Gamespot
DMZ Gameplay Revealed, Gamers React | GameSpot News
Call of Duty fans were pleasantly surprised yesterday when Infinity Ward held an invite only Warzone 2.0 event. Call of Duty creators like CouRage, ModernWarzone, NoisyButters and more played the game for their audiences and showed off a lot of what was detailed in the most recent Call of Duty blog post. This includes loadouts, various points of interest, and 3rd person mode.
Gamespot
The Witcher: Blood Origin Prequel Series Gets First Trailer
Netflix has unleashed the first trailer for The Witcher: Blood Origin, the upcoming prequel to the streaming company's popular Witcher TV show. The four-part series is set 1200 years before the events of the main series and focuses on the creation of the first prototype Witcher. The series also digs...
WATCH: ‘John Wick 4’ Trailer With Keanu Reeves Released
With John Wick: Chapter 4 slated to hit theaters on March 24, 2023, Lionsgate released the first trailer of Keanu Reeve’s latest action-packed film. According to its IMDb, John Wick 4 follows Keanu Reeves’ character as he takes on his most lethal adversaries yet. “With the price on his head ever increasing, Wick takes his fight against the High Table global as he seeks out the most powerful players in the underworld, from New York to Paris to Osaka to Berlin.”
wegotthiscovered.com
Zoe Saldaña reveals she felt ‘bitter’ filming ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’
While everyone is riding the wave of the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special trailer, Zoe Saldaña is reminiscing on her “bittersweet” time on set of Vol. 3. Although it is uncertain whether or not Saldaña’s Gamora will show her face around the Christmas Special, the actress has seemingly implied the upcoming third-part of the Guardians trilogy will be her last outing as the green-skinned warrior.
Gamespot
Love Nikki Dev Paper Games Announced New Open-World Action Game With Trailer
Chinese studio Paper Games just announced a new open-world action game called Project The Perceiver, developed by internal sub-studio 17ZHE. It's certainly a surprise announcement, as Paper Games is very well-known for producing the popular dress-up game Shining Nikki and the Nikki Up2U series. From the trailer, it looks like...
Gamespot
Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration Launch Trailer
Available on PlayStation, Switch, Xbox and PC on November 11. Coming to the VCS. It was 1972... "American Pie" was on the radio, the Dallas Cowboys won the Super Bowl and the modern gaming industry was born. 50 years later, Atari celebrates a very special birthday by releasing an anthology of its history complete with games, interviews, and memorabilia. In addition, you'll find 6 new games including the final installment of the Swordquest series.
Gamespot
God Of War Ragnarok Mine Puzzle Guide
In God of War Ragnarok, an early mine puzzle in Svartalfheim may prove to be the first time you'll be stopped dead in your tracks. This tricky puzzle demands Kratos use his frosty Leviathan Axe in a clever new way, but without much of a tutorial from the game, you're likely to get stuck. Fear not: We're here to help. Here's how to solve the mine puzzle in God of War Ragnarok.
ComicBook
Avatar: The Last Airbender Movie Announces Release Date
Avatar fans, your time to shine is coming! Nickelodeon Animation and Paramount Animation announced some time ago that Avatar: The Last Airbender was far from done. With new projects in the works, it was just a matter of time before we learned when the animated hit would drop its first release since Legend of Korra wrapped. And now, we have learned when the new Avatar movie is going live!
Gamespot
Super Mario Galaxy Showed Us Something The Series Hadn't Before, And Hasn't Since
Super Mario Galaxy is celebrating its 15-year anniversary today, November 12, 2022. Below, we take a look at how its unique setting gave it a special sense of wonder that set it apart from other Mario games. Mario Galaxy offers a melancholy vision of the stars, far from the Saturday...
Looper
The Witcher Fans Aren't Over Henry Cavill's Absence After Blood Origin Trailer Drops
It's been a while since fans have heard updates about "The Witcher: Blood Origin," the prequel set 1,200 years before Netflix's "The Witcher" series that focuses on the time preceding the Conjunction of the Spheres. In September, we finally learned the six-episode limited series, "The Witcher: Blood Origin," will premiere on December 25, 2022. Fans have been excited to see Michelle Yeoh as Scían, the sole survivor of her sword-elf clan, along with Sophia Brown, Dylan Moran, and others. "Blood Origin" will mark the second spin-off of "The Witcher," after the animated series "Nightmare of the Wolf," which focused on Vesemir's origin story.
Gamespot
Spider-Man: The Lost Hunt #1 - Chapter One: Haunted
The origins of Kraven finally revealed! J.M. Dematteis continues to spin new webs within the past, this time partnered with artist Eder Messias! Revealing secrets and answering mysteries Spidey fans have been waiting for — prepare to explore the depths of what made Kraven the Hunter the powerhouse villain he was! As Peter Parker and Mary Jane prepare for their new lives in Portland, a man from Kraven’s past stalks them. Who is this mystery man, and what does he want with Spider-Man? Find out when we return to the time period after Spider-Man: The Final Adventure when Peter Parker was powerless!
Gamespot
Naughty Dog Hires Fortnite Veteran As Its "Monetization Designer" For A New Project
Naughty Dog has hired Fortnite's former system designer to become the "principal monetization designer" on an upcoming project. Anders Howard, who designed the core of Fortnite's battle pass and its progression system, is now working on Naughty Dog on a new project believed to be a live-service multiplayer title. Howard...
Gamespot
Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration Is A Virtual Museum For 50 Years Of Gaming History
Anyone who's ever been told to "respect your elders" will now get the chance, as Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration commemorates the full 50-year history of the developer. Atari has partnered with Digital Eclipse--whose last release was the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection back in August--to restore and compile over 100 games from the Atari library into one package. The collection features games from every console Atari manufactured, including for the first time on modern consoles the Lynx and Jaguar.
ComicBook
A New The Flash Movie Trailer Release Will Reportedly Take a While
The Flash is getting a trailer way later than anyone expected. A new report from One Take News says that the DC Comics film won't be debuting that clip until 2023. Now, that's a huge blow to anyone wanting to see what Ezra Miller is going to bring to Barry Allen on-film this time. But, it probably should have been expected with the extensive production delays and the actor's own legal troubles effectively putting the project's rollout in limbo. Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav has been a champion of the project as he tries to find some kind of foothold for his DC Comics division. Recently, James Gunn and Peter Safran were hired to lead the DCU, but there are still a lot of questions that remain when it comes to the future of the brand's output. For now, there is still some fan optimism that the movie will match up with expectations.
Gamespot
Top 23 Things We Had To Test: Modern Warfare 2
Modern Warfare 2, the sequel to fan favorite reboot, Modern Warfare 2019, has amazing attention to detail and a sandbox full of tools you can learn to use in creative ways. In this test video, we’re starting with our favorite and most pressing test. Based on a developer tip from Infinity Ward, we’re seeing if you and your squad can hang off the skids of a flying helicopter. Then, we'll be looking into what can actually stop the game's notorious Riot Shield, which is currently broken and invulnerable to VTOL Jets and Chopper Gunner killstreaks. That means throwing RPGs, Claymores, Mines, Drill Charges, and armor penetration rounds against it, even a Juggernaut. And speaking of Juggernauts, we’ll also be seeing just how many shield bashes it actually takes to kill one.
Gamespot
Tactics Ogre Reborn Review - 4D Chess
GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers. Tactics Ogre is a landmark game in the evolution of the strategy-RPG genre, yet it's never quite received the appreciation it deserves outside of Japan. Part of this has to do with the long shadow cast by its directly-inspired and much-beloved younger sibling, Final Fantasy Tactics. Despite receiving an incredible remake in 2011, PSP exclusivity once again limited the audience for Tactics Ogre. Now, with the release of the HD and massively revamped Tactics Ogre Reborn on every platform under the sun, Square Enix is taking steps to correct a long-standing injustice--though some quibbles with presentation and gameplay changes keep this from being the definitive version of the all-time classic.
Gamespot
Trials Of Osiris Rewards This Week In Destiny 2 (November 11-15)
Destiny 2's weekend PvP mode, Trials of Osiris, is now live. If you're looking for some of the most high-level multiplayer action in the game, or you just want to have some fun in the 3v3 format mode, you can grab a Trials pass from Saint-14 in the Tower, get your best kit ready, and take a chance at winning a perfect run that will reward you with a coveted weapon when you're done. Here's where you'll play Trials of Osiris this weekend and what weapons you can earn for going flawless.
Gamespot
New Mystery PC Game Bundle Includes 7 Steam Games For $10
As part of Fanatical's 10th Birthday Bash celebration this month, the retailer is running a special mystery bundle deal where you can pay what you want for a grab bag of mystery PC games. The bundle is offered on a sliding scale, starting at one game key for $1 and...
Lucasfilm Is Developing a New ‘Star Wars’ Movie
Star Wars’ past was in movies. Its present is very much on television, with shows like The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, and Andor. Its future, seemingly, is both. A few weeks after a report that Lucasfilm was developing a new Star Wars movie with Lost and Watchmen producer Damon Lindelof comes word (via Deadline) that the company is in talks with director Shawn Levy to “to develop to direct a Star Wars film.” Levy is currently working on the upcoming Deadpool sequel that will feature both Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine.
Gamespot
Call Of Duty: Warzone 2 Players Who Buy MW2 Will Get Extra XP Until October 2023
Activision has announced a special perk for those who own Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II to encourage them to jump into Warzone 2.0. In a blog post, Activision announced that all Modern Warfare II owners will get "premium XP" in Warzone 2.0. At the end of each Warzone 2.0...
