LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It was a deadly night in Louisville with three people dying in separate crashes within just a couple of hours. The first was reported Thursday around 9:30 p.m. Police said a vehicle was driving southbound on Dixie Highway near Watson Lane when they hit a woman. She was taken to UofL Hospital where she later died, Louisville Metro Police Department said.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO