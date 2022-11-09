ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bullitt County, KY

WLKY.com

10 fire departments battle 'massive' fire in Fairdale overnight

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Eleven hours later and fire crews were finally done battling a massive woods fire in Fairdale Friday morning. Zoneton Fire Department officials said that just after 6 p.m. on Thursday a fire was reported on South Park Hill in Fairdale's fire district. This is south of the Gene Snyder between South Park Road and I-65.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

ISP: 2 people lead police on multi-county chase in U-Haul across southern Indiana on I-65

CLARK COUNTY, Ind. — A New Albany man and woman led police on a car chase through three counties in southern Indiana, according to the Indiana State Police. It started shortly before 3 p.m. when 36-year-old Chance Money and 36-year-old Jessica Holliday left the scene of a reported theft at a Home Depot in a U-Haul box truck just as Seymour Police Department officers arrived.
NEW ALBANY, IN
wdrb.com

Water main break shuts off water to some Louisville residents

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A water main break has shut off water to some Louisville residents near the Watterson Expressway. According to the Louisville Water Company, the break occurred in the 4000 block of Taylor Boulevard. At this time, officials are unsure when the break happened. But, Louisville Water says...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Semi catches fire, multiple vehicles involved in I-65 North crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Multiple crews are at the scene of a a semitruck that caught fire and a crash involving multiple vehicles on Interstate 65 North. This happened Friday morning and has caused all lanes to close at mile marker 132 on Crittenden Drive. Louisville Metro police officers had...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

One dead, two injured in Old Louisville crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating a crash that killed one person in Old Louisville. The crash happened at Second and Hill Streets on Thursday at about 11 p.m. Police believe a car was speeding which led to several other vehicles being hit. Investigators are...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Smelling smoke in the Louisville area? This may explain it

A prescribed fire in Spencer County has smoke getting caught up in the southeasterly breezes, prompting an Air Quality Alert for Louisville for Thursday, Nov. 10. Due to potential smoke impacts from nearby fires, fine particle pollution is forecast to be at levels that are unhealthy for sensitive groups, including those with lung or heart diseases, people with asthma, children and older adults.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Deadly night: 3 people killed in separate crashes around Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It was a deadly night in Louisville with three people dying in separate crashes within just a couple of hours. The first was reported Thursday around 9:30 p.m. Police said a vehicle was driving southbound on Dixie Highway near Watson Lane when they hit a woman. She was taken to UofL Hospital where she later died, Louisville Metro Police Department said.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

LMPD: Female pedestrian hit by car near Dixie Highway, closing lanes

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating after they say a person was hit by a car near Dixie Highway. Around 9:30 p.m., LMPD said Third Division officers responded to reports of a pedestrian being hit at Dixie Highway and Watson Lane. LMPD said their preliminary reports...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Bullitt County’s long voter lines hurt hotel business

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Election Day, Bullitt County had five voting locations. One voting location, Paroquet Springs Conference Center, is next door to the Country Inn Suites Hotel. The long lines in the parking lots blocked the entrance and made it virtually impossible for anyone to in. “When I...
BULLITT COUNTY, KY

