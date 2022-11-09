ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terre Haute, IN

WTHI

Two hurdles cleared as the casino project continues in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind, (WTHI) - Two regulation hurdles have been cleared for the Queen of Terre Haute casino. Mayor Duke Bennett confirmed the FAA has given its approval for the casino project. The Indiana Department of Transportation also approved the casino's traffic flow plan. Both approvals paved the way for...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
mymixfm.com

INDOT addresses a busy Vincennes intersection

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A new Reduced Conflict Intersection is expected to reduce the number of serious crashes at US-41 northbound and Elkhorn Rd. in Vincennes. INDOT Southwest held an open house Thursday to educate drivers on what to expect from the incoming changes. This will be what is...
VINCENNES, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Queen of Terre Haute to open in March of 2024

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — We have a new timeline regarding when The Queen of Terre Haute Casino Resort is expected to open. Vice President and General Manager Mike Rich said their new opening date is set for sometime in March of 2024. That’s a little later than initially had been planned. Right now, Rich […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

Special mural unveiling for Veterans Day

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Veterans Memorial Museum unveiled and dedicated a mural to honor our country's veterans. A new addition to the mural pays tribute to the soldiers who gave the ultimate sacrifice. Veterans Day is all about giving thanks to those who served, but it's important to also...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

One dead after crash in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Kentucky man is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Greene County. It happened just before 8 a.m. Saturday on Interstate 69 near mile marker 99. That's in the southeastern part of the county. The Greene County Sheriff's Office says 32-year-old Mitchell Fitzgerald of Owensboro,...
GREENE COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Terre Haute Turkey giveaway: Here’s the details

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Terre Haute Catholic Charities is providing 700 turkeys and traditional Thanksgiving sides to households in the area.  This event is made possible by several local organizations and generous community members such as Duke Energy, Elanco, Downtown Terre Haute Rotary, and Bill and Sally Stewart. “The holidays are times for family, […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
MyWabashValley.com

Single-vehicle wreck kills one in Greene Co.

GREENE CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — One person is dead after an early morning accident in Greene County, Indiana. According to the Greene County Sheriff’s Officer, a driver was traveling northbound on I-69 when he traveled into the left lane to pass another vehicle. The driver, identified as 32-year-old...
GREENE COUNTY, IN
FOX59

1 dead after fire at Bloomington assisted living complex

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — One person has died after a fire broke out in an assisted living complex in Bloomington just after midnight on Friday. According to Monroe County Coroner Joani Stalcup, the fire occurred at Evergreen Village at Bloomington on Heirloom Drive. Rickey Harper, 66, of Bloomington died as a result of injuries sustained in […]
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WTHI

More locations added for CASA Whoville Christmas Trees

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - You can help local kids in need have a holiday season to remember this year. It's all part of the Vigo County CASA's annual Whoville Christmas Trees event!. Schools and businesses throughout Terre Haute have holiday trees set up and decorated with tags for you...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

Here's a look at some of the Veterans Day events in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - There are several events going on in the Wabash Valley on Friday for Veterans Day. First up, it's the Veterans Day Parade in Terre Haute. It starts at 10 A.M. and will follow Wabash Avenue from 4th Street to 8th Street. After the parade, there will be a ceremony at the VFW.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Indoor archery range to open in Haute City Center

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) —  A new indoor archery range is opening in the Haute City Center later this month. Straight Shooter Archery and Range offers something for everyone, no matter the level of experience with the sport. While only verticle bows are allowed in the indoor range, there’s a possibility for an outdoor range […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WCIA

New details released about Danville Habitat for Humanity fire

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Danville Fire Department has released an initial report on a fire at Habitat for Humanity’s ReStore Thursday night. Chief Don McMasters said the department received word of the fire at 5:55 p.m., interrupting a training exercise the department had planned. Prior to firefighters’ arrival, witnesses recorded saw flames coming through […]
DANVILLE, IL
vincennespbs.org

Shop with a Cop Turning Silver

An annual Christmas time tradition in Vincennes turns 25 years old in 2022. Shop with a Cop in Vincennes is scheduled for December 13th and this year the program has a new leader. Steve Chesser started the program at the Vincennes Police Department 24 years ago. He retired this year...
VINCENNES, IN
WTHI

Job numbers in the Wabash Valley

Indiana unemployment rates slowed down in September but rose again in October. According to Hoosierdata.IN.gov, Vigo County rose about the state unemployment rate of 2.2% by 0.3 percentage points.
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WTHI

Police in Washington, Ind. investigate series of car break-ins

WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTHI) - Police in Washington, Indiana, are asking for your help ending a rash of car break-ins this week. Police say the majority are happening on the east side of town. They're asking you to check your security cameras and report any suspicious activity. You can give that...
WASHINGTON, IN

