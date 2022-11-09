Read full article on original website
WTHI
Two hurdles cleared as the casino project continues in Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind, (WTHI) - Two regulation hurdles have been cleared for the Queen of Terre Haute casino. Mayor Duke Bennett confirmed the FAA has given its approval for the casino project. The Indiana Department of Transportation also approved the casino's traffic flow plan. Both approvals paved the way for...
WTHI
Botox facility stalls, 12 Points gets added to downtown business district at Terre Haute City Council on Thursday
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Botox facility that could have come to South Center Street in Terre Haute will have to wait. On Thursday, the Terre Haute City Council voted against rezoning it, meaning it won't be opening, at least for now. City council voted 7-2 to fail the...
mymixfm.com
INDOT addresses a busy Vincennes intersection
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A new Reduced Conflict Intersection is expected to reduce the number of serious crashes at US-41 northbound and Elkhorn Rd. in Vincennes. INDOT Southwest held an open house Thursday to educate drivers on what to expect from the incoming changes. This will be what is...
WTHI
One of Indiana's only salt therapy caves opens in Parke County
MARSHALL, Ind. (WTHI) - If the stress of life has you in need of some relaxation you may need to head to Parke County. Hurricane Hill's Parke County Salt Cave is one of the only salt therapy rooms in the state of Indiana. Steve Brucken and his wife opened the...
Queen of Terre Haute to open in March of 2024
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — We have a new timeline regarding when The Queen of Terre Haute Casino Resort is expected to open. Vice President and General Manager Mike Rich said their new opening date is set for sometime in March of 2024. That’s a little later than initially had been planned. Right now, Rich […]
WTHI
Special mural unveiling for Veterans Day
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Veterans Memorial Museum unveiled and dedicated a mural to honor our country's veterans. A new addition to the mural pays tribute to the soldiers who gave the ultimate sacrifice. Veterans Day is all about giving thanks to those who served, but it's important to also...
WTHI
One dead after crash in Greene County
GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Kentucky man is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Greene County. It happened just before 8 a.m. Saturday on Interstate 69 near mile marker 99. That's in the southeastern part of the county. The Greene County Sheriff's Office says 32-year-old Mitchell Fitzgerald of Owensboro,...
Terre Haute Turkey giveaway: Here’s the details
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Terre Haute Catholic Charities is providing 700 turkeys and traditional Thanksgiving sides to households in the area. This event is made possible by several local organizations and generous community members such as Duke Energy, Elanco, Downtown Terre Haute Rotary, and Bill and Sally Stewart. “The holidays are times for family, […]
MyWabashValley.com
Single-vehicle wreck kills one in Greene Co.
GREENE CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — One person is dead after an early morning accident in Greene County, Indiana. According to the Greene County Sheriff’s Officer, a driver was traveling northbound on I-69 when he traveled into the left lane to pass another vehicle. The driver, identified as 32-year-old...
WTHI
Reduced Conflict Intersection to be constructed at Elkhorn Road and Highway 41 in Vincennes
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - A public open house meeting was held at INDOT's District office in Vincennes to discuss the intersection of Highway 41 and Elkhorn Road south of Vincennes. During the meeting, INDOT announced a Reduced Conflict Intersection, also known as a J-Turn, would be constructed at the intersection.
1 dead after fire at Bloomington assisted living complex
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — One person has died after a fire broke out in an assisted living complex in Bloomington just after midnight on Friday. According to Monroe County Coroner Joani Stalcup, the fire occurred at Evergreen Village at Bloomington on Heirloom Drive. Rickey Harper, 66, of Bloomington died as a result of injuries sustained in […]
WTHI
More locations added for CASA Whoville Christmas Trees
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - You can help local kids in need have a holiday season to remember this year. It's all part of the Vigo County CASA's annual Whoville Christmas Trees event!. Schools and businesses throughout Terre Haute have holiday trees set up and decorated with tags for you...
WTHI
Here's a look at some of the Veterans Day events in Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - There are several events going on in the Wabash Valley on Friday for Veterans Day. First up, it's the Veterans Day Parade in Terre Haute. It starts at 10 A.M. and will follow Wabash Avenue from 4th Street to 8th Street. After the parade, there will be a ceremony at the VFW.
Indoor archery range to open in Haute City Center
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A new indoor archery range is opening in the Haute City Center later this month. Straight Shooter Archery and Range offers something for everyone, no matter the level of experience with the sport. While only verticle bows are allowed in the indoor range, there’s a possibility for an outdoor range […]
New details released about Danville Habitat for Humanity fire
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Danville Fire Department has released an initial report on a fire at Habitat for Humanity’s ReStore Thursday night. Chief Don McMasters said the department received word of the fire at 5:55 p.m., interrupting a training exercise the department had planned. Prior to firefighters’ arrival, witnesses recorded saw flames coming through […]
vincennespbs.org
Shop with a Cop Turning Silver
An annual Christmas time tradition in Vincennes turns 25 years old in 2022. Shop with a Cop in Vincennes is scheduled for December 13th and this year the program has a new leader. Steve Chesser started the program at the Vincennes Police Department 24 years ago. He retired this year...
WTHI
"We want them to have a place to call home" - Veterans Village celebrates its groundbreaking ceremony
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One local community is coming together to make a powerful difference on Veterans day. The Veterans Village is officially celebrating its groundbreaking day with a goal of helping homeless veterans throughout the area. "It tickles me to death that they even put my name up...
WTHI
"I think we're doing the best we can." New Vigo Co. Security Center is fully operational
VIGO CO., Ind. (WTHI)- The Vigo County Sheriff's Office is making sure its new facilities meet requirements after moving inmates to its new jail site. The Sheriff's Office moved 369 inmates to its new facilities. This move comes after many construction delays and system check concerns. Vigo County Sheriff John...
WTHI
Job numbers in the Wabash Valley
Indiana unemployment rates slowed down in September but rose again in October. According to Hoosierdata.IN.gov, Vigo County rose about the state unemployment rate of 2.2% by 0.3 percentage points.
WTHI
Police in Washington, Ind. investigate series of car break-ins
WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTHI) - Police in Washington, Indiana, are asking for your help ending a rash of car break-ins this week. Police say the majority are happening on the east side of town. They're asking you to check your security cameras and report any suspicious activity. You can give that...
