested in connection with the Kennywood shooting have been dropped.

15-year-old Darryl Pirl was initially charged as an adult with aggravated assault, firearms violations and recklessly endangering another person.

But today, those charges were dropped in a preliminary hearing. The judge said there's not enough evidence.

Investigators said Pirl was grazed in the thigh during the shooting and was initially seen by first responders before he ran away and later showed up at the hospital.

Two other people also suffered non-fatal injuries in that September shooting, another 15-year-old and a 39-year-old.

Police have said they're looking for a second suspect, but so far, no other arrests.

Be sure to listen live and follow KDKA NewsRadio on Facebook and Twitter for the latest news and updates. You can download the Audacy App here .